An intrepid user on the OnePlus forums, v1nc, noticed a suspicious new system app "com.oneplus.clipboard" attempting to access the network after upgrading to a beta release of Oreo with the December 1st security update. Suspiciously, the IP address led to a block owned by Chinese conglomerate Alibaba. Android Police reached out to OnePlus, which confirmed that this was present in the beta.

According to OnePlus:

Our OnePlus beta program is designed to test new features with a selection of our community. This particular feature was intended for HydrogenOS, our operating system for the China market. We will be updating our global OxygenOS beta to remove this feature.

Leaving aside the fact that harvesting clipboard information strains the definition of "feature," the representative stated that the transmitted data was not saved "on any server." The representative also claimed that "this feature is not uncommon for China users."

The APK in question is not present in the current stable OxygenOS for the OnePlus 3T. It's unclear if this was also in the OnePlus 3 beta build, though no reports of that have been found.