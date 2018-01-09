According to a source familiar with the company's plans, Verizon is facing political pressure to cancel the launch of a Huawei smartphone later this year. The source stated Verizon intended to sell the Huawei Mate 10 this summer, but it had recently been pushed back to fall, and now it appears there is a strong likelihood it will be cancelled altogether. This follows closely on news that AT&T would cancel its own launch of the Mate 10 Pro for similar reasons.

For those unfamiliar with the AT&T story, The Information reported that the U.S. Senate and House intelligence committees sent letters to the FCC in December alleging Huawei was a security threat, and expressed "concerns" that the company was working with U.S. telecom providers to sell smartphones in America. Here's an excerpt:

The AT&T deal died a few weeks after members of the U.S. Senate and House intelligence committees wrote to the Federal Communications Commission raising concerns about reports that Huawei had struck a deal with a major telecommunications carrier. The Dec. 20 letter, reviewed by The Information, cited an intelligence committee report on the Chinese firm’s alleged ties to the Communist Party and China’s intelligence and security services. “Additional work by the Intelligence Committees on this topic only reinforces concerns regarding Huawei and Chinese espionage,”

According to our source, Verizon is now facing this same "pressure." We'll update this story if and when we learn more.