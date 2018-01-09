Article Contents
- 1 Press Release
- 2 Press Release
- 3 Press Release
Sony has announced a total of eight new Bluetooth connectable audio devices at CES. Of these, three are extra bass portable speakers, three are sports headphones, and two are soundbars. Naturally, the Japanese electronics giant has a few tricks to show off for extra visibility. Simply hearing your music is clearly not enough in 2018.
First off, the portable extra bass speakers: SRS-XB41, SRS-XB31, and SRS-XB21. The trio have the ability to be connected to a group of speakers, up to 100 at a time. This, sadly, is the only advisable feature which Sony is bringing to the series. Through what I can only imagine is a focus group gone terribly wrong, Sony decided that the extra bass speakers need a strobe light to complement the line lighting on the top and bottom. Rounding out the portable rave feature set is "live sound," allowing users to "feel the sound spreading both vertically and horizontally," as well as the "party booster" feature, allowing the speaker to be used like an instrument with a "sound and lighting reaction" when tapped.
The SRS-XB41, SRS-XB31, and SRS-XB21 will retail for $249.99, $149.99, and $99.99 respectively, and are expected this Spring. Party drugs sold separately. Sony claims the trio have "up to 24 hour battery life."
For sport headphones, the WF-SP700N are completely wireless noise cancelling earbuds. The IPX4-rated pair can run for three hours on a single charge, with the carrying case able to provide two additional full charges, for a total of nine hours.
The WI-SP600N are slightly larger noise-cancelling earbuds with ear supports to stay attached to your head while moving. While these use a Bluetooth connection, there is a band which sits behind the neck to connect the two. These also retain the IPX4 rating, and are purported to last up to six hours on a single charge.
Finally, the WI-SP500 drops the noise cancellation feature and ear supports, keeps the IPx4 rating, and increases battery life to 8 hours on one charge.
The WF-SP700N, WI-SP600N, and WI-SP500 will retail for $179.99, $149.99, and $79.99 respectively, and are expected this Spring. All four support NFC for quick pairing. Overall, the trio seem well suited to providing some tunes while you're at the YMCA.
Finally, Sony has also released the HT‑Z9F 3.1ch and the HT-X9000F 2.1ch sound bars, both of which carry Dolby Atmos certifications, and Sony's "vertical surround" engine, which can replicate vertical sounds without in-ceiling speakers. The pair also include support for 4K HDR10 and Dolby Vision, allowing video signals to be passed to a TV without a loss in image quality. Additionally, both include USB input, as well as Chromecast and Bluetooth streaming support. This is not enabled out-of-the-box on the HT-Z9F, but will be added with a future firmware update. The HT-Z9F and HT-X9000F will retail for $899.99 and $599.99 respectively, and will be available this Spring.
Although this is not explicitly stated in the press release, the eight new products should include support for Sony's LDAC codec for high bitrate audio streaming via Bluetooth. Sony added support for the LDAC codec to AOSP for Oreo, so any phone or tablet running 8.0 or higher can send an LDAC audio stream to compatible devices. While audiophiles will likely turn up their noses at the prospect of Bluetooth streaming, LDAC is presently the best option available.
Press Release
Get the Party Started with Sony's new Additions to the EXTRA BASS™ Wireless Speakers Series
Enjoy the punchy bass from Sony's trusted EXTRA BASS™ speakers - SRS-XB41, SRS-XB31 and SRS-XB21 - packed with new LIVE SOUND mode and 'Party Booster' technology to create the perfect party vibe
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 5pm PT (CES, Booth #17300) – Sony Electronics announced today the latest additions to the Sony EXTRA BASS™ wireless speaker series. The new SRS-XB41, SRS-XB31, and SRS-XB21 EXTRA BASS™ wireless speakers from Sony end your quest to find your perfect party speaker to compliment any lifestyle. With portability, durability and EXTRA BASS™ sound and LIVE SOUND mode at the forefront, Sony assures you these speakers will provide the ultimate party wherever you go. For the first time, Sony speakers can now connect up to 100 compatible (SRS-XB41/31/21) speakers together.
With speaker and flashing strobe lighting effects and line light in multiple colors, the XB41 and its fellow models [2] will liven up any atmosphere by adapting to the music you love to make it feel like you are at a festival or in your favorite club.
