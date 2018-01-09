Sony Announces New Premium OLED and LED 4K HDR TVs with Improved Picture Quality and Enhanced User Experience

New A8F BRAVIA® OLED 4K HDR TV series and X900F 4K HDR TV series incorporate a powerful mix of Sony picture and processing technologies with new Dolby Vision™ support

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 5pm PT (CES, Booth #17300) – Sony Electronics announced today two new and expanded 4K HDR television series designed to deliver enhanced color, contrast and clarity. The X900F series and A8F BRAVIA OLED series of Sony TVs make the best use of 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) content and improves SD and HD content to near 4K HDR quality with the combination of their unique picture processor and panel control technologies.

"Our OLED TVs have been extremely well received by bringing exceptional picture and sound quality together and the X900E has been amongst our most popular LED TVs," said Mike Fasulo, President and COO of Sony Electronics, North America. "Building on the great successes of the X900 and OLED TV series, we are further expanding the choices for consumers by introducing the new X900F LED and A8F OLED TV models."

More OLED Options with the New A8F Series

In 2017, Sony introduced the A1E, our first large screen BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR TV, offering customers even more premium options when purchasing a TV. The new A8F series builds upon the success of the A1E by incorporating Sony's unique 4K HDR picture Processor X1™ Extreme and Acoustic Surface™ technology, to provide superior picture quality and awe-inspiring sound.

The A8F series features a more traditional TV design with the enriched visual experience of unprecedented black levels, rich colors and wide viewing angles thanks to OLED's over eight million self-illuminating pixels. The X1 Extreme precisely controls the tremendous number of pixels and extends the capability of OLED to deliver an exquisite 4K HDR picture. Unlike conventional LED where the sound emanates from the bottom or sides, the A8F enables a fusion of image and sound, with voices appearing to come directly from the characters' mouths and explosions directly from the action on the screen. Together with OLED's exceptionally wide viewing angle, the A8F series offers unmatched visual and aural experience regardless of the viewing position.

Larger LED Sizes with the Expanded X900F Series

In order to meet customer demand for larger screen sizes, Sony is expanding the X900F series. The new premium X900F 4K HDR TV series is available in 85" Class, 75'' Class, 65'' Class, 55'' Class and 49'' Class. Featured with the X1 Extreme processor, the X900F produces stunning picture quality and provides a wider selection for customers who are looking for bigger, premium 4K HDR TVs.

As screen sizes get larger, the industry has struggled to manage blur in fast moving scenes. The X900F series resolves this issue by using a new technology, X-Motion Clarity™, to keep fast action images smooth and life like. The new X-Motion Clarity technology utilizes Sony's proprietary direct LED panel local dimming algorithm to control the luminance and optimize its duration. Therefore, pictures are clear and smooth with virtually no loss in brightness.

Added Technologies for an Immersive Experience

Dolby Vision is supported on the A8F and X900F series as well as several 2017 Sony models that were announced last year. Dolby's deep expertise in bringing advanced technologies from the cinema to the home and on the go, has led to distinct features that enable Dolby Vision to deliver extraordinary viewing experiences to consumers on Sony TVs.

To bring your sound to the next level, the X900F series is designed perfectly to match Sony's new Dolby Atmos® sound bar, the HT-X9000F. The fusion of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos transforms your home into an entertainment powerhouse whether experienced via OTT streaming or on 4K UHD Blu-ray disc via your Dolby Vision capable Sony UBP-X700 4K UHD Blu-ray player.

To fully integrate into the smart home, Sony's 2018 Android TVs have Google Assistant built-in, which makes it incredibly easy to discover and access content, as well as control other smart home devices through a Sony TV. The Google Assistant on Sony TV works just by pushing the microphone button on the remote and using your voice to ask a question or say a command. This allows users to seamlessly playback content, search for content, play music, stream photos, control their TV, control their smart home devices and find general information (e.g. weather, directions, fast facts, etc.) all through their Sony TV. Furthermore, Sony's Android TV works with popular smart speakers such as Sony's own LF-S50G, Google Home or Amazon Alexa.

