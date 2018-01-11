Hangouts Meet is a service by Google that allows people to video conference with up to 50 people. Prior to today, however, its dial-in feature only worked in 15 countries. Now that figure has been upped to a total of 24, with the nine new countries all located in the continent of Europe.
Without further ado, here are the nine new countries that are supported:
- Austria
- Belgium
- Czech Republic
- Finland
- Ireland
- Norway
- Romania
- Switzerland
- Turkey
This change is effective immediately. If your company uses Hangouts Meet and has employees or clients globally, you might notice some new voices in your calls soon.
