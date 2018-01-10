Wireless Android Auto™, Waze™, Google Assistant™ Come to KENWOOD Multimedia Receivers

KENWOOD infuses innovative technology and expands user features in new-for-2018 multimedia receiver line

LAS VEGAS, January 9, 2018 (MEDIAWIRE) – KENWOOD has continued a path of product evolution with innovative features that meet consumer demand for a more intuitive, less distracting user experience. The 2018 model-year multimedia lineup, on display at the 2018 CES, focuses on better integration and content consumption of smartphone-centric entertainment and information.

KENWOOD has again expanded the number of multimedia receivers that are ready for Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, with 15 models across the KENWOOD and KENWOOD eXcelon product lines. With a wired connection between smartphone and receiver, Apple CarPlay provides iPhone® users a safe, easy interface on the KENWOOD receiver to use apps in the vehicle. Apple CarPlay now lets users access TIDAL™, an online music service known for its high-fidelity streaming capability, as well as SiriusXM® Satellite Radio, from its platform.

But the most significant improvement has been with Android Auto, which provides a similar experience for users of Android™-powered smartphones. This year, users of five of KENWOOD’s top models can access Android Auto’s voice control and app integration features with a wired or wireless connection. This means users can leave their phones in pockets or bags and retain full, safe use of the phone’s navigation, communication and streaming applications.

Also new with Android-powered smartphones is support for the Google Assistant™, which lets users request and receive information using their voice, as well as control compatible smart devices connected to their Google account. All multimedia receivers that support wired or wireless Android Auto work with the Google Assistant.

Outside of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, KENWOOD has increased its native support for more applications with KENWOOD WebLink®, a content management platform that lets smartphone users interact with select apps on the receiver display screen as they would with a phone or tablet. With the KENWOOD WebLink app on a smartphone connected to a KENWOOD receiver, users can access Waze™, the popular community-based navigation app, as well as YouTube™, Yelp™ and Weather. On KENWOOD receivers that support wireless Android Auto, WebLink can also be used with a wireless connection.

In addition to improved content and integration, select KENWOOD multimedia receivers get a display upgrade. All new capacitive touch screens now feature anti-glare and anti-reflection technology to enable users to better see content in all conditions.

“Years ago, making better in-car entertainment was all about adding more features to our radios,” said Tony Mercado, marketing manager for the KENWOOD brand. “Now, consumers determine their experience for the most part in how they curate and access content on their smartphones. Our goal is to extend that experience into the vehicle in a way that is accessible while driving, and expand on it with premium audio and visual components. We feel our 2018 multimedia lineup has accomplished this.”

For more information on select models and features, visit www.kenwood.com/usa.

About JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation

JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of JVCKENWOOD Corporation and is a leading developer of imaging, home and car entertainment, and navigation products for the consumer market, two-way radio communications systems for public safety, private industry and amateur users, and video equipment for the broadcast and professional markets. For detailed information, call JVCKENWOOD USA at 1-800-950-5005 or visit us at http://us.jvckenwood.com, www.kenwood.com/usa and www.jvc.com.