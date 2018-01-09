Sony Introduces New Wireless Noise Cancelling Sports Headphones to Wear Anytime, Anywhere[1]

The World's First[2] truly wireless noise cancelling sports headphones, the WF-SP700N, and the WI-SP600N and WI-SP500 in-ear sports headphones - all with splash-proof designs -- let you enjoy sound while on the go

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (CES, Booth #17300) -- Sony Electronics announced today three new sports wireless headphones for the active, stylish music lover. With wireless-in-ear and truly wireless styles these high quality, great sounding sports headphones come in fashionable colors and offer great options for any active lifestyle. The WF-SP700N truly wireless and WI-SP600N in-ear headphones provide wireless noise cancelling where noise cancelling has seldom gone before, such as in a high intensity cardio class or while walking or jogging. The WI-SP500 in-ear headphones let you train for longer with up to eight hours of battery life on a full charge.

Sony introduces the World’s First [1] truly wireless noise cancelling sports headphones, the WF-SP700N.

WI-SP600N in-ear headphones let consumers concentrate on their training in a noisy gym environment.

The WI-SP500 in-ear headphones let users train for longer with up to eight hours of battery life on a full charge."

Noise cancelling isn't just for airplanes anymore. Now you can get in the zone with great quality sound – without the distractions – at a noisy gym or on a run," said Dunja LaRosa, Director, Head of Mobile Audio Business at Sony Electronics, North America. "Ready to jump into action when you are, the wireless noise cancelling WF-SP700N, WI-SP600N and standard WI-SP500 headphones will be every listener's favorite new work out buddy."

Wire free

Very important when it comes to sports, truly wireless headphones mean you are free to do whatever activities you wish, without the worry of your headphones getting in the way. In addition to great sound, the world's first truly wireless splash-proof WF-SP700N headphones combine two features great for working out: digital noise cancelling technology and a splash-proof design. The WF-SP700N comes with a compact one-touch-open charging case and benefits from approximately three hours of battery life plus two additional charges from its case for nine hours in total.

Style options to suit you

Alongside the truly wireless style, Sony brings out a wireless-in-ear style headphone, the WI-SP600N, to complete the collection of sports headphones you won't be able to live without. The WI-SP600N model has the same digital noise cancelling and sound quality technology, plus the same level IP rating. With this pair, you can keep listening for up to six hours. While the compact earpieces are connected by a discrete band behind the neck, it has arc supporters which are based on the ergonomics of the ear to provide flexibility and moderate pressure to ensure they are a secure fit.

Hear the sounds you want

Noise cancelling technology in the WF-SP700N truly wireless and WI-SP600N in-ear headphones lets you concentrate on your training in the noisy environment of the gym – even with machines banging and people talking. On the other hand, if you're doing sports outside turn on the ambient sound mode so that you can be aware of the surrounding sounds. Along with noise cancelling these headphones feature Sony's EXTRA BASS™ sound, giving your music a deep punchy bass.

Splash proof secure-fit design and portability

With an IPX4 rating all of these headphones are splash-proof and can be worn in the rain or sweat upon without being damaged. Designed to fit with arc supporters securely in your ears no matter what activity you are doing, this pair has been carefully developed to provide the most stability. They are available in four colors including pink, yellow, black and white, which have been picked to complement your active wear outfit, and keep up with the trend of wearing sports and leisure clothes outside of the gym.

Convenient connectivity

These headphones have NFC™ one-touch connection with the case and are compatible with the Sony | Headphones Connect app which now features Quick Sound Settings so you can recall your favorite settings of equalizer and ambient sound control as you adjust with two taps of the headphones button.

The WF-SP700N provides users freedom to move without getting caught up in wires, and will even be optimized for the Google Assistant with a future update.

Pricing & Availability

The WF-SP700N model will be priced at $179.99 MSRP and available from Spring 2018.

The WI-SP600N model will be priced at $149.99 MSRP and available from Spring 2018.

The WI-SP500 model will be priced at $79.99 MSRP and available from Spring 2018.

Sony is exhibiting at the CES Sony Booth # 17300. To follow the online conversation use #SONYCES. For more information, please visit www.sony.com/ces.

Sony's Noise Cancelling headphones become smarter with the Google Assistant

Sony's Noise Cancelling headphones will be optimized for the Google Assistant with an update. Ask questions, tell it to do things, it's your own personal Google, always ready to help. The Assistant can help you get things done, listen to music, hear your incoming messages, make calls and more.3 The headphones that will be optimized for the Google Assistant are models: WH-1000XM2, WI-1000X, WF-1000X, WF-SP700N, WI-SP600N, WH-CH700N, WH-H900N.

1 Noise cancelling function only available on WF-SP700N and WI-SP600N models.

2 As of January 8, 2018, according to research by Sony Corporation, in truly wireless headphones with IPX4 rating or higher.

3 Google is a trademark of Google LLC. The Google Assistant is not available in all languages and countries. Requires pairing with eligible phone and internet connection.