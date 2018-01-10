The Play Store keeps trickling down to more Chromebooks. The last time we covered it, 17 new models had received the Play Store either on the stable or beta channel, and now 10 more are joining the ranks. The most prominent of these is the Toshiba Chromebook 2, but only the 2015 model. If you're like me and you got way too excited thinking this is for your computer, hold your breath and make sure you have the 2015 model (the best way to know is if you have vents on the back next to the display hinge like so). If you don't, tough luck to you and me both. We'll have to keep on waiting.

Anyway, I know you're here for the full list so here we go:

Acer Chromebook 11 (C740): Beta channel -> Stable channel

Acer Chromebook 15 (CB5-571 / C910): Planned -> Beta channel

CTL J5 Convertible Chromebook: Planned -> Beta channel

Dell Chromebook 13 (7310): Beta channel -> Stable channel

eduGear CMT Chromebook: Planned -> Beta channel

Haier Chromebook 11 C: Planned -> Beta channel

PCMerge Chromebook PCM-116T-432B: Planned -> Beta channel

Prowise Chromebook Proline: Planned -> Beta channel

Toshiba Chromebook 2 (2015): Planned -> Beta channel

Viglen Chromebook 360: Planned -> Beta channel

Keep in mind that many of these will require user profile file system migration to support the Play Store and Android apps. You can read about it here.