Remember when dreaming about modular electronics was all the rage? Even Google got caught up in the fantasy for a little while. Project Ara's notion of a modular smartphone might be dead for now, but there's still a smartwatch with interchangeable components to capture our attention in 2018. Blocks raised $1.6 in a Kickstarter campaign that ended way back in 2015, and there must have been concerns that the product would never make it into production. Some of its backers are thankfully starting to receive their watches now, as the company announces the official launch at CES.

We last wrote about Blocks back in summer 2016, when the first prototype debuted, and the device remains largely unchanged since then. The main housing – Blocks Core – contains the screen, battery, and processor which carry out the basic functions you'd expect from a smartwatch. Blocks Modules in the form of hypoallergenic polycarbonate strap links can be daisy-chained to the watch to perform various functions such as adding extra sensors or buttons (expect to have 4-5 at a time, depending on the size of your wrist). A wide range of Modules are planned, with the following six available at launch:

Environment - temperature, humidity, air pressure, and altitude measurements for adventure sports

Torch - a handy adjustable LED flashlight with strobe lighting and notification features

Smart Button - activated by a touch sensor, it can launch a range of connected apps or commands

GPS - GPS and GLONASS receiver that provides location, journey tracking, and navigation

Heart Rate - optical heart rate tracking over intervals or throughout workouts

Extra Battery - 95mAh in size, providing over 25% additional charge. Only one can be used at a time

Other Modules in the works include an air quality monitor, an NFC sensor, a SIM card slot, and even a camera. There are tons more possibilities, too, and with this in mind Blocks has delivered module development kits (MDKs) to selected partners and the platform will be opened up to developers next month. This should lead to plenty more interesting module design ideas in the future.

Specs OS Android 8.0 Oreo Processor MediaTek MTK6580M, Quad core up to 1.39 GHz Display 1.39” AMOLED 400 x 400 Touchscreen Round display Connectivity WIFI 802.11 b/g/n, BLE Memory 512MB RAM/ 4GB Flash (ePOP) Battery 350 mAh Sensor HubARM Cortex M4 processor Sensors G+Gyro Casing Stainless steel Key One Power Button Vibrator Yes Microphone Yes Speaker Yes

The watch runs a custom build of Android 8.0 Oreo and comes with Alexa and IFTTT already integrated. It can be paired with either Android or iOS companion phones. Devices have started shipping to Kickstarter backers, but anyone can pre-order Blocks right now on the site. The Core comes in either gunmetal black or stainless steel silver and will set you back $259. Each Module costs a further $35, with a set of 4 recommended at $140. That takes you up to $399 in total, which is certainly in the premium price bracket for a smartwatch but not crazy expensive considering its modular construction.