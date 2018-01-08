Sony unveils new selfie smartphones: Xperia XA2 and Xperia XA2 Ultra

• Xperia XA2 features a Sony 23MP Exmor RSTM for mobile rear camera and 8MP 120° super wide-angle Exmor R™ selfie camera, in a sleek and borderless design

• Xperia XA2 Ultra is the “dual selfie” smartphone, featuring 16MP with Optical Image Stabilisation and 8MP 120° super wide-angle front cameras

• Xperia L2 also announced, with a 5.5” HD display, highcapacity battery and 8MP 120° super wide-angle selfie camera

Las Vegas, 8th January 2018, Sony Mobile Communications (“Sony Mobile”) today unveiled Xperia XA2 and Xperia XA2 Ultra - the latest additions to its popular super mid-range line, with Sony camera technology, elegant designs and powerful performance. "

Our super mid-range product strategy started out as an exciting new idea based on bringing bold technologies to this section of the market in the most accessible way possible," said Hideyuki Furumi, EVP, Global Sales & Marketing, at Sony Mobile Communications. " Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra are no different, with leading front camera technology first seen in our flagship XZ line. We’re targeting 2018 as a breakthrough year, and look forward to showcasing further innovations across the entire Xperia portfolio over the coming months.”

Xperia XA2 - capture life’s beauty with sophisticated Sony camera technology in a sleek, borderless design

Xperia XA2’s powerful 23MP rear camera packs Sony’s large 1/2.3” Exmor RSTM for mobile image sensor, with ISO 12800 sensitivity for clear low-light photography.

It features 4K movie recording, allowing you to create with colour and clarity – 120fps slow motion video capture is also included for dramatizing action and movement. There’s a 120° super wide-angle 8MP camera up front, so you can fit more of your friends and surroundings into selfies.

The 5.2” Full HD display is brighter, sharper and more colourful – it sits within a beautiful borderless design, taking the screen right to the edge. And it’s built to last with strong and durable Corning® Gorilla® Glass.

Unlocking is made easy with the one-touch rear fingerprint sensor – integrated into the smooth metallic back panel. Xperia XA2 is composed of anodized aluminium on the sides, with a diamond-cut finish on the top and bottom, accentuating the industrial beauty of metal. It represents an evolution of the recognisable Xperia “loop surface” form, with smooth screen curvature and a symmetrical layout for a sleek look and comfortable feel.

The high-capacity 3,300 mAh battery and the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 630 Mobile Platform, means you can do more of what you love for longer with smooth and speedy performance. And, Sony smart charging technologies; Smart Stamina extends usage during the day, with Battery Care and Qnovo Adaptive Charging ensuring the battery stays healthy over time. Quick charging is also supported to give you hours of power with just minutes of charging (requires Quick Charger UCH12W).

Xperia XA2 will be available in Single SIM and Dual SIM in select markets, in four fresh colours: Silver, Black, Blue and Pink.

Xperia XA2 Ultra is the ultimate “dual selfie” camera smartphone

Engineered specifically for selfies, Xperia XA2 Ultra features 16MP with Optical Image Stabilisation and 8MP 120° super wide-angle dual front cameras, both with front flash, producing clear shots regardless of lighting or environment and for fitting more friends and surroundings into selfies.

With the same 23MP rear camera module as Xperia XA2, the large 1/2.3” Exmor RSTM for mobile sensor is capable of ISO 12800 sensitivity for better low-light photography – and the 4K movie recording and 120fps slow motion video capture features allow you to preserve memories and magnify moments.

It features Sony’s most vibrant 6” Full HD smartphone display yet, with a wide and accurate colour gamut – built with strong and durable Corning® Gorilla® Glass. It sits within a borderless design; hardware so immersive, the screen becomes indistinguishable from the experience.

Just as with Xperia XA2, unlocking is made easy with the one-touch rear fingerprint sensor. The “loop surface” design is also composed of anodized aluminium on the sides, with the same recognisable diamond-cut finish on the top and bottom.

The super-capacity 3,580 mAh battery means you can use the device for longer, and intuitive Sony smart charging technologies regulate and analyse power consumption and charging cycles, so it lasts and stays healthy over time - and the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 630 Mobile Platform ensures performance is seamless and multitasking is made easy. Quick charging is also supported for hours of power in just minutes of charging (requires Quick Charger UCH12W).

Xperia XA2 Ultra will be available in Single SIM and Dual SIM in select markets, in four contemporary colours: Silver, Black, Blue and Gold.

Xperia L2 brings a large display, long-lasting battery and advanced selfie camera

Xperia L2’s expansive 5.5” HD screen is great for enjoying video, browsing and social networks on the go.

The 3,300 mAh battery means you can do more of what you love for longer, and intuitive Xperia smart charging technologies ensure the battery stays healthy during its lifespan.

The 120° super wide-angle 8MP front camera is built for selfies, with its 13MP F2.0 rear camera ensuring clear and crisp mobile photography.

Xperia L2 will launch in Single SIM and Dual SIM in select markets, in three colours: Black, Gold and Pink - each rendered with reflective surfaces, emphasizing the “loop surface” design, and unlocking is made easy with a single touch via the rear fingerprint sensor.

All-new fresh and imaginative Xperia accessories

New leather-look Style Cover Stands launch alongside Xperia XA2 and Xperia XA2 Ultra in Black and Silver, to complement each device’s colour style. Matching form with function, both are adjustable to stand independently for video playback, and will automatically pause or sleep the device when closed.

Mono Bluetooth® Headset MBH22 is a new in-ear Bluetooth headset combining subtle design features with a premium finish. With up to six hours talk time, you can use it alongside Google Assistant to control your music and get things done.

Xperia XA2 and Xperia XA2 Ultra will launch on Android 8.0 OreoTM shipping from February 2018, with Xperia L2 on Android 7.1.1 Nougat from late January 2018.