Pricing and availability of all models to be announced. The X900F and A8F BRAVIA OLED series will be on-sale at Amazon, BestBuy and other authorized dealers nationwide. Sony is exhibiting at the CES Sony Booth # 17300. Stay connected with Sony at events throughout the year. Explore tradeshows and events with our app – wherever you are! Download by searching for "Sony Events" in the App Store or the Google Play Store. To follow the online conversation use #SONYCES. For more information, please visit www.sony.com/ces.

New Sony TV Models and Key Features

A8F Series (65", and 55" Class model) BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR TV

8 million self-illuminating OLED pixels brings a significantly enriched visual experience with unprecedented black, rich color, and a wide viewing angle.

Features Acoustic Surface technology: the entire screen resonates with great sound emanating directly from the screen itself. This allows a perfect unification of picture and sound that conventional TVs cannot deliver.

Features 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme providing the ultimate 4K HDR viewing experience by incorporating three new technologies: Object-based HDR remaster, Super Bit Mapping™ 4K HDR and Dual database processing.

Features vibrant, expanded color with TRILUMINOS™ Display, further enhanced for color accuracy.

Uses 4K X-Reality™ PRO to produce stunning detail with Sony's unique algorithm of reality creation database for any content, such as TV broadcasting, DVD, Blu-ray Disc, Internet video and digital photos.

The minimalist design: A8F series has a clean, minimalist design that keeps you focused on what's important - the picture.

Android TV with Google Assistant built-in: Find what you want quickly, simply by talking. Ask your Google Assistant to help you play TV shows, movies, and more. Dim the lights and control your connected devices while you watch a movie for a better viewing experience.

Hands-free control of a Sony TV with Amazon-Alexa-enabled devices and Google Home. Sony's Android TV works with Amazon Alexa to play, pause, fast forward, and rewind. Google Home allows you to find the entertainment you want without lifting a finger.

HDR compatible, including support for Dolby Vision, to receive and process the new video standard signal with higher brightness, higher contrast and more vibrant colors via Internet video services and HDMI.

X900F Series (85'', 75", 65", 55", and 49" Class models) 4K HDR TV

Features 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme providing the ultimate 4K HDR viewing experience by incorporating three new technologies: Object-based HDR remaster, Super Bit Mapping 4K HDR and Dual database processing.

X-tended Dynamic Range PRO 6x. It enhances HDR and non-HDR content by boosting and dimming the backlight levels precisely for each zone of the screen with a unique backlighting technology. (6 times XDR contrast[1]).

X-Motion Clarity. It keeps fast action smooth and clear. Moving images are precisely controlled to minimize blur. Even during fast-moving scenes, pictures stay true with no loss in brightness.

Features vibrant, expanded color with TRILUMINOS Display, further enhanced for color accuracy.

Uses 4K X-Reality PRO to produce stunning detail with Sony's unique algorithm of reality creation database for any content, such as TV broadcasting, DVD, Blu-ray Disc, Internet video and digital photos.

Designed to perfectly match the HT-X9000F sound bar, complement outstanding pictures with immersive, powerful sound.

Android TV with Google Assistant built-in: Find what you want quickly, simply by talking. Ask your Google Assistant to help you play TV shows, movies, and more. Dim the lights and control your connected devices while you watch a movie for a better viewing experience.

Hands-free control of a Sony TV with Amazon-Alexa-enabled devices and Google Home. Sony's Android TV works with Amazon Alexa to play, pause, fast forward, and rewind. Google Home allows you to find the entertainment you want without lifting a finger.

HDR compatible to receive and process the new video standard signal with higher brightness, higher contrast and more vibrant colors via Internet video services and HDMI. Supports Dolby Vision HDR format.

About Sony Corporation:

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K Ultra HD TVs. See: http://www.sony.net/

1 XDR is the abbreviation of X-tended Dynamic Range. This is the perceptible contrast level expanded by X-tended Dynamic Range PRO technology, which is the unique figure calculated for the contrast which users actually feel and experience (XDR Contrast). This figure is based on our conventional TV without local dimming.

