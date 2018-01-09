Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Games

Uciana

Uciana is a 4X strategy mobile game with a clear sci-fi theme. It is your job to spread your empire across the galaxy by any means necessary. You get to choose how to manage your resources and whether or not you should focus on building up your current systems with more buildings, starports, or defenses.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Build your own space faring empire in this true 4X mobile game. Discover new technologies, other alien races, derelict ships and much more as you spread your Empire to the Stars. The galaxy maps and star systems are procedurally generated, so with every game there will be something new to discover.

Let Them Come

Let Them Come is a unique 2D tower defense shooter with some phenomenal looking 2D pixel-based graphics. The tower defense gameplay is pretty solid. Basically, you stand in one spot as you shoot the enemy aliens that are advancing towards you. As you progress, you can level up your equipment, which means you will be able to take on even more bad guys.

Monetization: $1.99 / contains ads / IAPs ? (no prices listed)

Mow down waves of alien scum in this pixel style survival mode shooter. You are mercenary gun for hire, Rock Guner, sent on a mission by Infini Corp to take down the alien hordes on a spaceship. As wave after wave of progressively harder enemies ascend on you, will you be able to react fast enough, have the right fire power and the sheer grit and determination it will take to survive?

Samurai Chef

Samurai Chef plays a lot like a more stylized and thought out Fruit Ninja that is mixed with casual cooking simulator gameplay. There are 11 weapons for you to collect, and 10 chef opponents to leverage your slicing skills against. There are also 4 game modes to explore. This way players won't get burnt out from a lack of content.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Welcome to the world dominated by the art of sword. Even if you are a restaurant chef... Especially if you are a restaurant chef. It's time to grab a katana and slice as fast as you can to make excellent dishes. You won't be alone in the kitchen, but be ready to kick, punch and slap your lazy helpers.

Peace, Death!

Peace, Death! is like a goofier and more light-hearted version of Papers Please. You play as a reaper working for Death. Essentially you are the gatekeeper of who gets to go to heaven or hell, and it is your job to decide who goes where by weighing in on a handful of unique circumstances. This job will take some investigative work, but it also must be performed with speed, which is where the overall challenge comes in.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Peace, Death. is an arcade simulator with difficulties. In this game, you play as the Reaper working for your boss, Death, in Apocalypse, Inc. You face a challenge: go through a trial period of seven weeks to get a permanent job and advance the interests of your employer.

Incredibox

Incredibox is a unique music-making game that employs a heavy mix of beatboxing and combo discovery. You can drag and drop different sounds on an assortment of characters who will start singing the sound you dropped on them. This is how you can create different mixes of music. But if that is of no interest, you can also let the game play different combinations on its own.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Incredibox is a musical game that helps you create a mix very easily by managing a band of beatboxers. Just drag and drop icons on the different characters and start creating music. Find the right combos during the game and unlock animated bonuses that will help you improve your mix.

7 Wonders

7 Wonders is a digital recreation of the classic card drafting game. It is played using three decks of cards that feature depictions of ancient civilizations, military conflicts, and commercial activity. Unlike modern card games, there are no collection aspects. But what is really nice is the fact that you can play single-player matches against the computer, as well as multiplayer matches locally or online.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Strategy card game. Compete against players from all around the world in the digital adaptation of this multi-award winning tabletop game. Playable offline against the Artificial Intelligence. Internet connection required for online functionalities. Fast-paced, well-balanced and accessible strategy card game.

Flutter VR

Flutter VR is a casual and relaxing Daydream VR game. It takes place in a digital rainforest filled with 15 different creatures to discover. You get to experience a day and night cycle while exploring your surroundings, and you can even catalog the different animals you come across. Your ultimate goal is to escape this rainforest, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the scenery before you leave.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Explore the beauty of the rainforest as you discover real life butterfly species and meet animal friends in this relaxing game. Over five days, see the environment change from day to night and rain to sunshine as you meet and discover new creatures.

