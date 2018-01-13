Two of the big trends at CES 2018 were AI and smart home stuff. The former was actually a major buzzword, and it became so overused that I stopped caring (thanks, Huawei/Honor). However, the smart home ecosystem continues to thrive and we saw a ton of new products that are launching with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. This post will focus on Assistant; you can expect the Alexa wrap-up a little bit later.

Abode Systems

Abode announced its all-in-one security system called iota. It features a 1080p camera, as well as a ZigBee/Z-Wave/Abode RF hub to control your smart devices. Best of all, it works with Assistant. You can pick one up for $329 in Q1 this year.

Accuweather

AccuWeather is launching its new services app for Assistant with "Superior Accuracy using natural voice commands." Basically, the app allows you to ask conversational questions, like "Do I need an umbrella?" (would have been nice for CES — it rained pretty hard). This really isn't all that exciting, and I'm pretty sure it's not actually new, just that it's launching now.

Press Release STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuWeather, the world's largest and fastest-growing source of weather forecasts and warnings and a global leader in weather-related big data and analytics, today announced the launch of AccuWeather for the Google Assistant, a new app that makes it easy to access weather forecasts with Superior Accuracy™ using natural language commands. AccuWeather for the Google Assistant is built on Google's expertise in natural language speech recognition and machine learning combined with AccuWeather's trusted forecasts and warnings with Superior AccuracyTM. The app allows people to ask simple weather and forecast-related questions. When users ask the AccuWeather app, "Do I need an umbrella?" or "When will the snow stop?" they will hear the most appropriate recommendations based on the forecast. It helps users quickly find the current conditions and forecasts for their exact location and millions of other locations worldwide and also provides exclusive and proprietary weather forecasts such as AccuWeather RealFeel®Temperature and patented AccuWeather MinuteCast®. AccuWeather app for the Google Assistant provides a range of weather forecasts and information including worldwide AccuWeather 15-Day Forecasts, current conditions for a precise location globally, information about severe weather alerts in the U.S., and AccuWeather MinuteCast®, patented minute-by-minute precipitation forecasts for the next two hours hyper-localized to an exact street address or GPS location. It is available on all Google Assistant enabled devices, including speakers like Google Home, Android phones, through the Google Assistant iPhone app, Apple TV, headphones, and more. The app enables access to accurate, personalized, weather forecasting information so users may stay safe and out of harm's way, better plan their day and make better decisions when weather is a factor. "Weather impacts everything we do and plan. We are happy to launch AccuWeather for the Google Assistant to our audience as a natural way to quickly and easily find the weather information they need," Steven Smith, President of Digital Media for AccuWeather, said. "We are dedicated to providing the best and most accurate forecasts available with the Google Assistant across devices, and this is a welcome expansion in how we can serve that audience with enhanced ease of use and simple voice commands." To use the voice app, users simply ask the Google Assistant to "Talk to AccuWeather" and ask for their local forecast or weather information. Since the launch of Android nearly 10 years ago, AccuWeather has continued to work closely with Google to build best in class applications across the entire Android ecosystem. AccuWeather has closely supported Android devices as they evolved to include smartphones, tablets, wearables, connected TVs, connected homes, connected cars, and now to AI learning implementations.

Android Auto

Google announced that Android Auto was getting Assistant, which David and I saw a demo of. It's exactly what you'd expect: your phone handles the data transmission while the head unit displays and answers your query. It works pretty well, and it defaults back to Voice Search when data is spotty. With Assistant, however, you can do all the normal things you usually would. Good stuff.

Crestron

Crestron is adding Assistant support for its home automation products, like lighting, HVAC, security, and more. That's about the extent of the announcement. Next.

Press Release ROCKLEIGH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crestron, the global leader in home automation technology, has partnered with Google Assistant for expanded voice control of Crestron’s unparalleled whole-home systems. Crestron Technology Professionals (CTPs) can now easily integrate customer systems with the popular Google Assistant to activate Crestron lighting controls using simple speech commands. Crestron and Google are currently in collaboration on the second phase of integration, which will enable voice control of complete Crestron home automation systems, including the one-of-a-kind custom scenes only Crestron can provide. With Crestron and Google Assistant working together, homeowners can use voice commands to create the perfect lighting for any occasion, whether its dimming a chandelier for an intimate dinner party or turning off lights around the house when its time for bed. To activate Crestron lighting controls, users simply speak commands to the nearest Google Assistant; for instance, “Ok Google, turn on the kitchen lights.” “Lighting control is an exciting first step in the Crestron + Google Assistant partnership, but it’s just the beginning,” said John Clancy, VP of Residential Systems at Crestron. “Homeowners will ultimately have the ability to use voice commands with Google Assistant to control all of their world-class Crestron technology, including lights, shades, AV, HVAC, security and much more. Collaborating with a proven technology leader such as Google ensures the outstanding user experience Crestron customers expect.” Technical resources are now available to Crestron Technology Professionals to streamline integration of Google Assistant into customer systems.

D-Link

When it comes to networking, D-Link is pretty well-known. The company announced a new product line at CES 2018 called mydlink Connected Home Ecosystem. In addition to routers (including a mesh system), D-Link will be offering two IP cameras, a wall plug, and a power strip that will all work with Assistant (and Alexa). Like other products we've seen, users will be able to ask Assistant to show the camera feed or turn the plug/strip on and off.

Nothing new here, just more options in an increasingly busy market. The Assistant support will be coming by the end of the month.

Press Release LAS VEGAS, /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link today announced that its mydlink DCS-8000LH HD Mini Wi-Fi Camera, DCS-8100LH HD Wi-Fi Camera, DSP-W115 Wi-Fi Smart Plug, and DSP-W245 mydlink Wi-Fi Power Strip will work with the Google Assistant by the end of the month. Users can ask the Google Assistant to show their camera's live view on a television or display when connected to a Google Chromecast device. The mydlink Wi-Fi Smart Plug and Wi-Fi Power Strip can also be turned on and off with the Google Assistant. "D-Link's new product integrations with the Google Assistant provide users the ability to control their mydlink Cameras and mydlink Smart Plugs with the power of their own voice," said President and CEO Anny Wei. "We plan to continue expanding the range of Google Assistant-compatible products to provide more home automation possibilities for smart homes." To configure the devices, owners of these mydlink Cameras and mydlink Smart Plugs need simply go into the settings menu of their Google Home app or the Google Assistant on their phone, select Home control and follow the instructions to link their mydlink account to the Google Assistant.

Dish

Like we'll see with TiVo later in this post, Dish announced that its set-top boxes will be receiving Assistant support for voice controls. You can expect this to roll out in the first half of this year.

