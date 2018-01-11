Hangouts Meet is a service by Google that allows people to video conference with up to 50 people. Prior to today, however, its dial-in feature only worked in 15 countries. Now that figure has been upped to a total of 24, with the nine new countries all located in the continent of Europe.

Without further ado, here are the nine new countries that are supported:

  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Czech Republic
  • Finland
  • Ireland
  • Norway
  • Romania
  • Switzerland
  • Turkey

This change is effective immediately. If your company uses Hangouts Meet and has employees or clients globally, you might notice some new voices in your calls soon.