We knew it was coming but it's now official: JVCKENWOOD has debuted 7 new car head units under its JVC and Kenwood brands with support for Wireless Android Auto. This means no more fussing with the USB cable and plugging your phone in every time you get in the car: the Auto interface will work wirelessly. This will be great for short trips, but you're still better off charging your phone during long drives, especially if you're using GPS for navigation, lest the battery die prematurely.
Under the JVC brand, you'll find two new Wireless Android Auto units: the $600 KW-M845BW and the $700 KW-V940BW, both of which have 6.8" resistive touch displays but they do seem to differ only by the inclusion of a CD slot in the latter.
As for Kenwood, there are 5 new models with Wireless Android Auto: the DMX905S, DNX875S, DNX995S, DDX9705S, and DDX9905S, which differ by screen size, rear cam support, and a few other changes here and there. I'll leave you to dive into the spec sheets to discover those.
There's no word on pricing and availability for any of these models, so I guess we'll all have to wait to know more. I'm crossing fingers for some decently priced unit so I can import it and try to make it work in Lebanon.
Our own David has been checking these out at CES 2018 and here are a couple of relevant tweets from him explaining how everything works and how well it does.
Performance will vary based on the phone you're using. I'm watching it demoed now with a Pixel 2. It looks smooth. There's a device/user switcher UI, too. pic.twitter.com/O10da2mVvQ
— David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) January 9, 2018
Through another press release (added at the bottom of this post), Kenwood has released pricing info for three of its new Wireless Android Auto units. The high-end DNX995S will have an MSRP of $1,500.00 (DVD, GPS), the DDX9905S will be cheaper at $1,100 (DVD but no GPS), and the DMX905S will be the cheapest at an MSRP of $850.00 (no DVD, no GPS, but slightly larger screen).
There's no pricing regarding the DNX875S, but given that the display is lower-res than the DNX995S, it should be cheaper than that one. The same is true for the DDX9705S, which has a lower-res display than the DDX9905S and no MSRP announced yet.
- Thanks:
- Erie
Press Release
Wireless Android Auto™, Waze™, Google Assistant™ Come to KENWOOD Multimedia Receivers
KENWOOD infuses innovative technology and expands user features in new-for-2018 multimedia receiver line
LAS VEGAS, January 9, 2018 (MEDIAWIRE) – KENWOOD has continued a path of product evolution with innovative features that meet consumer demand for a more intuitive, less distracting user experience. The 2018 model-year multimedia lineup, on display at the 2018 CES, focuses on better integration and content consumption of smartphone-centric entertainment and information.
KENWOOD has again expanded the number of multimedia receivers that are ready for Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, with 15 models across the KENWOOD and KENWOOD eXcelon product lines. With a wired connection between smartphone and receiver, Apple CarPlay provides iPhone® users a safe, easy interface on the KENWOOD receiver to use apps in the vehicle. Apple CarPlay now lets users access TIDAL™, an online music service known for its high-fidelity streaming capability, as well as SiriusXM® Satellite Radio, from its platform.
But the most significant improvement has been with Android Auto, which provides a similar experience for users of Android™-powered smartphones. This year, users of five of KENWOOD’s top models can access Android Auto’s voice control and app integration features with a wired or wireless connection. This means users can leave their phones in pockets or bags and retain full, safe use of the phone’s navigation, communication and streaming applications.
Also new with Android-powered smartphones is support for the Google Assistant™, which lets users request and receive information using their voice, as well as control compatible smart devices connected to their Google account. All multimedia receivers that support wired or wireless Android Auto work with the Google Assistant.
Outside of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, KENWOOD has increased its native support for more applications with KENWOOD WebLink®, a content management platform that lets smartphone users interact with select apps on the receiver display screen as they would with a phone or tablet. With the KENWOOD WebLink app on a smartphone connected to a KENWOOD receiver, users can access Waze™, the popular community-based navigation app, as well as YouTube™, Yelp™ and Weather. On KENWOOD receivers that support wireless Android Auto, WebLink can also be used with a wireless connection.
In addition to improved content and integration, select KENWOOD multimedia receivers get a display upgrade. All new capacitive touch screens now feature anti-glare and anti-reflection technology to enable users to better see content in all conditions.
