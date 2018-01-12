In Celebration of Golden Globe Wins, Amazon Prime Video is Making The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Free to Watch This Weekend — No Membership Required Starting Friday, January 12 at 12:01am local time and concluding at 11:59pm local time Monday, January 15, everyone can watch Amy Sherman-Palladino’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for free via the Prime Video app for TVs, connected devices and mobile devices, or online at amazon.com/maisel The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won the Golden Globe for Best Musical or Comedy TV Series Rachel Brosnahan won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

January 11, 2018 09:00 AM Eastern Standard Time

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced that in celebration of its two Golden Globe wins, it will make the Prime Original The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel available for free for everyone this weekend. Anyone can watch the series at no cost starting Friday, January 12 at 12:01am local time and concluding at 11:59pm local time Monday, January 15, using the Prime Video app for TVs, connected devices including the all-new Fire TV and mobile devices, or online at amazon.com/maisel. For a list of all Prime Video compatible devices visit www.amazon.com/howtostream.

New Yorkers are true fans of the series, which takes place in their hometown. Of the top 30 cities in the US, the place that streamed the most hours per customer of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was New York City, followed by Portland and Seattle. More than half of US Prime members who completed the series finished within three days, and the most popular time to start the series was 9pm ET—making it the perfect series to stream over the holiday weekend ahead.

“Big kudos and congrats to Rachel for her first Golden Globe and to Amy for an outstanding first season,” said Greg Hart, Vice President of Prime Video. “We are excited for new viewers to join in the celebration and stream the series for free this weekend.”

Rachel Brosnahan (House of Cards) stars as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1958 New York City woman who has everything she’s ever wanted—the perfect husband, two kids and an elegant Upper West Side apartment perfect for hosting Yom Kippur dinner. But when her life takes a surprise turn, she has to quickly decide what else she’s good at—and going from housewife to stand-up comic is a wild choice to everyone but her.

The series was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive produced, written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. This past week, Sherman-Palladino was nominated for the prestigious Directors Guild of America (DGA) Award.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also stars Golden Globe winner and three-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub (Monk) as Midge’s father Abe Weissman, Alex Borstein (Family Guy) as Susie Meyerson, Michael Zegen (Boardwalk Empire) as Midge’s husband Joel Maisel and Marin Hinkle (Two and a Half Men) as Midge’s mother, Rose Weissman.

The series is available in 4K Ultra HD and High Dynamic Range on the all-new Fire TV as well as compatible smart TVs, set top boxes and game consoles. It is also available in HDR10+, a new open standard that leverages dynamic metadata to produce enhanced contrast and colors, on compatible Samsung smart TVs. Prime members can also download the series for offline viewing on iOS, Android and Fire devices at no additional cost.

Prime Video: Thousands of movies and TV shows, including popular licensed and self-published content plus critically-acclaimed and award-winning Prime Originals like The Grand Tour , The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Tick , Amazon Original Movies such as Academy Award-winning Manchester by the Sea, The Big Sick and The Salesman and kids series, Tumble Leaf , available for unlimited streaming as part of an Amazon Prime membership.

