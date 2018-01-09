The Nextbit Robin launched in 2016, and one of its unique features was 'Smart Storage.' Nextbit offered 100GB of cloud storage with every phone, where users could offload unused apps (along with the app data) to the cloud, and then easily restore them later. Support for the Robin has been winding down over the past few months, so it should come as no surprise that the cloud functionality will soon stop working.

Nextbit sent out an email this morning to Robin owners, announcing that Smart Storage would be shutting down March 1:

Hi Rebels, We would like to sincerely thank all of you for using Smart Storage. The Smart Storage service will, however, be ending on March 1st, 2018. What happens on March 1st, 2018: If you haven’t signed out of Smart Storage, you will be automatically logged out of our servers. Images (thumbnails in gallery) and apps (cloud icons on launcher) that are archived and are not local to the phone will not be accessible through your phone anymore. This includes Apps in the FAB tab. All the images that are backed up until that point will be available on our tools https://cloud.nextbit.com. Only the content that is local will be accessible from the phone at that point. If you want to keep app data, be sure to restore all of your apps manually, and pin them to prevent them from being offloaded. Until the service completely ends, we have worked very hard to provide you a way to download your pictures. This is now available at https://cloud.nextbit.com. You have the option to select images individually or download all as a large zip. Please note that the download speed depends on your internet connection. Please use the same account to login as you have used on your Robin phone. We plan to keep this tool active until April 1st, 2018. After that, all the personal information and data that has been collected from you will be purged and we won’t be able to recover your data. However, information that must be stored in accordance with applicable laws and regulations will be stored for the period specified by the relevant laws and regulations and then disposed of immediately. Thank you so much for supporting our team and Robin.

While there really isn't a third-party option for easily backing up and restoring apps (unless you're rooted and you want to use Titanium Backup), Google Photos does offer free photo storage. To quickly move your pictures over, download your backup from Nextbit, unzip it, and then just drag the unzipped folder into the Photos web app.