Press Release ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH today announced that its customers will have the ability to watch Hands-Free TVTM using the Google Assistant in the coming months. This marks the first time that DISH customers with a Hopper, Joey or Wally can use voice to control their TV in multiple languages, including English and Spanish. "Throughout 2017, DISH took major strides toward building a suite of voice control options for our customers, including a new DISH voice remote," said Niraj Desai, DISH vice president of product management. "We're pleased to be working with the Google Assistant to offer our customers the ability to control Hopper's video experiences through the Assistant on speakers and phones." Starting in the first half of this year, DISH customers with a broadband-connected Hopper DVR (all generations), Joey client (all models) or Wally single-tuner HD receiver can use the Google Assistant to control their TV when paired with the Assistant on speakers like Google Home, Android phones or iPhones. The Google Assistant will be able to help you navigate, play, pause, fast-forward, rewind and search TV content based on channel, title, actor and genre. Below are examples of commands you will be able to ask the Assistant: ● "Change channel to ESPN" ● "Tune to channel 130" ● "Go to the History Channel" ● "Find the Big Bang Theory" ● "Search for Game of Thrones" ● "Search for home improvement shows" ● "Show me Tom Hanks movies" ● "Play This is Us" ● "Skip forward" ● "Rewind 30 seconds" ● "Pause" ● "Resume" In addition to the Google Assistant, DISH's voice control technology suite includes a recently released voice remote that ships at no extra cost with all Hopper DVRs.

Gourmia

Taking another step into the kitchen, Gourmia talked about some new cooking aids loaded with Google Assistant. Whether you want a connected coffee maker, pressure cooker, or multi-cooker, Gourmia has you covered. The PR is vague on availability or even pricing, so stay tuned if these interest you.

Press Release Gourmia Brings Smart Kitchen Appliances with Google Assistant to CES 2018

New Items Feature Google Home; Gourmia App Controls Multiple Appliances, Users can Control Their Appliances from Virtually Anywhere; Products Ready for Shipping Q1 2018 NEWS PROVIDED BY Gourmia

Jan 07, 2018, 14:12 ET SHARE THIS ARTICLE BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmia, a designer and manufacturer of innovative countertop kitchen appliances, announced today that its Internet of Things (IoT) award-winning line of smart kitchen appliances will be showcasing five new appliances that integrate with Google Assistant, part of the Google Home eco-system. The new additions will be on display at both the Gourmia Booth (LVCC, Central Hall, Booth #17318) and in the Google Booth (Central Plaza, Booth #CP-21) at CES 2018. Gourmia's new GKM9000 with Google Assistant comes with voice command feature that allows for effortless cooking and control of your home, kitchen appliances, household lights, thermostat, and more. There's no need to use your phone or other devices with this kitchen machine on your counter. Gourmia's new GKM9000 with Google Assistant comes with voice command feature that allows for effortless cooking and control of your home, kitchen appliances, household lights, thermostat, and more. There's no need to use your phone or other devices with this kitchen machine on your counter.

"As with just about everything else in the world, kitchens are becoming a part of our connected lives that can be controlled by our smartphones and voice commands," remarked Heshy Biegeleisen, Gourmia founder. "Our Internet of Things products offer some of the most innovative, easy-to-use kitchen appliances that make cooking enjoyable, hassle-free, and smart. We are excited to have been working with Google to develop these five new items, which allows cooks to give the appliances specific verbal cooking commands through Google Assistant." Kitchen Machine with Built-In Google Assist (GKM9000)

The Gourmia GKM9000 is amazingly engineered with a touch color screen, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections, an integrated scale for accurate ingredient portioning, blades for stirring, chopping, and whipping, and the power and accuracy to cook, bake, steam, sauté, sous vide, grind, mix, puree, knead…and more. It comes with 100 pre-loaded recipes and plenty of storage to add personal favorites. It handles virtually every part of the process from prep to cooking. It can replace a food processor, stove, and countertop cooking appliances, making it the only culinary device needed. In addition to helping you cook, the GKM9000 with built-in Google Assist, can tell you the weather, news, etc. all without the need for a smartphone. The new Gourmia GKM9000 with Google Assistant makes everyday tasks simple and hassle-free. The voice command feature allows for effortless cooking and control of your home, kitchen appliances, household lights, thermostat, etc. It essentially can do just about anything you need on a daily basis such as: order you an Uber, check the weather, pre-heat the oven, etc. There is no need to use your phone or other devices with this kitchen machine on your counter, all you need is the sound of your voice to control virtually everything in your home. The following new Gourmia smart kitchen appliances can be controlled by the single Gourmia mobile kitchen app and Google Assistant: Air Fryer with Ready-View Camera and Google Assist (GTA2800)

This Gourmia Air Fryer with Ready-View Camera combines the latest cooking technologies with the power of remote viewing to make it simpler to eat healthy. Air fry and halogen technologies allow foods to fry to a perfect crisp without a drop of oil, and that means favorites like fried chicken, French fries, and crispy bacon are a lot healthier to enjoy. It can do over 20 cooking styles, including fry, bake, roast, grill, and rotisserie. Even popcorn! With the built-in camera, users can watch their food cook from a smartphone or computer. Compatible with the Gourmia mobile kitchen app.

This Gourmia Air Fryer with Ready-View Camera combines the latest cooking technologies with the power of remote viewing to make it simpler to eat healthy. Air fry and halogen technologies allow foods to fry to a perfect crisp without a drop of oil, and that means favorites like fried chicken, French fries, and crispy bacon are a lot healthier to enjoy. It can do over 20 cooking styles, including fry, bake, roast, grill, and rotisserie. Even popcorn! With the built-in camera, users can watch their food cook from a smartphone or computer. Compatible with the Gourmia mobile kitchen app. Electric Smart Pot Pressure Cooker with Google Assist (GWC850)

The versatile Gourmia electronic Smart Pot Pressure Cooker comes with 13 functions including cooking, sautéing, and steaming, and is perfect for preparing meat, chicken, fish, rice, vegetables, beans, soups, yogurt, desserts, and more. It can reduce cooking time by up to 70%. The unit features 1200 watts of power, auto-locking lid, automatic pressure control, non-stick inner liner, and a stainless-steel exterior. Safe, durable and easy to clean. Compatible with the Gourmia mobile kitchen app.

The versatile Gourmia electronic Smart Pot Pressure Cooker comes with 13 functions including cooking, sautéing, and steaming, and is perfect for preparing meat, chicken, fish, rice, vegetables, beans, soups, yogurt, desserts, and more. It can reduce cooking time by up to 70%. The unit features 1200 watts of power, auto-locking lid, automatic pressure control, non-stick inner liner, and a stainless-steel exterior. Safe, durable and easy to clean. Compatible with the Gourmia mobile kitchen app. Sous Vide & Multi Cooker with Google Assist (GWM670)

The Gourmia 11-in-1 Sous Vide & Multi Cooker features 11 modes including sous vide, roast, bake, sauté, steam, and slow cook. The device is perfect for preparing meat, chicken, fish, rice, vegetables, beans, soups, porridge, yogurt, and desserts. It features 1500 watts of power, a large 6.5-quart nonstick aluminum pot to spread heat evenly, and a tempered-glass lid to check on food without releasing heat. Cooks quickly and efficiently. Compatible with the Gourmia mobile kitchen app.