“Years ago, making better in-car entertainment was all about adding more features to our radios,” said Tony Mercado, marketing manager for the KENWOOD brand. “Now, consumers determine their experience for the most part in how they curate and access content on their smartphones. Our goal is to extend that experience into the vehicle in a way that is accessible while driving, and expand on it with premium audio and visual components. We feel our 2018 multimedia lineup has accomplished this.”
For more information on select models and features, visit www.kenwood.com/usa.
About JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation
JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of JVCKENWOOD Corporation and is a leading developer of imaging, home and car entertainment, and navigation products for the consumer market, two-way radio communications systems for public safety, private industry and amateur users, and video equipment for the broadcast and professional markets. For detailed information, call JVCKENWOOD USA at 1-800-950-5005 or visit us at http://us.jvckenwood.com, www.kenwood.com/usa and www.jvc.com.
Press Release
JVC Debuts Wireless Android Auto™, WebLink for JVC in New Topline Receivers
Drivers can use Waze™ navigation and YouTube™ via Weblink for JVC app
LAS VEGAS – January 9, 2018 (MEDIAWIRE) — JVC Mobile Entertainment, maker of in-vehicle technology products for today’s connected drivers, announced it will showcase its new duo of flagship multimedia receivers, the DVD-equipped KW-V940BW and mech-less KW-M845BW, at the 2018 CES in Las Vegas, January 9-12, 2018. The new models provide stronger interaction with portable devices as well as simpler functionality to reduce distraction.
With a cable-connected and Internet-enabled smartphone, drivers have access to a host of entertainment and information options. Both models are compatible with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, which enable smart, safe and intuitive operation of smartphone apps from a connected iPhone® or Android™-powered smartphone, respectively. The also add the capability of connecting with Android Auto over a wireless connection, enabling drivers to leave their phones in pockets or bags and still interact with road-centric apps on the JVC receiver screen.
Also new this year is compatibility with WebLink, a media platform that provides safe use of popular smartphone apps from the JVC receiver display. With a wired or wireless connection between the smartphone and receiver, and the WebLink for JVC app, drivers can interact with their Waze™ navigation, YouTube™ and Yelp™ accounts, as well as view the latest weather. Drivers also have access to NextRadio, a service that enriches FM radio listening by providing artist information, album art and song titles on the receiver’s screen.
Drivers continue to experience a fulfilling audio experience thanks to JVC’s simplified but robust interface. For installations in which the dash design is not ideal for optimum viewing, the clear-resistive 6.8-inch display can be digitally adjusted to simulate the perfect viewing angle. With Monitor Touch Control, volume adjustment and track selection can be performed by simply swiping on the screen. Control can also be extended to smartphones with the JVC Remote app, letting the user change sources and sound settings. For multiple users, JVC’s Streaming DJ feature lets up to five people stream music from their smartphones to the JVC multimedia receiver. The KW-V940BW and KW-M845BW also provide input for a back-up camera, and promote distraction-free driving with Bluetooth® connectivity for two phones simultaneously.
Audio quality is a priority in JVC’s new receivers. In addition to radio, the units are Sirius XM® Satellite Radio-ready and connect to the SiriusXM Connect SXV300 satellite radio tuner (sold separately). They will also control popular streaming services Pandora Radio®, iHeartRadio and Spotify® directly from the receiver interface. In addition, smartphones and storage media can connect through two available USB ports, which also charge select devices. Both can reproduce 192kHz /24-bit Hi-Res Audio content as well as FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec)-encoded media. An onboard, 13-band equalizer with digital time alignment tailors the audio signal before sending it to speaker-level outputs (50 watts x 4) or three sets of four-volt pre-amp outputs.
The KW-V940BW carries an MSRP of $699.95, while the KW-M845BW retails for $599.95. For more information, visit mobile.jvc.com.
About JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation
JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of JVCKENWOOD Corporation and is a leading developer of imaging, home and car entertainment, and navigation products for the consumer market, two-way radio communications systems for public safety, private industry and amateur users, and video equipment for the broadcast and professional markets. For detailed information, call JVCKENWOOD USA at 1-800-252-5772 or visit us at http://us.jvckenwood.com, www.kenwood.com/usa and www.jvc.com.
