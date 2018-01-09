You may have read the name Libratone a couple of times before on Android Police. The company specializes in minimalistic but superb audio products, like the One Click speaker that Jeff reviewed, and has recently been part of the Made for Google program with its Q Adapt in-ear (wired) and on-ear, the latter of which are even Google-certified with that Fast Pair capability. The company is back with another new product, this time a wireless in-ear earphone called the TRACK+.

This follows the same form factor as the Jaybird X series, the Bose SoundSport Wireless, the Pixel Buds, and other Bluetooth earphones that do have one wire connecting the two ears. It's technically not totally wireless, but that's okay because it has both adaptive and adjustable noise cancellation. That means there are 4 levels of noise cancellation that the user can choose between, though the earphones will also automatically adapt to the ambient noise level surrounding them. Plus, there's a "Hush" mode which is about sound transparency: it'll use the mic to transfer everything around you to your ears without you having to take them off.

I have to say that the form factor and portability do make this very appealing for travel. I can never bring myself to carry the Bose QC35 on a plane, but this would be perfect. There's no word on battery life though, which could make or break the experience. I've reached out to Libratone and will update the post should I get an answer regarding that. There's also no word on Fast Pair inclusion, but I'm not holding my breath. If it was there, it should have been in the press release.

The TRACK+ are IPX4 rated and come with 4 different sets of ear tips and a special sports tips for athletes. They will be available in both white and black color options for $199 in early 2018 and you should be able to grab them at Libratone's site, Amazon, and other retailers.