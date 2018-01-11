Hangouts Meet is a service by Google that allows people to video conference with up to 50 people. Prior to today, however, its dial-in feature only worked in 15 countries. Now that figure has been upped to a total of 24, with the nine new countries all located in the continent of Europe.

Without further ado, here are the nine new countries that are supported:

Austria

Belgium

Czech Republic

Finland

Ireland

Norway

Romania

Switzerland

Turkey

This change is effective immediately. If your company uses Hangouts Meet and has employees or clients globally, you might notice some new voices in your calls soon.