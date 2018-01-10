Smart lighting is almost commonplace now, but Hue is still one of the biggest names in this smart home category. At CES, the company has announced several initiatives for 2018. A new app is on the way for everyone, and it'll tie into some interesting synchronization options for those with color-changing lights. There are also new lights coming out that are specifically designed for outdoor environments.
The Hue app v3.0 is set to launch in early Q2 2018 on both Android and iOS. There are no screenshots of the redesign, but Philips claims it "will improve daily use, and ensure seamless setup and integration of Hue accessories." The app will include quick access to recently used scenes as well as a better process for managing group lights.
Alongside the new v3.0 app, Philips plans to launch a dedicated Hue Sync client for computers running Windows 10 or MacOS High Siera. It plugs into color-changing Hue lights, allowing developers to integrate them with games, music, movies, and other content. The first partner is none other than Razer. Your lights will sync with Razer Chroma LED effects on your keyboard, mouse, and other devices. See the above (hilariously bad) image if you need help visualizing that.
Hue lights are technically all supposed to be used indoors. I will note, however, I've had a Hue bulb on my porch for the last year, and it's been fine. Still, I know I'm probably shortening its life. In summer 2018, Philips will launch a new line of outdoor bulbs intended to cope with the elements. Philips didn't provide details on what sort of bulbs it'll launch—maybe "regular" and floodlight-style? We'll know more in a few months.