The Gourmia 11-in-1 Sous Vide & Multi Cooker features 11 modes including sous vide, roast, bake, sauté, steam, and slow cook. The device is perfect for preparing meat, chicken, fish, rice, vegetables, beans, soups, porridge, yogurt, and desserts. It features 1500 watts of power, a large 6.5-quart nonstick aluminum pot to spread heat evenly, and a tempered-glass lid to check on food without releasing heat. Cooks quickly and efficiently. Compatible with the Gourmia mobile kitchen app. Smart Coffee Maker with Google Assist (GCM4750)

The Gourmia Smart Coffee Maker has a built-in bean grinder so every brew uses fresh grinds. On the user's command, the machine grinds the beans to perfection, brings the water to the perfect temperature, and brews the coffee exactly as desired. It features 1050 watts of power, a large capacity 42.6-ounce glass carafe, stainless-steel design, delay timer, easy-to-read display, and a dishwasher-safe grinding chamber. It will brew up to ten cups. Compatible with the Gourmia mobile kitchen app. The Gourmia IoT-empowered mobile kitchen app is the perfect user-interface solution for a limitless number of appliances and features. The app effortlessly assists cooks in managing recipes, cooking, cooking safely, remote monitoring, and keeping track of every family member's food and meal preferences. Available for both iOS and Android systems, the app connects users to their Gourmia appliances using IoT/ Smart Home technology. It is free and available on the iTunes Store and Google Play Store. ETL Listed

Gourmia takes the quality of its products very seriously. The company is ETL certified so retailers and users alike can be confident that that they are selling/buying safe, efficient, high-quality appliances. About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about cooking and the tools for the healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools that will make their lives easier. From sous vide immersion cookers to multi-purpose cookers and juicers, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com. PR Contact:

Rita Lee

Copernio

(714) 891-3660

[email protected] All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies.

© 2018 Gourmia. All rights reserved. SOURCE Gourmia

iDevices

iDevices partnered with Hubbell to create two connected products: an electric vehicle charger and a ceiling fan switch. The switch is controllable via Assistant, supports custom schedules, and can be monitored/controlled from anywhere. The EV charger does not require a hub, instead connecting over WiFi to Assistant. Both hardwired and plug-in options are available, and users can mount them to their garage walls. Yippee. The ceiling fan switch and the EV charger are both slated for sometime this year.

Press Release ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iDevices, the preeminent brand in the connected home industry, introduces the first two in a growing line of co-developed products launched with other portfolio brands of parent company Hubbell Incorporated. The Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger allows users to control, monitor and schedule their charger from anywhere with their mobile device, while the Ceiling Fan Switch gives users the ability to control fan speed and lighting with their voice or mobile device. “With these co-developed products, the first of many innovations to come, we have successfully combined iDevices’ vast IoT expertise with Hubbell’s 130 years of manufacturing and distribution experience,” said Chris Allen, president and founder of iDevices. “Once a luxury for homebuyers, smart homes have become the standard. Homeowners now expect features like voice control and access to their home from anywhere. For builders, integrating the right smart products is crucial to creating meaningful differentiation in the eyes of homebuyers.” The Ceiling Fan Switch, a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® enabled fan controller, reinvents the traditional ceiling fan by adding smart functionality through an elegantly designed wall switch and a canopy receiver — allowing homeowners to control fan speed and lighting from anywhere. Installation is seamless, as the Ceiling Fan Switch fits in a traditional gang box and works with any standard rocker faceplate. It was developed with Progress Lighting™, another leading brand in the Hubbell Incorporated portfolio. Signature to all iDevices products, the Ceiling Fan Switch operates on a hub-free system and works with iOS and Android™ devices. Homeowners can manage their fan’s speed and lighting with a simple voice command to Siri®, Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant. Regular over-the-air updates make the Ceiling Fan Switch futureproof and hands-off for builders once installed. Plus, iDevices’ Smart Home Concierge service provides homebuyers with the ability to schedule personalized set up sessions with smart home experts and receive ongoing high-touch support. The Ceiling Fan Switch works with most ceiling fans, features three speeds, energy monitoring, and control from anywhere with the free iDevices Connected app. The compact and powerful EV Charger gives homeowners the ability to remotely control, monitor and schedule the charge of their vehicle from anywhere with their mobile phone and the free iDevices Connected app. Homeowners can track their vehicle’s charging status, get an instant alert if their vehicle is unexpectedly unplugged and set custom charging schedules and time delays. The EV Charger doesn’t require a hub, works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, and is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. It is available in both hardwired and plug-in models, and mounts directly to a home’s garage wall so homebuyer’s can move into a home already set up to meet their electrical vehicle charging needs. The EV Charger was developed with Hubbell Wiring Device-Kellems, a division of Hubbell Incorporated. “Hubbell chose to acquire iDevices because they are known for developing quality, reliable IoT products that blend seamlessly into a consumer’s life,” said Jim Van Hoof, VP of Growth & Innovation at Hubbell. “Progress Lighting is known for stylish fans and lighting fixtures with stellar performance, while Hubbell Wiring Device-Kellems pushes the industry boundaries of electric vehicle charging stations. These new products represent Hubbell’s commitment to technological excellence and they are the result of effectively leveraging the innovational synergies that exist across our brands. This type of end-user focused collaboration is what will drive the next phase of the smart home evolution for homeowners and homebuilders alike.” The Ceiling Fan Switch and EV Charger will be available in 2018.

iHome

Ironically, iHome announced an Assistant speaker at CES. Suspiciously shaped like a smaller Google Home, the iGV1 has an LED front display and obvious Assistant integration. It's listed as "Coming Soon," if you're interested.

