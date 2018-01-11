Not many companies sell tablets in two-packs, but some of Amazon's offerings are so cheap that it just makes sense. The Fire HD 8, which normally goes for $79.99 on its own, has been discounted to $99.98 for a two-pack (or $159.98 if you need 32GB).

Previously, we've seen these at $49.99 apiece (basically the same price), but the price only dipped that low for Black Friday. For how much the HD 8 costs, you can't expect a spec monster. You get an 8.0" 800p IPS display, a 1.3GHz MediaTek quad-core processor, 1.5GB of RAM, 16 or 32GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 2MP main camera, a 0.3MP selfie cam (yes, really), and a 4,750mAh battery. That's probably enough for a kid (likely the tablet's target market), but don't expect to complete any intense tasks with it.

The two-pack of 16GB models can be had for $99.98, which is $60 less than you'd pay if you bought them separately. Upgrading to 32GB means you'll have to pay $159.98, which is also $60 less than they'd cost individually. You have a variety of color combinations to choose from, though some are currently backordered. Hit the source link below to grab some cheap tablets of your very own.