"We are excited to bring another round of Sony EXTRA BASS speakers to the party," said Dunja LaRosa, Director, and Head of Mobile Audio Business, Home Entertainment and Sound at Sony Electronics, North America. "The new models build on the EXTRA BASS family to provide users with the deep and punchy bass they love with an exciting synchronized light show to elevate any party scene."
New LIVE SOUND Mode
The sound quality these speakers exert will completely steal the show as they create a 3-dimensional music experience which has the ability to make users feel as if they are in the middle of a music festival with singers performing directly to you. This is due to the new DSP (Digital Signal Processor) and the angled speaker that achieves a LIVE SOUND mode. With the LIVE SOUND mode on, you can feel the sound spreading both vertically and horizontally. These speakers are designed to sustain and focus on "deep bass" & "punch bass" which perfectly exhibits bass heavy music such as the popular music genres of EDM, grime and hip-hop.
All of the lights
With speaker and flashing strobe lighting effects and line light in multiple colors, the XB41 and its fellow models1 will liven up any atmosphere by adapting to the music you love to make it feel like you are at a festival or in your favorite club. This paired with the realistic sound element means you can create an effortlessly great night.
Customize your party
Let the speaker be the host and entertain friends with the new, playful 'Party Booster' feature. It can be used like an instrument and can detect tapping from 5 different directions thanks to the built-in accelerometer that generates a sound and lighting reaction. This creates a uniting party experience full of interactive opportunities, all you need to do is tap and enjoy!
New Wireless Party Chain
For the first time, Sony speakers can now connect up to 100 compatible (SRS-XB41/31/21) speakers together. You can fill a room or build a wall to create a vast, immersive EXTRA BASS™ sound experience and get all your friends involved.
Durable new features
The new fabric material design, which comes in up to 5 colors, means the speakers are robust and washable, so the odd spillage will never be an issue. They are also water and dust resistant with an IP67 rating, meaning you can enjoy the speakers on the beach, at a pool party or even put them in the mud without worrying about damaging them!
They are wireless and are designed so users can hand carry them wherever you choose. Being so compact with up to a 24 hour2 battery life, bring EXTRA BASS™ sound anywhere and the party can carry on all night long.
The Sony EXTRA BASS™ range has been extended with these three speakers and is better than ever, and made to be more outdoorsy and durable so they can battle the elements of your day-to-day life.
Pricing and Availability
The SRS-XB41 speaker will be priced at $249.99 MSRP and available from Spring 2018.
The SRS-XB31 speaker will be priced at $149.99 MSRP and available from Spring 2018.
The SRS-XB21 speaker will be priced at $99.99 MSRP and available from Spring 2018.
Press Release
Sony Introduces New Wireless Noise Cancelling Sports Headphones to Wear Anytime, Anywhere[1]
The World's First[2] truly wireless noise cancelling sports headphones, the WF-SP700N, and the WI-SP600N and WI-SP500 in-ear sports headphones - all with splash-proof designs -- let you enjoy sound while on the go
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (CES, Booth #17300) -- Sony Electronics announced today three new sports wireless headphones for the active, stylish music lover. With wireless-in-ear and truly wireless styles these high quality, great sounding sports headphones come in fashionable colors and offer great options for any active lifestyle. The WF-SP700N truly wireless and WI-SP600N in-ear headphones provide wireless noise cancelling where noise cancelling has seldom gone before, such as in a high intensity cardio class or while walking or jogging. The WI-SP500 in-ear headphones let you train for longer with up to eight hours of battery life on a full charge.
Sony introduces the World’s First [1] truly wireless noise cancelling sports headphones, the WF-SP700N.
WI-SP600N in-ear headphones let consumers concentrate on their training in a noisy gym environment.
The WI-SP500 in-ear headphones let users train for longer with up to eight hours of battery life on a full charge."
Noise cancelling isn't just for airplanes anymore. Now you can get in the zone with great quality sound – without the distractions – at a noisy gym or on a run," said Dunja LaRosa, Director, Head of Mobile Audio Business at Sony Electronics, North America. "Ready to jump into action when you are, the wireless noise cancelling WF-SP700N, WI-SP600N and standard WI-SP500 headphones will be every listener's favorite new work out buddy."
