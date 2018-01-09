Over the past few years, we've seen Amazon's Alexa voice assistant expand to a wide array of electronics. This includes robots, appliances, and even bathroom mirrors. But there is one product category that Alexa hasn't yet made an appearance in - soundbars. While you could already connect an Echo Dot to a soundbar, there hasn't been one with Alexa already integrated. That is, until now.

At CES in Las Vegas, Polk Audio announced the 'Command Bar.' For $299.95, you get two 1 x 3.25-inch full-range drivers, two 1-inch tweeters, and a ported wireless 6.5-inch subwoofer. It also has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support, a microphone array for hearing voice commands from any corner of the room, two 4K HDMI 2.0a inputs (with HDCP 2.2 compliance), one HDMI output, an optical input for TV audio, a USB port for powering a streaming stick, and an Ethernet jack.

The Command Bar also has full support for Dolby/DTS surround sound, HDR 10/Dolby Vision on the HDMI passthroughs, and HDMI CEC/IR for remote control. This is very much a high-end soundbar, which makes the high price a bit more understandable.

Pre-orders will start on April 1 at Amazon, but it will only be available in the US and Canada at first. Polk will sell it in Germany, Australia, the UK, and other regions later this year.