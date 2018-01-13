Panasonic Automotive Partners with Titans in the Technology and Automotive Industries to Transform the Future Driving Experience at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES)

- Google Assistant embedded with the latest Panasonic Automotive skip-generation in-vehicle infotainment system

- Panasonic announces new Alexa integration for automobiles; introduces select offline capabilities for Alexa

- Jaguar Range Rover Velar to feature a world-first debut of Panasonic Automotive's latest infotainment innovations with Touch Pro Duo

- Debuts a single brain cockpit domain controller solution called SPYDR to drive multiple functional domains within a vehicle

- Development of a scalable ePowertrain platform for electric vehicles to support future mobility

- Introduction to the three next-generation cockpit and cabin system concepts that extend through Level 5, fully autonomous vehicles

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, today announced it has aligned with Google to debut groundbreaking Next Generation IVX systems that transform the consumer experience, both inside and outside of the vehicle, and deliver new design flexibility and freedom to automakers.

Panasonic announced that that the Panasonic Skip Generation (Skip Gen) In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) Platform announced last year at CES has been upgraded to the latest Android™ operating system (OS) – Android 8.1 Oreo. The platform will give drivers access to Android Automotive Applications, and demonstrate embedded Google Content and Services like streaming media, navigation, traffic and weather, as well as vehicle functions like climate settings, which are all controllable with the Google Assistant. This latest IVI runs native on the head unit and can be accessed without a phone. This collaboration enables a pure Android experience without locking vehicle manufacturers into a proprietary derivative, giving consumers the ability to have the latest, upgradeable Android experience even after sale.

Panasonic announced today that it is working with Amazon to offer next generation in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems with Alexa voice natively embedded. The integration will change the experience OEMs can offer to in-car users, allowing them to interact with the voice service from the vehicle, and for the first time, offer certain select Alexa capabilities without an Internet connection. Built on the Panasonic Skip Gen IVI Platform, drivers can use the familiar "Alexa" wake word to interact with the intelligent voice service for a variety of in-vehicle functions such as car controls like HVAC, media, communication and navigation. As part of the integration, Panasonic and Amazon are delivering the IVI functionality using Amazon's Alexa Onboard technology, making certain Alexa capabilities available as built-in services and giving in-car users access to these Alexa features regardless of network connection.

In collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Panasonic's innovative display technology implemented in InControl Touch Pro Duo, leads the showcase of advanced infotainment systems on the new Range Rover Velar. The twin-screen interface is seamlessly integrated into the minimalist interior of the Velar with world-first technology that joins a host of innovations in a pioneering global model. Clear, adaptable and intuitive, Touch Pro Duo allows the driver to focus on whatever terrain comes ahead, mixing stylish secret-until-lit surfaces with simple to understand displays, paired perfectly to Velar's design. Alongside Touch Pro Duo, Panasonic Automotive integrated Nanoe™ air purification technology in the Velar to remove unwanted odors and particles from the cabin, reducing harmful pollens and bacteria for a healthier, cleaner cabin environment.

In addition, Panasonic Automotive introduced SPYDR, a single brain cockpit domain controller solution directing multiple functions within the vehicle, including an infotainment center stack display, digital instrument cluster, and head-up display (HUD). SPYDR has an open architecture, with the ability to run multiple operating systems, such as Linux for Instrument Cluster, Android O for Infotainment, and RTOS for functional safety. The domain controller within SPYDR is a proprietary Panasonic design and uses hypervisor virtual machines to create a secure barrier between the safety and non-safety critical systems and functions, helping to prevent system interference. To accelerate time to market, Panasonic Automotive has collaborated with Rightware, a leader in automotive user interface (UI) creation software, to enable high-performance graphics for the digital cluster. Rightware's Kanzi® UI software delivers fast startup time, high frame rate, robust applications, and state-of-the-art design capabilities. With SPYDR, major vehicle manufacturers will experience scalability, flexibility, openness, and speed, without being locked into a single platform.

For the effective development of small electric vehicles (EVs), Panasonic Automotive has developed a scalable ePowertrain platform – an integrated system for use with major global automakers. Usage for the ePowertrain platform expands further to be utilized in bikes and micro-EVs. It is an energy-efficient, powertrain that features integrated compactness, high efficiency, and flexible scalability for the future of mobility.

Furthermore, Panasonic Automotive debuted an exhibit featuring three next-generation cockpit and cabin system concepts, including: Smart Design Cockpit, Smart Vision Cockpit, and Living Space Autonomous Cabin. The exhibit walks consumers through autonomous driving Levels 3, 4 and 5 to meet vehicle advances expected over the next decade in line with the evolution of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These system concepts are achieved by combining the Panasonic global extensive consumer electronics technologies with in-vehicle technologies refined in the course of developing infotainment equipment. Through these designs, Panasonic Automotive is enhancing the inside of the cabin, right down to each individual seating zone. As ride- and car-sharing become more commonplace, passengers will be able to have their own individual, customized experience.

"For more than 65 years, Panasonic Automotive has delivered compelling solutions to major car manufacturers all over the world. In recent years, these systems have evolved considerably, playing an ever-increasing role in the comfort, connectivity, and safety of the driver and passengers," said Scott Kirchner, President, Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America. "This year's Consumer Electronics Show showcases some of the most advanced technology and future mobility solutions in our company's history, and I am incredibly proud of that."