Wire free
Very important when it comes to sports, truly wireless headphones mean you are free to do whatever activities you wish, without the worry of your headphones getting in the way. In addition to great sound, the world's first truly wireless splash-proof WF-SP700N headphones combine two features great for working out: digital noise cancelling technology and a splash-proof design. The WF-SP700N comes with a compact one-touch-open charging case and benefits from approximately three hours of battery life plus two additional charges from its case for nine hours in total.
Style options to suit you
Alongside the truly wireless style, Sony brings out a wireless-in-ear style headphone, the WI-SP600N, to complete the collection of sports headphones you won't be able to live without. The WI-SP600N model has the same digital noise cancelling and sound quality technology, plus the same level IP rating. With this pair, you can keep listening for up to six hours. While the compact earpieces are connected by a discrete band behind the neck, it has arc supporters which are based on the ergonomics of the ear to provide flexibility and moderate pressure to ensure they are a secure fit.
Hear the sounds you want
Noise cancelling technology in the WF-SP700N truly wireless and WI-SP600N in-ear headphones lets you concentrate on your training in the noisy environment of the gym – even with machines banging and people talking. On the other hand, if you're doing sports outside turn on the ambient sound mode so that you can be aware of the surrounding sounds. Along with noise cancelling these headphones feature Sony's EXTRA BASS™ sound, giving your music a deep punchy bass.
Splash proof secure-fit design and portability
With an IPX4 rating all of these headphones are splash-proof and can be worn in the rain or sweat upon without being damaged. Designed to fit with arc supporters securely in your ears no matter what activity you are doing, this pair has been carefully developed to provide the most stability. They are available in four colors including pink, yellow, black and white, which have been picked to complement your active wear outfit, and keep up with the trend of wearing sports and leisure clothes outside of the gym.
Convenient connectivity
These headphones have NFC™ one-touch connection with the case and are compatible with the Sony | Headphones Connect app which now features Quick Sound Settings so you can recall your favorite settings of equalizer and ambient sound control as you adjust with two taps of the headphones button.
The WF-SP700N provides users freedom to move without getting caught up in wires, and will even be optimized for the Google Assistant with a future update.
Pricing & Availability
The WF-SP700N model will be priced at $179.99 MSRP and available from Spring 2018.
The WI-SP600N model will be priced at $149.99 MSRP and available from Spring 2018.
The WI-SP500 model will be priced at $79.99 MSRP and available from Spring 2018.
Sony is exhibiting at the CES Sony Booth # 17300. To follow the online conversation use #SONYCES. For more information, please visit www.sony.com/ces.
Sony's Noise Cancelling headphones become smarter with the Google Assistant
Sony's Noise Cancelling headphones will be optimized for the Google Assistant with an update. Ask questions, tell it to do things, it's your own personal Google, always ready to help. The Assistant can help you get things done, listen to music, hear your incoming messages, make calls and more.3 The headphones that will be optimized for the Google Assistant are models: WH-1000XM2, WI-1000X, WF-1000X, WF-SP700N, WI-SP600N, WH-CH700N, WH-H900N.
1 Noise cancelling function only available on WF-SP700N and WI-SP600N models.
2 As of January 8, 2018, according to research by Sony Corporation, in truly wireless headphones with IPX4 rating or higher.
3 Google is a trademark of Google LLC. The Google Assistant is not available in all languages and countries. Requires pairing with eligible phone and internet connection.
Press Release
Sony Announces Ground Breaking HT-Z9F and HT-X9000F Sound Bars Supporting Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X™, Powered by Sony’s Vertical Surround Engine
Experience a new level of impressive cinematic-audio with sound from every direction, without ceiling reflection or extra speakers thanks to Sony’s unique Vertical Surround Engine
LAS VEGAS January 8, 2018 – 5pm PT (CES, Booth #17300) – Sony Electronics today announced the HT‑Z9F, the world’s first[1] 3.1ch Dolby Atmos Sound Bar and the HT-X9000F Dolby Atmos sound bar, both designed to further an enhanced, connected, and compelling listening experience for consumers. The premium HT-Z9F Dolby Atmos sound bar, paired with Sony’s unique virtual technology, brings a new level of impressive cinematic-audio to your home. When Dolby Atmos is paired with Sony’s new Vertical Surround Engine, consumers can experience breathtaking virtual three-dimensional sound via an alternative approach to ceiling reflection or up-firing speakers.
