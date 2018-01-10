There have been more than a few attempts at making portable projectors tiny enough to fit in your pocket, with the InstaShare Moto Mod being one of the latest. Sony apparently wants to give it a shot, as it announced the MP-CD1 mobile projector earlier today.
The MP-CD1 can project an image of up to 120 inches at 105 lumens, while only weighing 9.9 ounces. The 854x480 resolution is similar to other pico projectors, like the Anker Nebula Capsule. Sony says it uses Texas Instruments' DLP IntelliBright technology to boost brightness while keeping battery usage minimal, and it should last around two hours on a single charge. That may not seem like long, but there's only so much room for a battery in there.
There are some other nice features too, like a standard tripod socket, an HDMI port, and a USB port for charging a streaming device (like a Chromecast or Fire TV Stick) while turned on. Unlike almost every other pico projector, the MP-CD1 uses Type-C for charging instead of a proprietary AC adapter. Sony wins some brownie points there.
Ready for the kicker? This bad boy will cost a whopping $399.99 when it goes on sale this spring. Granted, the market for not-terrible portable projectors is very small, but that's still quite the premium. You can find out more information at Sony's website.
Press Release
(Park Ridge, N.J., January 9, 2018) –Sony’s new ultra-portable MP-CD1 Mobile Projector fits in the palm of your hand, and can project content up to 120 inches in size from a short distance of 3.5m. The compact MP-CD1, which weighs 9.9 ounces, instantly transforms any surface into a wide screen, making it perfect for on-the-go business presentations, gaming, outdoor events or movie nights with the family.
The projector’s vibrant display uses Texas Instruments’ DLP® IntelliBright™ technology, which employs advanced image processing algorithms to boost brightness without compromising on battery consumption.
The projector’s unique design allows it to minimize heat while still maintaining high brightness, in a pocket-sized form factor. With a rating of 105 ANSI lumens and 5,000mAh built-in battery, users can project clear and bright images for up to two hours of projection time.
The projector’s auto keystone correction ensures a full-screen display without distortion, even when projected from an angle or onto an uneven surface, while dynamic picture mode enhances images and videos to optimal brightness and saturation. A standard tripod socket is also located on the underside of the device to facilitate projection on any surface – even ceilings.
With a speedy five second boot up time and easy HDMI connection, which accepts a wide variety of devices such as media-streaming dongles, smartphones, laptops and gaming consoles, the MP-CD1 ensures smooth presentations without delays. An optional HDMI dongle enables wireless connectivity with a variety of devices or for watching streaming content, thanks to simultaneous powering from a USB port to the dongle even during projection.
Charging the projector is simple, as it connects to a standard USB-C port, with no proprietary AC adaptor to carry or forget. Rated at 5V 3A, it can be charged quickly anywhere with an AC outlet or power bank.
Featuring a sleek aluminium body, simply slip the stylish MP-CD1 into your briefcase or backpack and be prepared for any outdoor event, business pitch or weekend party.
The MP-CD1 is planned to be available in the spring of 2018 for a suggested retail price of $399.99. For more information, please visit https://www.sony.com/electronics/projector/mp-cd1.
Specification Sheet
Model Name MP-CD1 Mobile Projector Projected Image Size Max. 120 inches at projection distance of 3.45 m Contrast Ratio 400:1 Output Resolution 854 x 480 Colour Reproducibility Full color (16,770,000 colors) Weight Approx. 280g (9.9 oz) Continuous Projecting Time (Full Charge) Approx. 120 minutes (when fully charged and without power supply) Dimensions (W x H x L) Approx. 83.0 mm x 16.0 mm x 150.0 mm Accessories Case (1)
HDMI Cable 1m (1)
USB-C Cable 1m (1)
Micro USB to USB-C adaptor (1)
Comments