There have been more than a few attempts at making portable projectors tiny enough to fit in your pocket, with the InstaShare Moto Mod being one of the latest. Sony apparently wants to give it a shot, as it announced the MP-CD1 mobile projector earlier today.

The MP-CD1 can project an image of up to 120 inches at 105 lumens, while only weighing 9.9 ounces. The 854x480 resolution is similar to other pico projectors, like the Anker Nebula Capsule. Sony says it uses Texas Instruments' DLP IntelliBright technology to boost brightness while keeping battery usage minimal, and it should last around two hours on a single charge. That may not seem like long, but there's only so much room for a battery in there.

There are some other nice features too, like a standard tripod socket, an HDMI port, and a USB port for charging a streaming device (like a Chromecast or Fire TV Stick) while turned on. Unlike almost every other pico projector, the MP-CD1 uses Type-C for charging instead of a proprietary AC adapter. Sony wins some brownie points there.

Ready for the kicker? This bad boy will cost a whopping $399.99 when it goes on sale this spring. Granted, the market for not-terrible portable projectors is very small, but that's still quite the premium. You can find out more information at Sony's website.