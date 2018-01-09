BlackBerry announced the all-touch Motion three months ago for a number of countries around the world, but today at CES it's finally giving the phone a proper US launch. Starting January 12th, you'll be able to order the Snapdragon 625-powered Motion from Amazon or Best Buy here in America for $449.

Featuring IP67 ruggedization, Android 7.1 (Oreo will come in Q2, says BlackBerry), 5.5" 1080p display, and a 4000mAh battery, the Motion is set to do battle most obviously with Motorola's Z2 Play here in the States. The phone runs a pretty lightly skinned version of Android 7.1 with a good handful of BlackBerry software tweaks, many of which BlackBerry says will be trickling down to the KeyOne.

Speaking of the QWERTY phone, BlackBerry also announced that a new bronze version of the KeyOne will be released for select markets around the world, offering dual SIMs, more storage (64GB), and RAM (4GB). It looks pretty nice.