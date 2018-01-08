Last year, WhatsApp released a business-focused version of its massively-popular messaging app, aptly-called 'WhatsApp Business.' It has a few unique features, like landline phone number support, messaging statistics, and other minor changes. Now the app has been updated to support quick replies.
We can't actually test it for ourselves (your phone number has to be approved to use the app), but the changelog on the Play Store says it is a new feature, and it wasn't there when we covered the app initially. If you have been granted access to the app, you can grab the latest version from the Play Store below.
Developer: WhatsApp Inc.
Price: Free
