Google Assistant launched with just a few third-party product integrations, but the list has grown considerably since then. You can add Dish to that list soon. The satellite television provider has announced its set-top boxes will soon plug into Google Assistant on all your other devices. That means you can channel surf without touching the remote.

Dish has provided a list of sample commands that will work with its boxes once the update goes through. Here they are.

"Change channel to ESPN"

"Tune to channel 130"

"Go to the History Channel"

"Find the Big Bang Theory"

"Search for Game of Thrones"

"Search for home improvement shows"

"Show me Tom Hanks movies"

"Play This is Us"

"Skip forward"

"Rewind 30 seconds"

"Pause"

"Resume"

Like other smart devices in your home, Dish's TV boxes will connect to the Assistant on your phone and Google Home. Just start shouting commands, and your TV will respond. Well, as soon as this feature rolls out. Dish hasn't provided a specific date, saying only that Assistant functionality will roll out in the first half of the year. To use Assistant on your Dish service, you need an internet-connected Hopper DVR, Joey client, or Wally HD tuner.