Press Release iHome Integrates Sleek New Bedside Speaker System with the Google Assistant

iHome expands its line of smart home devices to include the iGV1, a CES 2018 Innovation Award winning alarm clock music system featuring the Google Assistant and Wi-Fi music streaming NEWS PROVIDED BY iHome

08:30 ET LAS VEGAS and RAHWAY, N.J., Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- iHome, the leader in award-winning speakers, portable devices and smart home control solutions, today announces the CES Innovation Award-winning iGV1, an elegant music system that integrates the Google Assistant into an ultra-modern alarm clock form factor that features a sleek at-a-glance clock & next alarm display and an integrated snooze button. With its clean white shell the iGV1 fits in right at home with other products that work with the Google Assistant. It features a phantom dimmable display that can be turned completely off for those that need a pitch-black sleeping environment, and a gray fabric speaker grill that make the iGV1 a great addition to any room of the house. "The goal of the Google Assistant is to help users no matter what device they're using or where they are in their day. With iHome, we're excited to bring users another way to interact with the Assistant, right on an alarm clock," said Anurag Jain, Product Manager for the Google Assistant. When the iGV1's alarm clock goes off, users can tap the integrated snooze button, or simply turn the alarm off and start their day by asking the Google Assistant to turn on the lights (when used with smart plugs that work with the Google Assistant, like iHome's SmartPlug products), get a daily briefing, adjust the thermostat, start the coffee maker, play a music playlist and much more, all from the comfort of their bed. The Google Assistant on iGV1 supports thousands of streaming music titles and works with several leading music services, such as Google Play Music, Pandora, Spotify and YouTube Music. Users can also ask the Google Assistant to play their favorite radio stations via TuneIn and iHeartRadio. If music is already playing on another Google Cast device in the home, users may Cast that music to the iGV1 using their phone. Users may also Cast music from their phone or PC browser over Wi-Fi to the iGV1, or play musically wireless on it via Bluetooth. This announcement further shows iHome's commitment to developing new products and accessories that seamlessly enable a true smart home experience. "The smart home market is growing at an incredible pace over the next five years. Much of that growth is being fueled by the proliferation of smart home devices from brands like iHome that offer products that support popular smart home platforms like Google Assistant," said Gary Schultz, Director of Product and Business Development at iHome. "We are pleased to expand our smart home product line to include our first music system to benefit from the numerous features and smart home control capabilities with the Google Assistant built into our bedside system." In true iHome fashion, the iGV1 offers a mix of cutting-edge features and conveniences including: Integrated voice control through the Google Assistant

Gorgeous, futuristic design assembled with premium materials

Works with a broad range of Google Assistant enabled smart home devices, including iHome Control SmartPlugs

Google Cast Wi-Fi music playback and wireless Bluetooth music streaming

1 Amp USB port to charge mobile devices (cable not included)

Time sync via NTP provides clock accuracy over Wi-Fi networks

Reson8 speaker chamber design delivers astounding clarity, depth and power

The iGV1 is coming soon to retailers across the USA. For more information about iHome and its products, please visit www.ihome.com, or check them out on Facebook (facebook.com/iHome), @iHome on Twitter or @iHome on Instagram. About iHome: iHome was established in 2005 as a division of SDI Technologies, a company with over 60 years of consumer electronics innovation. iHome is currently pioneering a new area of connected consumer electronics with the release of its iHome Control line of smart home products. Compatible with Apple and Android portable devices, iHome has had success with a line of SmartPlugs and smart sensors. Through integrations with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Nest, Wink, and Samsung SmartThings, iHome's line of smart home products offer the broadest IoT compatibility in the market. The first iHome product introduced, an iPod-docking clock radio, was the top-selling iPod accessory for 2005 and firmly established iHome as the premier brand in the audio accessories market. Today, iHome remains the #1 selling brand in digital player speakers with an impressive catalog of award-winning products. SOURCE iHome

Innit

With Innit, I had to scratch my head a bit when I read the PR. Apparently, it's a "culinary GPS for everyday eating" — it recommends recipes based on allergies, diets, and dislikes. Each of those can be customized to your liking if you so choose. It even takes advantage of what appliances you have, and can control the smart ones. Innit itself sounds nifty, and it includes Assistant integration.

Innit and Assistant will work together to provide you how-to videos. You can get cooking with these two later this month.

Press Release MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Innit—an eating technology company behind the world's first Connected Food Platform that makes everyday cooking less complicated, stressful, and time-consuming—today announced an integration with the Google Assistant which will completely reshape the way we eat. Thanks to Actions on Google, which lets developers build Actions for the Google Assistant, Innit users can now cook completely hands-free—from navigating personalized cooking instructions to controlling smart appliances from across the room. "With the Google Assistant, we aim to make it as simple as possible for people to get things done in a natural and conversational way," said Mark Spates, Product Lead for Smart Home at Google. "We're excited to work with Innit to make the Assistant even more helpful, especially in the kitchen." To officially debut the integration, celebrity chef Tyler Florence (who heads up Content Innovation for Innit) will be at the Google Assistant booth at CES to lead a live next-generation cooking demonstration using Innit. The demo coincides with the release of the Innit app for Android, also announced at CES (the iOS version was released in December). "We built Innit to fit your life, making everyday home cooking easier and less stressful," said Eugenio Minvielle, Founder and President of Innit. "We believe voice will be integral in the future for the way you eat. It not only serves a practical purpose so that your hands can focus on the food, but also introduces brand new ways for people to interact and engage with their kitchens." The Innit app uses smart technology to let you plan, shop, prepare, and cook delicious meals right from your phone. A culinary GPS for everyday eating, it starts by recommending delicious personalized meals based on diet, allergies, and dislikes for you and your family. Each meal can be customized, letting you experiment with new flavors and ingredients—or make the most of what you have in your fridge. In the kitchen, Innit's guided how-to videos and real-time cooking guidance orchestrate delicious meals with ease. Its technology coordinates even the most complicated meals seamlessly, helping you take full advantage of the appliances you own and automatically controlling those that are smart. Now, with the Google Assistant integration, consumers can navigate through Innit using their voice—no more worries about touching your phone while cooking. Innit users simply say, "Hey Google, ask Innit to start cooking," and Innit's cooking instructions appear along with how-to videos for each step in the cooking process. With simple commands, users can cook with confidence—leaving both hands free to get dinner on the table. They can even ask the Google Assistant to turn their smart oven on and off or to send it a tailored cooking program custom to their meal, giving users maximum control over their kitchen. Innit's integration with Google Assistant will be available to consumers at the end January 2018.

Insteon

Simply put, Insteon is finally getting Assistant support. While not the most well-known smart home hub, Insteon has a pretty loyal following who will be thrilled to see their hub get Assistant. Just link your account in the Home app and you're good to go.

