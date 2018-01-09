Over the past few years, we've seen Amazon's Alexa voice assistant expand to a wide array of electronics. This includes robots, appliances, and even bathroom mirrors. But there is one product category that Alexa hasn't yet made an appearance in - soundbars. While you could already connect an Echo Dot to a soundbar, there hasn't been one with Alexa already integrated. That is, until now.
At CES in Las Vegas, Polk Audio announced the 'Command Bar.' For $299.95, you get two 1 x 3.25-inch full-range drivers, two 1-inch tweeters, and a ported wireless 6.5-inch subwoofer. It also has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support, a microphone array for hearing voice commands from any corner of the room, two 4K HDMI 2.0a inputs (with HDCP 2.2 compliance), one HDMI output, an optical input for TV audio, a USB port for powering a streaming stick, and an Ethernet jack.
The Command Bar also has full support for Dolby/DTS surround sound, HDR 10/Dolby Vision on the HDMI passthroughs, and HDMI CEC/IR for remote control. This is very much a high-end soundbar, which makes the high price a bit more understandable.
Pre-orders will start on April 1 at Amazon, but it will only be available in the US and Canada at first. Polk will sell it in Germany, Australia, the UK, and other regions later this year.
Press Release
Comments