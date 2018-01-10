The Lava Red OnePlus 5T first debuted in November of last year. To the chagrin of many fans, it turned out to be exclusively for the Chinese market, but that will soon cease to be the case. This especially bright OnePlus 5T is headed to India, and enthusiasts there will be able to buy one starting January 20th.

Hey look, it's a red OnePlus 5T. Coming soon, apparently. pic.twitter.com/LHu02CAYHk — David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) January 10, 2018

OnePlus brought the Lava Red color of the 5T to CES to show off, and we got some hands-on time. No details were divulged at the time, but we've got them now. I'll let OnePlus dive into the specifics regarding color and the manufacturing process:

Inspired by the dynamic nature of lava with colors that change under different types of light, the radiant Lava Red color shade is achieved through accurate combination of temperature, consistency and baking time with less than 0.01% variation. Additionally, it uses two anodic oxidation processes, using double blasting and an AF coating to ensure the texture and feel. A completely redesigned wallpaper unique to this edition further enhances the user experience.

Wallpaper bit aside, it's clear that OnePlus did work hard to give the phone a nice sheen of red. In David's photo above, it certainly pops.

The Lava Red OnePlus 5T will exclusively be available on Amazon India in the 8GB/128GB configuration at a price of Rs 37,999 ($595.82 USD). That's the exact same price that the Midnight Black 8GB/128GB version costs, in case you were wondering. You can register to be notified right now, but sales will begin on January 20th at 12:00 IST.