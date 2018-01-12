CES is wrapping up (I left Thursday afternoon), so we figured it would be a good time to sit down and give all of you an easy place to find a bunch of the stuff announced that are related to Android. This post will focus on all of the television sets that will come with Android TV installed. I got see a few of them on the show floor, but they weren't all that exciting from a brief glance standpoint — we've all seen TVs and most of us know what Android TV looks like by now.

Android TV itself is seeing a bit of resurgence. Not only are more partners hopping on board, but Google claims that more users have joined the fold. Oreo is bringing some changes to the platform, especially when it comes to the home screen. Video previews will play when the app is in focus, e.g. the YouTube suggestion will start rolling like it does on the desktop website. You can check more information in this blog post. For now, let's dive in.

Haier

Our first entry in this list, Haier is only here because the GE-owned company announced that new devices would be launching in the U.S. later this year with Android TV installed. Google Assistant will come standard, too. We wrote about this a few days ago, so I don't want to rehash what Martim already talked about.

Hisense

Hisense has been rapidly gaining ground in the North America TV market. While the company made several new device announcements, we're obviously only interested in the Android TV stuff: the H10E and H9E Plus series.

The H10E is the higher-end of the two, sporting a 4K UHD quantum dot/ULED panel with both Dolby Vision HDR and HDR-10, as well as Motion Rate 480. Not only does it have Bluetooth and Android TV/Assistant, but you also get Alexa compatibility. Hisense says that this product line will go all the way up to 75" screen sizes (not so impressive when you see that the company also announced a 100" 4K laser TV).

The H9E Plus also comes in 4K, but with just a ULED panel and Motion Rate 240 (for 55") or 480 (for 65"). The TVs in this line feature a bezel-less design, Android TV, Google Assistant, Alexa, and Bluetooth. Hisense did not specify prices or availability.

Nvidia

Nvidia made a special announcement, and probably one of the cooler ones for this post in particular. New at CES 2018 were the Big Format Gaming Displays, or BFGDs — and yes, I do pronounce it the other way in my head. Basically, these are gigantic gaming monitors that have a Shield TV built into them. Coming in at 65", these babies push 4K at 120Hz with G-Sync support. One of the Nvidia reps said that they basically took the chassis off of a Shield TV (2017) and attached it to the monitor (I/O panel and all).

Seeing one of these in person was awesome, I won't lie. We got to see both local game and Gamestream demoes. We have no word on how much these will cost, but David and I figure that they'll be several thousand dollars. In addition to this announcement, Nvidia told us about three hardware partners that will kick off the program: Acer, Asus, and HP. We'll likely see these later this year.

And I love that Nvidia chose to show off a Hunter with Sunshot in that promo image.

Phillips

I didn't hear about this one until after I got back, but Phillips announced a "kitchen-friendly" 24" Android TV that sits on top of a 16W Bluetooth speaker. Since it comes with Assistant, it's theoretically supposed to be a good cooking companion. The mic is always on, and there are two HDMI inputs. I do a lot of cooking, and I keep thinking that I want a Google Home Mini in my kitchen, but this would be equally awesome.

We won't know pricing and availability until the latter half of this year.

Sony

Sony has been a long-standing member of the pre-installed Android TV idea, even going back to the Google TV days. So it's honestly no surprise to see these here, refreshed for 2018. Two new models in particular are worth paying attention to: the A8F and X900F series. The former features a 4K Bravia OLED panel in either 55" or 65", Acoustic Surface technology for better sound distribution, and the X1 Extreme processor to support 4K HDR and Dolby Vision. The minimalist, near bezel-less design is certainly eye-catching.

The X900F will be available at up to 85", come equipped with the X1 Extreme for 4K HDR and Dolby Vision, X-Motion to improve motion blur, and X-tended Dynamic Range PRO to offer HDR-like picture quality to non-HDR content. With both of these TV product lines, you also get Assistant and Alexa support. No word on pricing or availability yet, but you can bet that these will be expensive TVs.

TCL

Like Hisense, TCL is another brand that is gaining renown for its TVs. It announced a single Android TV unit, the C6, which will launch with Nougat (Oreo upgrade in the coming months). Based on the PR, it looks like the U.S. is only getting another 4K Roku TV and a Roku Soundbar. The C6, however, features a 4K UHD panel that supports WCG, HDR Pro, and adaptive Micro Dimming. It also sports a Harmon/Kardon soundbar and DTS Premium Sound.

Westinghouse

Westinghouse invokes a bad taste in my mouth. It is not known for quality, instead focusing on providing semi-passable TVs on the cheap. The last couple of years have shown the company to improving its offerings while keeping the prices low. However, at CES 2018, Westinghouse announced a 43" 4K TV with Android TV/Assistant for just $350. Other sizes will be available, but Westinghouse only talked about the 43" pricing. There is no HDR, but it does have a 120Hz refresh rate and built-in WiFi.

Honorable mention: Skyworth

Finally, we have our honorable mention: Skyworth. I'd never heard of this company before, but I saw its 77" 4K OLED Android TV set. It looked nice, especially with its slim bezels. It seems that the company is not new to the Android TV game, so color me surprised. I'll be keeping an ear out for more information.