Press Release
New KENWOOD Flagship Multimedia Receivers Provide Premium Features Tailored to a Driver’s Music Media Preferences
Topline trio lets users prioritize DVD, navigation or streaming media
LAS VEGAS, January 10, 2018 (MEDIAWIRE) – KENWOOD’s top eXcelon multimedia receiver lineup consists of two models that feature significant improvements from last year, as well as a new model that defines the current culture of portable media content. The DNX995S (MSRP $1,500.00) features DVD playback and onboard navigation by Garmin™, accessed through a 6.8-inch, high-definition capacitive touch screen with anti-glare / anti reflection coating and viewing angle adjustment. Favoring drivers who would rather use their phone-based navigation through a connection to the multimedia receiver, the DDX9905 (MSRP $1,100) offers the same feature set without navigation. And for those who fully embrace no-disc digital media, the new, mech-less DMX905S (MSRP $850.00) provides a larger 6.95-inch standard-definition screen thanks to the lack of a DVD transport, without navigation.
All three models carry a feature set centered on expanding the driver’s smartphone-based entertainment and information apps. They include compatibility with Apple CarPlay™ (for iPhone® users) and Android Auto™ (for Android-based smartphone users), which enable safe use of smartphone navigation and entertainment apps through the KENWOOD receiver. Streaming music service TIDAL™ and SiriusXM® Satellite Radio are now accessible through Apple CarPlay. Android smartphone users can access the Google Assistant™, letting users get answers to questions, manage their schedules, make calls and control connected smart devices with their voice. They can also connect to Android Auto wirelessly, letting them leave their phones in a pocket or bag rather than use the phone’s USB cable to connect it to the KENWOOD receiver.
Smartphone compatibility also extends to other apps. With the KENWOOD WebLink® platform application on a connected smartphone, users can access and control their Waze™ navigation, YouTube™ and Yelp™ accounts on the KENWOOD receiver display screen, as well as see the latest weather. KENWOOD WebLink works with a wired or wireless connection on the three flagship models, for both iOS and Android. Also part of the KENWOOD WebLink experience is NextRadio, a service that provides artist information, song titles and album art when listening to traditional AM/FM Radio.
In addition, two KENWOOD features empower passengers to participate in the in-vehicle entertainment. KENWOOD Remote allows source selection, volume control and system equalization changes from a Bluetooth®-connected smartphone, and KENWOOD Music Mix lets up to five passengers play streaming or stored music from their Bluetooth-connected smartphones to create an ongoing music set.
The flagship trio is designed to work as a standalone audio upgrade, connecting directly to two sets of speakers with internal amplification, or function as the center point of an audiophile system replete with separates, amplifiers and subwoofers. All include built-in HD Radio® are Sirius XM Satellite Radio-ready, connecting to the SiriusXM Connect SXV300 satellite radio tuner (sold separately). They will also control popular streaming services Pandora Radio® and Spotify® directly from the receiver interface. Three sets of gold-plated RCA-style connectors send five-volt signals to add-on digital signal processing or amplifiers. Each is capable of Hi-Res Audio playback, and audio is tailored with an on-board, 13-band equalizer with digital time alignment.
Driving safety on the flagship models is implemented with two camera inputs, one of which is a dedicated rear-camera input that shows the rear view when the vehicle is put into reverse gear. Vehicle status can be monitored from the multimedia display with the addition of the ADS idataLink Maestro, a separately-sold interface that connects to the vehicle data bus to provide battery voltage, vehicle diagnostics and other information. Each model also includes connectivity to KENWOOD’s proprietary DRV-N520, a high-resolution dash camera and safety system that records incidents based on user settings. The DRV-N520 is controlled through the KENWOOD receiver, and its footage can be reviewed on the receiver’s display.
“Our flagship models represent the best technology and user experience we have to offer,” said Tony Mercado, marketing manager for the KENWOOD brand. “However, we recognize that our best must align with how our customers consume content, and give them a feature set that fits their preferences. Expanding our topline choices to three receivers lets our KENWOOD eXcelon retailers and their customers build a premium, personalized in-vehicle experience.”
For more information on select models and features, visit www.kenwood.com/usa.
About JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation
JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of JVCKENWOOD Corporation and is a leading developer of imaging, home and car entertainment, and navigation products for the consumer market, two-way radio communications systems for public safety, private industry and amateur users, and video equipment for the broadcast and professional markets. For detailed information, call JVCKENWOOD USA at 1-800-950-5005 or visit us at http://us.jvckenwood.com, www.kenwood.com/usa and www.jvc.com.
Comments