Press Release Insteon Announces Alliance with the Google Assistant

Insteon's Millions of Installed Devices Now work with the Google Assistant NEWS PROVIDED BY Insteon

09:00 ET SHARE THIS ARTICLE IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Insteon®, a leading developer of IoT technology for the home, today announced that its line of ultra-reliable connected home devices are now compatible with the Google Assistant on speakers like Google Home, eligible Android phones and iPhones, and other Assistant-enabled devices. With this integration customers can easily control their Insteon lighting system, including wall switches, outlets, plugs, and more – all with their voice. "Insteon continues to build interoperability with companies that enhance our customer's experience with their connected home," said Rob Lilleness, CEO of Insteon. "With our latest integration with the Google Assistant, our customers have even more options to control their lighting system hands-free with their voice." "Helping to create a smart home with the Google Assistant is one of our key focus areas and we're looking forward to giving users one more way to connect, thanks to Insteon," said Mark Spates, Product Lead for Smart Home at Google. "With the Google Assistant and Insteon, users can control their lights, plugs, outlets and more, no matter where they are in their day or what device they're using." To get started, customers using the Insteon Hub (2245-222) simply link their account from within the Google Home App or the Google Assistant on their phone. Once paired, customers can start voice controlling their Insteon devices by saying "OK Google" or "Hey Google" followed by instructions like "Turn on the outside lights" or "Turn off the downstairs lights." Insteon is the world's most reliable IoT technology for lighting and electrical control. Insteon achieves this reliability via its patented dual-mesh network, which communicates simultaneously via wireless radio waves and the home's existing wiring. Insteon integrates with hundreds of products and systems in the home, including HVAC units, locks, timers, lighting, cameras, music, humidity and leak sensing, garage doors and more. For more information, please visit www.insteon.com. To purchase Insteon products, visit www.smarthome.com. About Insteon®

Insteon® transforms the "connected home" from a buzzword into reality. We make life simple by connecting you to the things that matter. Control your lights, alarms, thermostats – all your things – from wherever you are in the world. Insteon's patented technology is simple and reliable, powering the most fail-safe connected home on the market. With more than 200 Insteon products available today and thousands of developers, we bring all of the things in your home into elegant command. It's your house, turn it on. For more information about Insteon, please visit www.insteon.com, or connect with Insteon on Facebook (www.facebook.com/insteon) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/insteon). SOURCE Insteon Related Links

http://www.insteon.com

JBL

One of the first smart displays shown off at CES (right after Lenovo), the JBL Link View is just what you'd expect it to be: basically an Echo Show that uses Assistant instead of Alexa. This one looks distinctly JBL-ish with its elliptical design. It sports two 10W speakers, a passive radiator, and an 8" touchscreen. You can expect the Link View this summer.

Press Release JBL® Announces LINK View, A Smart Display Speaker with The Google Assistant Newest member of JBL LINK series provides users with a voice-activated smart assistant they can see and hear LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced the launch of JBL LINK View, a voice-controlled, smart display speaker with the Google Assistant built in. The LINK View will join the recently launched JBL LINK series. HARMAN, in close collaboration with Google, is bringing consumers the first smart speaker to incorporate the Google Assistant with a visual display. The JBL LINK View takes the listening experience a step further by incorporating an 8” high-definition display with a touch screen and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The LINK View provides excellent sound quality, and is ideal for anyone that consumes a large amount of content daily. Users can view pictures, stream audio and video, ask questions, scan recipes, and video call with family and friends, all with their voice. “When we launched the LINK series last year it represented a major milestone for us, as the first voice-activated, multi-room speakers to use Google Assistant and deliver Grammy® award-winning JBL sound,” said Lou Schreurs, VP, Connected Home & Luxury Audio BU, General Management. “Research shows voice activated speakers are no mere novelty. Sixty percent of owners now consider them a necessity. By continuing to enhance their experience by adding HD display with a touch screen and a front-facing camera, people will find even more ways to make these speakers an important part of their lives, routines and enjoyment.” The high-resolution touch screen and camera is framed by two front-firing stereo speakers and a rear-facing passive radiator, delivering JBL Signature Sound with rich, deep bass. Made with premium materials that easily wipe clean, and designed to have a small footprint to take up minimal counter space, the JBL LINK View seamlessly integrates into any room in the house. Users can set it up in the kitchen, and with the Google Assistant, follow along with a recipe, video call with friends, scroll through vacation photos, cast YouTube videos or connect the device to other LINK speakers for a multi-room listening experience. "With smart displays, we're bringing the Google Assistant to a new class of device that deliver a fully interactive and visual experience. Smart displays can do everything the Google Assistant speakers can, with the additional benefit of a beautiful touch screen. They make it easy to watch YouTube videos, enjoy personal photos, follow recipes, control smart home devices and more," said Chris Turkstra, Director, Google Assistant. "We're excited to bring the LINK View to market with JBL and are committed to deliver a helpful, visual Google Assistant experience." The JBL View will be available on JBL.com and at select retailers starting Summer 2018 in USA only, other regions will follow at a later date. FEATURES KEY FEATURES LINK View The Google Assistant built-in ■ Chromecast built-in with multi-room music playback ■ Speaker output power 2 x 10W Dedicated passive radiator for deep, rich bass ■ HD audio streaming (24bit/96K) ■ HD 8” display with a Touch Screen ■ Wi-Fi & Bluetooth connectivity ■ IPX4 splash proof ■ Dimensions (W mm x H mm x D mm) 330 x 150 x 100 mm * DISCLAIMER: Requires Internet connection. Controlling certain devices and features in your home requires a compatible smart device. For example, the query “Play ‘The Crown’ on my TV” requires a Chromecast-connected TV, and controlling devices like lights and thermostats requires compatible smart lights and smart thermostats linked to Google Home. Controlling devices such as coffee makers, baby monitors and fans in your home requires compatible smart plugs and/or switches. Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Additional terms, conditions and/or charges may apply. Notes to Editors 1 The Harman Voice Activated Speaker Consumer Research study was conducted by Futuresource Consulting Ltd in November 2017

Jensen

Alarm clocks are making a comeback, and this time, they're smarter than before. Jensen announced the JVA-500 with Chromecast and Assistant support, a 1.8" LED display, and a 5W wireless charging mat on top. Pricing and availability are not available yet.

Press Release Jensen Stereo Wireless Clock with Wireless Charger and the Google Assistant built in Unveils at CES 2018 Chicago, IL – Spectra, an industry pioneer in consumer electronics, unveiled its first device with the Google Assistant built in from Jensen at CES 2018. The JVA-500 is Jensen’s second smart speaker after launching the JSB-1000 with Chromecast built-in at CES 2017. With the Google Assistant built in, you can bring your digital assistant right into your living room. Get answers on sports, weather, finance calculations, translations, and more. Enjoy entertainment like listening to music, podcasts, and radio, or stream videos to your TV with Chromecast with a simple voice command. Get your daily schedule, upcoming events, flight information, or traffic in your area. You can even add things to your shopping list and stock up on essentials, set alarms, and manage your calendar. Additionally, you can use your Assistant to control your smart home by setting the perfect temperature or turning down the lights. With the Google Home app, easily sync your JVA-500 with other compatible smart speakers, like the Google Home, for a multi-room listening experience. Multi-room sync lets you customize your home audio listening experience and play the same music or listen to different music in each room. The JVA-500 features a 1.8” LED digital clock display with brightness levels and dimming. Additionally, charge your phone or mini tablet using the top mounted wireless charging

