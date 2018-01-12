It's not often that an eBay seller offers better deals that can be found on sites like eBay, Swappa, or Craigslist, but that's the case with this manufacturer-refurbished Galaxy S7. For just $214.99, you can have a 2016 flagship with very little to no damage that many people still use today. Just make sure that you're on T-Mobile.

In case you've forgotten, the Galaxy S7 sports a 5.1" 1440p AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 820, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 12MP main camera, a 5MP selfie-shooter, and a 3,000mAh battery. Those were top-notch specs in 2016, and even though the processor is a generation behind by now, its specs are still pretty fresh. It also comes with IP68 water resistance, fast wireless charging, and Samsung Pay capabilities, though it does use the older microUSB connector to charge.

Do note that the SM-G930T model that this eBay seller is offering is locked to T-Mobile, and it's become pretty difficult to unlock T-Mobile phones. There are some unlocking services on eBay, though I've personally never used them and they're pretty pricey ($50 and up). Both Black Onyx and Gold colors are available, though the dreaded 'limited quantity available' text is displayed. The ad does advertise an included OEM charger, though it's unclear if it's of the Fast Charge variety. Hit the source link below to grab a manufacturer-refurbished S7 of your very own.