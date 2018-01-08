Xposed, a framework that allows users to install heavy modifications to Android, usually takes a few months to be updated for every new Android release. However, it took over a year for the creator of Xposed (rovio89) to update the framework for Nougat, due to the major changes Android 7.0 made to the app runtime.

Thankfully, it looks like we won't be repeating that long wait, as a beta version of Xposed is already available with Oreo support. Once you root your device, you'll need to install the latest Xposed Installer (v3.1.4) and flash the Framework Installer ZIP for your version of Android (either 8.0 or 8.1).

Rovio89 says he will release the source code for the Oreo release once it leaves beta. If you want to try it out for yourself, you can download it from the source link below.