The HT-X9000F sound bar matches the distinctive design of Sony’s X900F 4K HDR TV series. This 2.1ch Dolby Atmos and Sony’s Virtual Surround Engine sound bar delivers powerful sound through a slim and compact form factor. The HT-X9000F embraces the sophistication of Sony’s 4K HDR TV and blends effortlessly with the comfort of your home with natural texture and a slimmer body.
“At Sony, we are committed to creating optimal listening and viewing experiences for our consumers as well as a stunning design,” said Mike Fasulo, President and COO of Sony Electronics, North America. “Our new HT-Z9F and HT-X9000F Dolby Atmos sound bars with virtual three-dimensional sound enables consumers be surrounded by a truly impressive TV experience while looking great in your living room.”
“Dolby continues to execute on its mission to bring Dolby Atmos to more people, in more places, through more form factors,” said Giles Baker, SVP, Consumer Entertainment Group, Dolby Laboratories. “With the launch of these new Dolby Atmos sound bars, we’re bringing immersive, lifelike sound to even more of Sony’s lineup.”
HT-Z9F – World’s First 3.1ch Dolby Atmos Sound Bar
The compact yet proficient 3.1ch HT-Z9F sound bar is capable of totally encompassing its audience with three-dimensional sound in its compact, yet proficient size. With the introduction of Dolby Atmos and Sony’s Vertical Surround Engine in the Z9F sound bar, audiences will get a sense of helicopters whizzing above and car chase action clashing around you. Combined with the S-Force PRO Front Surround technology, which improves the existing surround sound, it now recreates the feeling of being surrounded by speakers for a true home theater environment. With or without Dolby Atmos and DTS:X content, virtual three-dimensional sound can be enjoyed thanks to the “Vertical S.” button on the remote that pushes the HT-Z9F to up-mix 2ch stereo content up to 7.1.2ch. If users wish to add a pair of rear speakers, the SA-Z9R is designed to go with the HT-Z9F and can extend the surround sound experience.
Both the HT-Z9F and HT-X9000F are compatible with 4K HDR10 and Dolby Vision™ so that images can be passed through the device directly to the TV without loss of quality, resulting in great color clarity and brightness. The HT-Z9F also supports high-resolution audio formats. Music files can be enjoyed to near high-resolution audio quality thanks to DSEE HX™ (digital sound enhancement engine feature).
A Match Made in Heaven
Both sound bars are designed to match Sony’s 4K HDR TV aesthetic for an elegant set-up the fits perfectly together. The HT-X9000F has the edges chamfered off at an angle to fit against the legs of a Sony TV stand, and perfectly matches the design of the Sony X900F 4K HDR TV series. Ideal for minimalist interiors, the slim design blends seamlessly into any living space. The two sound bars provide the option to go cable-free via Bluetooth® connectivity[2] for added simplicity — for Z9F, this feature will be made available via a future firmware update. The Z9F also has Wi-Fi connectivity for access to several music services by Chromecast built-in[3]. You can also enjoy a new music experience through voice operations and will work with the Google Assistant[4]. By talking to a smart speaker such as Google Home, you can play music through a streaming service from the HT–Z9F, or you can use multi-room playback which feeds the same music simultaneously from corresponding audio equipment in the home network. A refreshed and intuitive user interface makes it easier to set up and use with Sony TVs. With up to 2 HDMI inputs and 1 output, multiple devices can be connected to the sound bar. Both models also have USB connectivity in addition to Bluetooth.
Sony’s Vertical Surround Engine
Sony’s new unique surround technology makes it possible to reproduce “vertical” sound without in-ceiling speakers. Thanks to this technology, the HT–Z9F and HT-X9000F gives the Dolby Atmos and DTS:X experience a low profile, without using enabled speakers and rear speakers. It is not room environment‐dependent, and enables listeners to enjoy sound from all directions with max 7.1.2ch surround sound.
Pricing & Availability
The HT-Z9F sound bar retails at the price of $899.99 MSRP and will be available Spring 2018. The HT-X9000F sound bar retails at the price of $599.99 MSRP and will be available Spring 2018. Dealers to be announced.
Comments