pad that supports devices with wireless charging enabled. “The Jensen JVA-500 combines the latest technology of the Google Assistant and wireless charging, along with an easy to read digital clock. It’s the perfect addition to any room in your home. Jensen is fortunate to be integrating the Google Assistant built in technology into the JVA-500.“ says Jim Economos, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Spectra Merchandising International. SPECTRA has many years of experience sourcing products to meet specific customer needs and often times custom-designs products, cosmetics and packaging as directed by our partners in the marketplace. Spectra is diversified through retail, incentive and direct mail accounts and is also well-versed in drop shipping. Asian operations are headquartered in Hong Kong, where we are known as IMA-Hong Kong, LTD., and our overseas offices also include branches in Taiwan, Korea and Mainland China. Spectra's products can be found nationally at leading retail stores or on the web at www.spectraintl.com, on Facebook (facebook.com/spectraintl), YouTube (youtube.com/spectramerchandising), or follow @spectraintl on Twitter.

Kia

Like Hyundai, Kia owners will soon be able to control their cars via Google Assistant. It taps into Kia's UVO infotainment system to offer things like starting/stopping the engine, lock, and so on. The vehicles that will be supported are the 2018 Niro PHEV, Soul EV, Optima PHEV, and K900.

Press Release Kia Motors America Introduces Google Assistant Into The Award- Winning UVO Infotainment System The Google Assistant Enables Kia Owners to Use Voice Commands with Select Vehicles -- UVO Agent for the Google Assistant puts the power and convenience of the Assistant into the hands of Kia Niro Plug-In, Soul EV, Optima Plug-In and K900 owners. -- Easy-to-use voice assistant that enhances owner experience. LAS VEGAS, Jan 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show today, Kia Motors America (KMA) announced the addition of UVO Agent for compatible Kia vehicles, which allows Kia owners to interact with the Google Assistant on their phones or Google Home to execute a variety of remote commands. The Kia integration with the Google Assistant is now available for use in the following Kia vehicles with compatible UVO hardware; the 2018 Niro PHEV, Soul EV1, Optima PHEV and K9002. The UVO Agent can be easily set up through the Google Assistant or Google Home app. Simple voice commands are all that's needed to control your compatible Kia model and allows the user to access a variety of functions. Commands include, "Tell UVO to start my Soul EV," or "Tell UVO to lock my Niro." UVO Agent features include Remote Start/Stop Engine, Remote Climate Control, Remote Charge Start/Stop, Remote Horn and Lights and Remote Lock3. "Our customers inspired this latest enhancement to the Kia ownership experience," said Henry Bzeih, director, connected car & mobility services, strategy & planning, KMA. "With more people using smart technology at home and work, it was a natural extension to bring this easy to use and widely adapted platform to the driver's seat. With a simple voice command, Kia owners can interface with their vehicles in the same manner they use the Google Assistant in their homes." The Google Assistant can provide real-time answers, activate streaming music services, smart home devices, and now, smart car and connected car technology allowing for seamless connectivity directly into Kia vehicles. The Google Assistant is available on select Android4 phones, select Apple iPhone5, smart speakers like Google Home and more. About Kia Motors America Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and LPGA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly built in West Point, Georgia.* For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com . To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert . * The Sorento and Optima GDI (EX, SX & Limited and certain LX Trims only) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts. 1 Soul EV in select markets with limited availability.

2 "Niro Plug In Hybrid (MY2018+); Soul EV (MY2017+); Optima Plug-In Hybrid (MY2017+); and K900 (MY2016+).

3 "Remote features require a wireless signal with good coverage to function, and normal cellular service rates may apply. Do not use remote climate control if vehicle is in an enclosed environment (e.g., closed garage).

4 Android is a trademark of Google Inc.

5 iPhone8 and iPhoneX are registered trademarks of Apple, Inc.

Kohler

Kohler is a name you often see at Home Depot, but the company has announced a new service for its products that it calls Konnect, which can be linked to Assistant. This will allow users to interact with faucets, mirrors, toilets, and so on via voice commands, gestures, and other presets. Paul already talked about it over here, so go check it out.

Press Release Kohler Introduces Voice-Command Technology Into The Bathroom, Announces New Smart Home Products With ‘KOHLER Konnect’ Kohler debuts Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror with Amazon Alexa at CES 2018; offers collection of smart kitchen and bath products with KOHLER Konnect KOHLER, Wis. – January 5, 2018 – Kohler Co., a global leader in the design and innovation of kitchen and bath products, unveils KOHLER Konnect, a new platform that allows consumers to conveniently personalize their experience with KOHLER products through app presets, and automate everyday tasks in the kitchen and bath through voice-control. Capable of supporting multiple voice services, consumers can interact with KOHLER Konnect by using voice-commands, hands-free motion control and personalized presets managed through a new KOHLER Konnect application for iOS and Android devices. Consumers can operate the kitchen faucet, control features of an intelligent toilet, adjust the lighting embedded in a bathroom mirror, run an invigorating shower, and automatically fill a bath to a desired depth and temperature all by using simple voice-commands. Powered by the trusted and global-scale Microsoft Azure cloud platform, KOHLER Konnect enables consumers to set up tailored preferences, automate everyday tasks and stay abreast of water usage of paired products. Kohler’s new Moments Made Better video demonstrates consumers’ interaction with the connected products. “Voice services and connected devices have become integrated into every facet of the home – with the notable exception of the bathroom, until now,” said David Kohler, President and CEO of Kohler Co. “We provide thoughtful design and technologies that offer convenience and functionality to enrich your personalized experiences, making them easier, more comfortable, and more enjoyable. Whether you’re getting ready for work, helping your children through their evening bedtime routine or simply in need of some personal relaxation, KOHLER Konnect is the next evolution of our leading-edge kitchen and bathroom innovations that help make these everyday moments better.” To provide wider accessibility and optimal functionality to its new portfolio of products with KOHLER Konnect, the plumbing brand is offering support in select products for Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit to bring technology into the bathroom in meaningful ways. Kohler continues to pursue relationships with other innovative industry leaders to extend the KOHLER Konnect ecosystem in the home. Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror: An Industry First

Kohler’s Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror is the first announced bathroom mirror that has Amazon Alexa built-in. Seamless construction makes Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror a highly functional and thoughtfully designed centerpiece of the smart bathroom of the future. With the ability to pair other Kohler products that utilize KOHLER Konnect directly to the Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror, users can reduce countertop clutter and streamline voice capabilities within the bathroom space. Verdera design features also include a dual-microphone solution to enhance the accuracy of voice-control, speakers housed in hermetically sealed casings to maximize stereo sound quality, a motion-activated wayfinding nightlight for safety and convenience, and highly efficient LED lights for makeup application, grooming and skin care.

