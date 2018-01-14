CES 2018 was a busy show, as usual, and so it's understandable that we let a few announcements slip through the cracks. The items in this wrap-up did not fall into the Android TV, Assistant, or Alexa "categories," so they all got lumped into their own miscellaneous one. Some of these are actually pretty neat, even if they are only mildly interesting.

August

August is known for its smart locks, but the company is partnering with Deliv, a last-mile same-day delivery service, to provide in-home parcel drop-off. August explains that, when you order something from a retailer that uses Deliv, you can can opt-in for the delivery driver to get a one-time code to drop off your package in your home. You as the customer get a notification when that driver arrives and can watch them deliver in real-time or after the fact.

Handheld

If you or your company are in the market for a ruggedized Android device, Handheld has you covered. The Nautiz X9 is the latest handset from the manufacturer, using an unnamed 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 16GB of storage, 2GB of RAM, 5" display, IP67 and MIL-STD 810G ratings, and a 4,800mAh battery. It runs 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The Nautiz X9 is available to purchase right now.

JVC

JVC showed off two new products at CES: a quantum dot TV and portable soundbar, both with built-in Chromecast. The TV itself "goes beyond" 4K UHD with HDR and quantum dot, and should boast a more realistic color spectrum. The soundbars range from 16" to 37", depending on your needs. Pricing and availability were not specified.

Kneron

Kneron wants even people who use "budget and mid-range" phones to be able to use face unlock on their devices. The company has announced a solution that simply requires a front camera. The software uses deep learning to be able to recognize whether the face is real (supposedly in 0.02 seconds), greatly reducing the likelihood of spoofing it with a picture or video.

Kneron's solution includes three versions: optical sensing analysis, biological behavior recognition, and background depth detection. OSA determines whether the face is three-dimensional by analyzing light distribution, BBR looks for things like blinking, eye movement, or other quirks in the human face, and BDD prevents the system from being unlocked by a 2D image.

Linksys is now offering a dual-band option for its Velop mesh network system. It's not super exciting stuff, but Linksys is excited about the software improvements. You can expect to see these this spring, with the app and firmware updates slated for whenever they're available.

Samsung

Bixby Vision will be able to identify your food and give you the calorie count. Not available to the public yet, Samsung says that Bixby will use generic information to identify the food (so it cannot account for variation in recipes). The company is also hoping to fold this information into S Health to give users a better understanding of what they're eating and how they're burning calories.

Scosche

Scosche announced several new products at CES. The Rhythm 24 is a successor the Rhythm+ armband heart rate monitor. The 24 keeps the waterproof durability while improving on the design and featureset. The BoomBottle MM is Scosche's new cylindrical speaker with magnetic mounting and indoor/outdoor EQ sensing adjustments. Other things like a Qi mat were also announced.

Swann

Swann launched a new smart doorbell, with a rechargeable battery, HD video, intelligent detection, push notifications, and an optional chime unit. This is planned for release this spring. Swann also announced that its products will work with Assistant and Alexa, such as voice commands via the Home or Alexa and showing feeds on Chromecasts/Android TVs.

Tile

To shorten a PR that was much longer than it needed to be, Tile announced new partnerships with companies like Bose, Comcast, Samsonite, and others to provide Tile's location services to those products. Bose will receive Tile support this spring for its SoundSport Wireless and QC30 devices. Samsonite is a pretty obvious one, with luggage that will come with Tile, also scheduled for this spring.

Propeller smart inhalers will also be getting Tile, Comcast will use the service in its smart home ambitions, Ruckus Networks will be able to detect Tile-enabled objects via indoor/outdoor access points, and the San Jose airport will be littered with Tile sensors to help find lost items in real-time.

uSens

uSens talked about its new uSensAR platform that brings AR to lower-end, single camera hardware. Using computer vision, machine learning, and the smartphone hardware, uSensAR supposedly offers high-end AR experiences without the need for an expensive device. It's resilient to poor camera, IMU, and sensor data. The SDK will be available by mid-2018.