Skylight

Skylight is another Daydream virtual reality game recently released on the Play Store. Instead of exploring a forest like in the above Flutter VR you are tasked with controlling massive space battles from the comfort of the bridge of your VR spaceship. That's right, you get to command a fleet of ships throughout the game's 36 campaign missions. Plus there is a multiplayer mode that can be played online, which is absolutely fantastic to see in a VR release.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Skylight is a VR turn-based tactics game of colossal space battles. On the bridge of your flagship, a holographic projector shows your fleet floating in space, facing the enemy and awaiting your orders. Command nimble squadrons of fighters, specialized frigates, and giant capital ships as you orchestrate your forces toward victory.

Play and Learn Science

Play and Learn Science is a new child-focused game from PBS Kids. It aims to teach core science skills to children while also entertaining them with a few different mini-games. There are 12 total games to explore and a parent section with tips for parent-child engagement and activities that will extend the game's scientific learning into the real world.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Play with shadows, control the weather, roll and slide objects down a ramp, choose the best materials for an umbrella – all while building science inquiry skills and learning core science concepts. The games in the app encourage kids to see the science in their world.

Balls Race

Balls Race is a simple auto-running racing game. You race against other CPU controlled opponents in order to try for first place. There are speed pads on each course that are strategically placed and allow for faster movement, but you also have to avoid any obstacles that happen to be in your way.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Roll as fast as you can. Avoid different obstacles and win the race. Best and most addictive balls race.

Chilly Snow

Chilly Snow is an endless runner that tasks the player with controlling a ball as it rolls down a snow-covered mountain. You must avoid the edges of the screen as well as any trees blocking your path. The controls work well and are a little different than you would normally expect of an endless runner thanks to how the ball curves as you try to maneuver it.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs ? (they are currently not working in the game)

Chill and slide as far as possible on this endless powder snow.

Spiky Trees

Spiky Trees is another simple endless runner. It is your job to guide a cube as it makes it way down a spike-filled column. If you hit a spike you die, so they must be avoided at all costs. Of course, this gets trickier and trickier to pull off as you advance in the game thanks to the many spikes that rotate as you get near them.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Test your reaction skills as you make your way down the spiky tree. Tap to maneuver around the spikes and collect the shiny gems.

Crush Escape

Crush Escape plays like a geometric obstacle course. So this is sort of a survival game, as you must make it through the title's many gauntlets in order to succeed. There are 30 levels to explore, and the fact that you can hot swap to different shapes while playing definitely adds to challenge of figuring out how to make it to the next stage.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Move geometry blocks in different shapes with all your agility to push through an array of obstacles and reach to the destination. Heed on those tiny little pikes that appear out of nowhere. Any retarded reaction would relentlessly destroy the characters.

Double Dragon 4

Double Dragon 4 released about 4 weeks ago, but since it wasn't covered in a previous roundup, I wanted to make sure everyone knew it was out. What is interesting is that this is an entirely new entry to the series. The story supposedly picks up after the events of Double Dragon II, and there are plenty of new enemies to beat up, and a few extra modes to explore. Just keep in mind that only the first level is free, as you will need to purchase a full game unlock through an in-app purchase.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece (full game unlock)

--

The story picks up after the elimination of the Black Warriors in Double Dragon II. Experience all-new exhilarating action with the original old-school graphics. Use the art of Sou-Setsu-Ken to rescue the kidnapped Marian. Plus, new enemy characters including ninjas, karate masters, and sumo wrestlers, none of which have been seen in Double Dragon before.

Dead Paradise

Dead Paradise is a post-apocalyptic vehicular shooting game that resembles the Mad Max movie franchise. You get to run and gun in a beat up old junker that you slowly upgrade as you capture new territories in the game. There are 4 types of vehicles to race around in, and 70 different levels to explore.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Destroy everything in your way without sparing a single rocket or round in the dangerous world of a post-apocalyptic New America ruled by warring rival factions on wheels. Use a large arsenal of weapons, from machine guns to grenade launchers, to destroy marauding gangs and get your family back.

