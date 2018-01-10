It's taken some time, but USB Type-C with USB-PD is finally making a more substantial impact in consumer electronics. And if you're short a charger or two, now's a great time to stock up. AUKEY is running a promotion on a few of its Power Delivery 3.0-capable chargers in 27W, 30W, and 46W flavors, offering discounts of up to 20% off.

Here are the three chargers being discounted:

With the discount codes, the prices for these three chargers are lower than any price Amazon's ever sold them for. Personally, the 30W charger appeals most to me, as you can have both USB-PD and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 at an arm's length. Of course, your needs may vary. Hit the links above to grab a USB-PD charger of your very own.