In addition to controlling products with KOHLER Konnect and its related personalized experiences, Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror offers customers access to tens of thousands of Alexa skills. Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror improves the comfort and functionality of time spent in the bathroom by enabling it to be hands-free, seamless, and more convenient, while also communicating with other connected products in your Wi-Fi network. KOHLER |

In addition to showcasing Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror, Kohler is making its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) with a collection of smart home kitchen and bath products: Sensate kitchen faucet with KOHLER Konnect: The Sensate kitchen faucet with KOHLER Konnect allows you to turn the water on and off or dispense water to a measured volume with simple voice-commands or touchless motion-based interactions. Consumers can fill an eight-ounce cup of water or a large pot with hands-free voice control. DTV+ showering system with KOHLER Konnect: Many aspects of DTV+ can be controlled with voice-commands through KOHLER Konnect to produce a customized showering experience. Users can adjust water temperature, control showerheads and body sprays, music, lighting, steam and shower duration with voice commands, the DTV+ interface or directly on their mobile device with the KOHLER Konnect app. Consumers who already have DTV+ systems in their home can upgrade by having a bridge module installed to their existing system. PerfectFill kit with KOHLER Konnect: PerfectFill kit can automatically fill a bath at precisely the desired depth and temperature, reducing time spent physically monitoring the filling of the bath water. Both the auto-fill and auto-drain functionalities can be controlled with simple voice-commands or through the KOHLER Konnect app. Numi intelligent toilet with KOHLER Konnect: Kohler’s most advanced toilet, the Numi offers personalized settings that let users fine-tune every aspect of their experience to their exact preferences, from ambient colored lighting to wireless Bluetooth®* music sync capability to the heated seat and foot warmer. Numi delivers hands-free control, personalized cleansing functionality, and exceptional water efficiency. Features of Numi with KOHLER Konnect can be controlled through voice-command, motion control or the KOHLER Konnect app. PureWarmth toilet seat with KOHLER Konnect: The new PureWarmth heated toilet seat offers a slim design and integrated nightlight to enhance the user’s experience with any toilet. The KOHLER Konnect app offers users control over the temperature, timing of the heat as well as duration, and lighting with the ability to program and set all features to the user’s preference. Touchless Response toilet with KOHLER Konnect: Kohler’s newest Touchless flush technology features a standard trip lever with a motion sensor embedded to provide users the convenience of touchless flushing to minimize the spread of germs. The flush proximity sensor and integral nightlight can also be activated through the KOHLER Konnect app. The Amazon Alexa-enabled Verdera Voice mirror from Kohler will be available for purchase in March 2018. Connected versions of the other CES demonstration models will launch later this year. For more details, visit www.kohler.com/kohlerkonnect. About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of nearly 35,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; premier cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two of the world’s finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. As homes become increasingly connected, Kohler is focused on making everyday moments better through thoughtful design and smart technology. Kohler approaches smart bathroom design with the same dedication, precision, and care that has built the brand’s global presence for well over a century.

Lenovo

While Lenovo had a couple of interesting things to show off at CES, the one to note here is the company's upcoming smart displays. It's by far the best-looking out of the bunch, with either a grey or bamboo back. Like the JBL Link View, Lenovo's smart display shows you the answers to your queries, YouTube videos, and so on. Two models will be available, in either 8" and 10" display flavors,for $199.99 and $249.99, respectively. Expect them this summer.

LG

LG, as usual, was a huge player at CES this year. Among its many announcements, AI played a major role. The ThinQ View WK9 is one of the new "smart displays" announced at CES, similar to JBL's or Lenovo's. Details are pretty sparse, but we do know that it has a 8" touchscreen and Meridian Audio tuning. Like the others, it displays the answers to your queries, like for weather and whatnot. You can also watch YouTube videos and make Duo calls. Be sure to check out Rita's post about it here.

MediaTek

Good ol' MediaTek didn't announce an Assistant product in the sense of the others in this wrap-up, instead talking about some of its new chips that will support smart home stuff and the various voice assistants out there, including Assistant and Alexa. Of particular note are the forthcoming MT8695 SoC and MT8516 SoM, both of which will have support for MTK's Voice Assistant Devices.

Press Release LAS VEGAS – Jan. 8, 2018 – MediaTek, the industry leader in developing low power, high efficiency and highly integrated system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, announced that it is evolving its home entertainment platform by developing solutions that power artificial intelligence (AI) voice and vision capabilities in an array of smart home devices. This strategic move is highlighted by the launch of the MT8695, a 4K dongle SoC, the MT8516 system on module (SoM) and the smart display solution. Leading the industry in providing voice assistant device (VAD) SoC solutions for the smart home ecosystem, MediaTek supports multiple mainstream AI voice services including: Amazon Alexa; Google Assistant; Alibaba and Baidu - which includes both the China and global smart speaker markets, across multiple brands. Building on this success, MediaTek is expanding its VAD Soc to various smart home appliances. The new MT8516 SoM will give device designers and manufactures an easier path to enabling the AI voice capabilities of form factors such as alarm clocks, fire alarms and other home appliances. MediaTek is also introducing its smart display solution based on MT8176 and MT8173. These SoCs supports AI vision capabilities, for both home entertainment and surveillance systems. With video at the heart of the connected home, MediaTek has also launched MT8695, the industry’s first 12nm SoC designed for 4K streaming on Dongle form factor. With the ability for ultra-low power usage, the dongle supports core multimedia features including UHD 2160p at 60fps, HDR10 and Dolby Vision. “Our industry heritage and strength in access point and connectivity solutions has enabled us to build a comprehensive multimedia platform that supports key AI capabilities and extends to a wide range of connected devices and autos,” said Jerry Yu, MediaTek Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Home Entertainment Business Group. “With a proven track record of supplying innovative solutions to home entertainment brands across the globe, we continue to deliver a seamless experience for multi-device use that is central to the evolution of the interactive, intelligent and connected home experience.” MediaTek is not only focused on delivering state of the art application processors such as the MT8516, but are also driving connectivity innovations, including advancements in 802.11ac Wi-Fi, BT5.0 and improving whole home coverage. The company has developed a complete product portfolio providing customer flexible solutions including highly integrated SoCs, featuring access point plus connectivity, as well as standalone connectivity chipsets.

Panasonic

In terms of automotive (another big thing at CES), Panasonic has announced a new in-vehicle infotainment system that runs Android and will be upgradeable to Oreo later on. It uses Assistant to control media playback, climate, and other vehicular settings. This isn't Android Auto, that is, the OS runs natively on the head unit and does not require a phone to use (nor is this specified as being Android Automotive). The point is to give OEMs the ability to include a halfway decent infotainment system without being locked by "proprietary derivative."

