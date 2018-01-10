There have been a lot of announcements at this year's CES, but Satechi's latest Multiport Travel Charger caught our eye for one significant reason: it's able to deliver up to 75W of combined power, with 60W alone over USB-C. Not only is that enough to charge a MacBook Pro, but it's also among the highest wattage we've ever seen.

Outside first-party units like Apple's massive 87W brick, there aren't many USB-C chargers that can deliver over 30W. There are a few that can hit 45W, like this one by Anker, and some 60W units from lesser-known companies like Nekteck and Grandstar exist, but this is the first one we've seen from any of the relatively bigger names.

Outside the 60W USB-C charging capabilities, it also supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 on one USB port, and 2.4A on two additional USB-A 3.0 ports, with a combined maximum 75W output.

Satechi is charging $64.99 for the new charger, but it looks like you can pick one up now at Amazon for a slight discount at $59.99.