Costco members, I've got another deal that's just for you. Right now, you can pick up an Ecobee3 smart thermostat, plus three room sensors, for $200. That's a good price, especially when you consider that Amazon has it for another $35 more.

Ecobee's smart thermostat offering has been well-received for the most part, often touted as being almost as good as the Nest while costing much less. The fourth-generation version is already out and reviewed, but it doesn't have a great deal going on it right now. $200 is not a bad price for the third-gen thermostat and three sensors, especially since you can hook up your EcoBee3 to Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

This deal is exclusive to Costco members, requiring a sign-in to even see the price — shipping is free, too. If you're content with not having the latest generation of smart thermostat, then I'd suggest thinking about this deal. If you're not a Costco member, then perhaps consider the extra $35 to get the same bundle from Amazon.