Press Release North America , today announced it has aligned with Google to debut groundbreaking Next Generation IVX systems that transform the consumer experience, both inside and outside of the vehicle, and deliver new design flexibility and freedom to automakers. LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of, today announced it has aligned with Google to debut groundbreaking Next Generation IVX systems that transform the consumer experience, both inside and outside of the vehicle, and deliver new design flexibility and freedom to automakers. Panasonic announced that that the Panasonic Skip Generation (Skip Gen) In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) Platform announced last year at CES has been upgraded to the latest Android™ operating system (OS) – Android 8.1 Oreo. The platform will give drivers access to Android Automotive Applications, and demonstrate embedded Google Content and Services like streaming media, navigation, traffic and weather, as well as vehicle functions like climate settings, which are all controllable with the Google Assistant. This latest IVI runs native on the head unit and can be accessed without a phone. This collaboration enables a pure Android experience without locking vehicle manufacturers into a proprietary derivative, giving consumers the ability to have the latest, upgradeable Android experience even after sale.

Schlage

On a brief note, Schlage said that is popular Sense Smart Deadbolt would be getting Assistant support soon. Slated for Q1 this year, Schlage says that the lock will work with both Home and phone Assistant versions, but it requires the $70 WiFi adapter (on top of the $200 base price).

Press Release CES 2018: The Critically-Acclaimed Schlage Sense™ Smart Deadbolt Now Works with the Google Assistant

Experience Schlage’s Latest Innovation at CES Unveiled 2018 LAS VEGAS (Jan. 7, 2018) – Schlage®, a brand of Allegion® that has been creating stylish, innovative door hardware for more than 95 years, today announces at CES Unveiled that its Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt will work with Google Assistant in early Q1. With the Google Assistant on Google Home, users will be able to lock the door or check if the door is locked by saying, “OK Google, lock my door” or “OK Google, is my door locked?” Beyond Google Home, you can also ask your Google Assistant on your iOS or Android™ smartphone. Using the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt with the Google Assistant will require the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter. With the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter, iOS and Android smartphone users gain remote access to their lock through the Schlage Sense app, no monthly fee required. “As the Internet of Things continues to innovate rapidly, brands must follow suit,” said Rob Martens, Futurist at Allegion, maker of Schlage Locks. “As IoT platforms emerge, Schlage continues to lead and support consumers’ choice.” The multi-function Schlage Sense™ Smart Deadbolt contains several convenient features that unlock the true power of a smart home by enabling homeowners to never worry about losing, hiding, carrying or forgetting keys, including: Create and delete up to 30 unique access codes so trusted friends and family can enter using their code at the lock’s touchscreen

Schedule access codes so guests can only enter when you want them to

Use the Wi-Fi Adapter to check on the lock’s status from anywhere, so you never have to wonder if the front door was left unlocked

View past activity to see which codes have been used and when

Update settings and check battery life Graded Best in Security, Durability and Finish, receiving a AAA - the highest residential grading awarded on the market by the Builders Hardware Manufactures Association (BHMA) This new integration will come as an addition to the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt’s existing compatibility with Amazon Alexa®. Alternatively, users may choose to set up the Schlage Sense deadbolt with Apple HomeKit and use Siri to command the deadbolt on their iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. These integrations allow the Schlage Sense lock to interact with a variety of connected products and empower a wide array of consumers to add the lock to their smart home mix. For more information on the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt, visit www.schlage.com/Sense. Apple, HomeKit and Siri are trademarks of Apple Inc.; Android is a trademark of Google LLC.; Alexa is a trademark of Amazon Technologies, Inc. Schlage is exhibiting its Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt at CES Unveiled 2018. To schedule a meeting with the brand at CES, please reach out to Bruno Solari ([email protected] | 305.335.9180). About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in the field of safety and security. We keep people and their property safe, wherever they are, bringing together simple solutions and advanced technology. Allegion is a $2.2 billion company, with products sold in almost 130 countries. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

# # #

Skybell

Skybell is not new to the Assistant scene, but the company announced a new IP camera that works with Google's personal... assistant. The Skybell Plug-in (such a unique name) costs $199 and plugs straight into your wall. It has a 180° field of view, an integrated mic/speaker for two-way communication, Assistant support to trigger photo or video recording. Scott did a nice write-up over here, so be sure to check that out.

SŌLIS

SŌLIS, along with Jensen, announced a smart alarm clock with Assistant support. The SO-2000 contains two 5W speakers, an LED clock that syncs "to the cloud," and a Chromecast Audio (basically). It can be paired with other Chromecast speakers in your home. Both black and white models will be available later this year for $169.

Press Release Spectra Unveils SŌLIS SO-2000 Bluetooth/Wi-Fi Clock with the Google Assistant Built in at CES 2018 Las Vegas, NV, January 9, 2017 – Spectra Merchandising International, Inc., an industry pioneer in consumer electronics, today unveiled the SōLIS SO-2000 Bluetooth/Wi-Fi Wireless clock with the Google Assistant built in at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show. “We are thrilled to continue to work with Google by announcing the SO-2000 with the Google Assistant built in. We really feel that these modern design elements coupled with the latest technology would make a perfect addition to any room.” says Jim Economos, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Spectra Merchandising International. With the Google Assistant, the SO-2000 allows users to ask questions, play music and manage tasks. The unit includes two high fidelity speakers, an easy-to-read LED clock that automatically sets the time from the Google Cloud. The SO-2000 also features Chromecast built in to stream music from your phone, tablet or laptop to the built-in speakers. With the Google Home app you can stream music to a single speaker, different music to individual speakers, or create groups for multi-room listening. Multi-room sync controls the music and plays the same song to any combination of multi-room compatible speakers at the same time. SO-2000 product specifications:

● Wireless Wi-Fi Streaming with the Google Assistant built in

● Bluetooth Connectivity

● Multi-Room Streaming and Wireless Control from Anywhere in Your Home with Chromecast built in

● Front-firing 5W speakers

● Power: 120V AC 60Hz

● Output: 2 x 5W RMS

● Dimensions: 6.25” (W) x 5.5” (D) x 7” (H) The SO-2000 will be available mid-2018 in black or white for $169.99 MSRP.

Sony

Sony announced a few Android TVs that include Google Assistant. They were included in yesterday's TV roundup, which you can check out here. The Japanese company also announced that Assistant will be coming to some of its earbuds and headphones via a software update.

TiVo

TiVo briefly showed off some of its new IFTTT stuff, as well as announcing an Alexa skill and an Assistant app. Proper Assistant support will be rolling out in a few months. Rita wrote things about it, if you're interested.

Yonomi

Yonomi, for those who do not know, is another method by which you can control your smart home products and create routines. It now supports Assistant for you to easier control those connected items via voice or written commands. Simply link your Yonomi account to Assistant and you're good to go.