Lynky Expands its Vision of Creating True, Easy-to-Manage Smart Homes with the Addition of Go Button and Go Sensor

The Two New Compact, Disk-shaped Devices Provide Even More Control from Anywhere in the Home

LAS VEGAS – January 9, 2018 – Lynky, a company dedicated to making smart homes easy to setup and manage, unveiled two new devices in its range – Go Button and Go Sensor. The product line expansion follows last year’s unveiling of the company’s premier device, the Lynky Home Intelligence Hub, the world’s first touchscreen smart home hub with Google Assistant that can a control a myriad of IoT products with one, elegant device.

The Lynky Home Intelligence Hub acts like the universal remote of the smart home, allowing multiple products to be setup, managed and controlled with a super-simple, intuitive interface. With the Lynky Home Intelligence Hub, operating multiple IoT devices at once becomes as effortless as using an everyday appliance in the home. Available in Q2 of 2018, Lynky is also announcing its deployment in two groundbreaking housing projects in China helping to create sophisticated houses of the future. This includes creating a smart house concept for Sino-Ocean and COFCO as well as offering Lynky smart home technology in COFCO’s 1600 family complex.

The two new, disk-shaped products are aimed at bringing even more flexibility to the Lynky system with the Go Button functioning as an extension of the hub, offering users the ability to manage their gadgets from anywhere in the home – even when they are not near their Lynky Home Intelligence Hub. The Go Sensor gives homeowners the opportunity to understand their home environment through real-time temperature and humidity alerts.

Both Go Button and Go Sensor are lightweight, Zigbee devices (40mm in diameter and 12 mm in height) that can easily be setup via the Lynky Home Intelligence Hub and used anywhere throughout the home.

Control on the Go

Go Button serves as an extension of the Lynky Home Intelligence Hub by eliminating the need to be in the same room in order to manage a home’s IoT devices with a push of a single button. Now with Go Button, users can turn their smart home devices off and on throughout the house as well as activate scenes set up through the Lynky Home Intelligence Hub. Scenes allow users to create commands for their devices through the Lynky Home Intelligence Hub, making their gadgets truly connected. For instance, “Movie Time” may automatically dim the lights, close the drapes and switch the TV to Netflix. A morning wake up scene may trigger an alarm clock sounding, the drapes opening and the coffee machine beginning to percolate.

Scenes are easy to set on the Lynky Home Intelligence Hub itself through a simple drag and drop feature. Then with Go Button, users can activate their set scenes from anywhere in the house with just one touch.

Sensing Climate within the Home

Go Sensor provides home owners with a better understanding of their home environment from room to room. It boasts both temperature and humidity tracking capabilities, allowing users to monitor the climate of their home and ensure optimal comfort for family members of all ages. Additionally, the Go Sensor will be able to interact with Lynky Home Intelligence Hubs to activate scenes and control devices around the home.

“Our mission at Lynky is to create a range of products that make homes truly smart and easy to manage. Our first product in the range, the Lynky Home Intelligence Hub functions as a universal remote for the smart home, making it simple to control home gadgets from one location,” said Jerry Hou, product manager at Lynky. “With our new devices – Go Button and Go Sensor – we are able to expand upon the Lynky Home Intelligence Hub’s functionalities by essentially creating pocket-sized smart home hubs that allow users to have complete control and understanding of their home from anywhere in the house.”

More About the First Device in the Range

The Lynky Home Intelligence Hub is set to launch in Q2 2018 for $149. The device acts like the universal remote for the smart home, allowing multiple products to be setup, managed and controlled with a super-simple, intuitive interface. With the Lynky Home Intelligence Hub, operating multiple IoT devices at once becomes as effortless as using an everyday appliance in the home.

Key Technical Specifications and Features:

Compact design – 5.43” x 2.56” x 4.45” and only 16 ounces

Smart specs – 5” multi-touch display (1280x720), Far field microphone array (two microphones), and two, 2W stereo speakers

Two formats – A desktop that can be placed anywhere in the home and a wall version that can be mounted and powered by any existing light switch fittings. The wall version can control a light or ceiling fan that was previously connected to the switch.

Flexible Installation – Wall mounted version powered by existing light switches and desktop version powered via USB.

Multi-Protocol Hub – Bluetooth, Zigbee, Wi-Fi connectivity, open API integration and native IFTTT, makes the Lynky Home Intelligence Hub compatible with thousands of the most popular IoT devices.

Scene Creator – Drag and drop functionality to easily create custom scenes.

Google Assistant – Natively integrated within the Lynky Home Intelligence Hub to offer full range of voice assistant services.

For more information on the Lynky product line please visit: http://www.lynky.com/. Those attending CES can demo the Lynky Home Intelligence Hub, Go Button and Go Sensor at 52526 located in the Sands, Hall G