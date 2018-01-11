Your home theater system might be getting mighty complicated these days, but a smart universal remote may be just what you need to get it all under control. It doesn't have to break the bank, either. The Logitech Harmony Smart Control is on sale at Amazon for a mere $58. It comes with a remote control and works with your Android phone.

The Logitech Harmony Smart Control (which is not the thing Logitech recently discontinued) usually sells for around $80 on Amazon, which was already down from the original $130 MSRP. It hasn't sold for that price for a long time, though. For $58, you get the Harmony Hub that beams signals to your home theater devices and a universal remote that pairs with it. The Harmony app on your phone also integrates with the Hub so you can control things without hunting down the remote.

Amazon Prime members can get free shipping on Harmony Smart Control, but make your decision quickly. The price on this device bounces around a lot. It might be back up to $80 before too long.