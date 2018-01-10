It only took about a month for Motorola to release the Moto Z2 Force's kernel source code after it launched in August. As you may know, OEMs are required to publish their modifications to the Android kernel code, which is then used by developers to make custom ROMs and recoveries.

The Z2 Force originally shipped with Android 7.1.1, but some models have since received an update to 8.0 Oreo. Motorola has now released the updated Oreo kernel source, after a few developers asked the company to publish it. You can grab the zip package from GitHub at the source link below.