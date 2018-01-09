Android Wear isn't exactly taking the world by storm, but it's still kicking with the help of traditional watchmakers like Fossil. There are a couple of new smartwatches on the way from Fossil under its Kate Spade and Skagen brands. Both new watches are launching in the coming weeks, too.

The Skagen watch is called the "Falster," and it has the usual assortment of Android Wear specs with a Wear 2100 SoC and a round OLED (resolution not stated). The hardware is clean and minimalist with exposed wire-like lugs (see above). It comes with both leather and mesh band options, but there's no heart rate sensor on the underside. Pricing for the Falster is $275-295. This watch should be on sale later this month.

The Kate Spade watch (it doesn't appear to have a specific model name) is designed to appeal more to the ladies with its slimmer 16mm band and rose gold scalloped chassis. It has a round OLED screen with a 390x390 resolution and a Snapdragon Wear 2100 SoC. There's no heart rate sensor here, either. This watch is available for pre-order starting today for $295 and will ship next month.

Fossil also made a few smaller announcements about current products—new colors and bands mostly. The only one of consequence is the new metal band version of the Misfit Vapor You can see that one below.