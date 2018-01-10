There have been a lot of announcements at this year's CES, but Satechi's latest Multiport Travel Charger caught our eye for one significant reason: it's able to deliver up to 75W of combined power, with 60W alone over USB-C. Not only is that enough to charge a MacBook Pro, but it's also among the highest wattage we've ever seen.
Outside first-party units like Apple's massive 87W brick, there aren't many USB-C chargers that can deliver over 30W. There are a few that can hit 45W, like this one by Anker, and some 60W units from lesser-known companies like Nekteck and Grandstar exist, but this is the first one we've seen from any of the relatively bigger names.
Outside the 60W USB-C charging capabilities, it also supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 on one USB port, and 2.4A on two additional USB-A 3.0 ports, with a combined maximum 75W output.
Satechi is charging $64.99 for the new charger, but it looks like you can pick one up now at Amazon for a slight discount at $59.99.
Press Release
Satechi Unveils Type-C 75W Multiport Travel Charger with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 at CES 2018
Check out the new Type-C 75W Multiport Travel Charger and the rest of Satechi's thoughtfully designed accessories during CES at South Hall 3, Booth 32006
LAS VEGAS - (Jan. 10, 2018) - Satechi, known for producing products and accessories that make everyday life more convenient, announces its new Type-C 75W Multiport Travel Charger
at CES 2018. The sleek charger features four charging ports, including USB-C and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, compatible with the newest generation of iPhone, iPad, MacBook Pro and MacBook, as well as, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Galaxy S8 and more.
With Satechi's Type-C 75W Multiport Travel Charger, users can efficiently and safely charge up to four devices simultaneously (up to 75VV). The USB-C port (up to 60W) supports fast charging for iPhone X, 8 & 8 Plus and iPad Pro with an Apple USB-C to Lightning cable. Additional charging options include two USB-A 3.0 charging ports and a Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 port, which is 38% quicker and more efficient than Quick Charge 2.0.
Designed for road warriors, frequent flyers and globe-trotters alike, Satechi's Type-C 75W Multiport Travel Charger features a broad input range (100-240V), suitable for voltage requirements in different countries. Its travel-friendly build fits easily into any luggage or backpack for convenient access to a portable charging station anytime, anywhere.
Satechi's Type-C 75W Multiport Travel Charger is available now in space gray for $64.99 at Satechi.net and Amazon.com.
For more information on the Type-C 75W Multiport Travel Charger and all of Satechi's thoughtfully designed products, "like" Facebook.com/Satechi and follow @Satechi on Twitter and Instagram.
About Satechi:
Satechi believes that technology should be limitless, timeless, and forever evolving to fit your modern lifestyle. The brand produces tech products and accessories that make everyday life more convenient for the fast-paced world we live in. Satechi strives for efficiency without compromising style. Each Satechi product is made with tough and durable materials, while still maintaining a sleek design perfect for the contemporary individual. For more information, please visit www.Satechi.net.
# # #
Comments