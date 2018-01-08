LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 5pm PT (CES, Booth #5011) – Sony Electronics announced today a new line-up of in-car audio systems with added features, most notably the XAV-AX5000 6.95" AV receiver with smartphone integrations and the XM-GS6DSP, an OE upgrade amplifier with a digital signal processor that is ultra-compact without compromising sound quality. The line-up also includes the XS-GS1631C, three-way component speakers that match with the XM-GS6DSP; and the MEX-XB120BT, a single DIN head unit with a built-in high-power amplifier. All products enhance the in-car audio experience, whether it's for long journeys or for those who are on-the-go.

"We are entering a new age of driving automation, safety, and enjoyment, where all of these elements are seamlessly combined," said Mike Fasulo, President and COO of Sony Electronics, North America. "Focusing on the needs of today's drivers, Sony is here to provide innovative product alternatives that integrate the driver's platform of choice with the premium audio quality that is at the core of Sony."

XAV-AX5000 Car AV Receiver Key Features

Apple CarPlay*: A smarter, safer way to use iPhone in the car. CarPlay seamlessly integrates iPhones with the car audio's display and controls. Now you can make phone calls, access your music, send and receive messages, get directions optimized for traffic, and more while you stay focused on the road.

Android Auto**: Android Auto extends the Android platform into the car in a way that's purpose-built for driving. With a simple and intuitive interface and powerful new voice actions, it's designed to minimize distraction. It automatically brings useful information organized into simple cards that appear when needed, for directions, music, messaging and more.

Super Quick Wake Up: The latest AV receiver's super quick wake up design boasts more than double the speed for activation in comparison to current products. It is ready to hit the road soon after ignition is turned on.

6.95-inch Bezel-less Flush Surface Display with Capacitive Touch Screen: Adopting a flush mount capacitive touch screen resulted in an astonishingly flat, bezel-less and beautiful display.

Improved Sleek Aluminum Key Terminal: The ergonomically designed key terminal gives instant access to the basic operation that includes source selections and sound adjustments while minimizing distractions.

Space Saving Installation with Single DIN Rear Chassis: The rear chassis is designed with single-DIN dimensions that give enough room to store connected cable harnesses, steering wheel control adopter, and more. The XAV-AX5000 boasts 23% shorter depth in comparison with the XAV-AX100.

Dual USB Ports: Thanks to dual USB ports, the user can now hook up various storage devices to play from any music library while connecting smartphone for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

55Wx4 MAX/20Wx4 RMS DRA2 with EXTRA BASS™ Circuitry***: A built-in 4-channel amplifier delivers 55 watts x 4(max. at 4 ohms) / 20 watts x 4 (RMS at 4 ohms) output power with DRA2 (Dynamic Reality Amp 2) power IC. The EXTRA BASS™ works to overcome engine noise and reproduce clear punchy sound at any volume level. The 2-mode boost steps allow for both delicate and heavy boost settings.

Sound Optimization: The DSO (Dynamic Stage Organizer) creates vivid sound image as if there were speakers on the dashboard. The 10-band equalizer (EQ10) with 10 pre-sets provides easy and effective frequency adjustment for various listening environments.

FLAC Audio File Compatible (via USB terminal only): Free Lossless Audio Codec (FLAC), is an audio format similar to MP3, but with the difference that it compresses without any loss in quality.

3-Pre Out Connectivity: For future expandability, the 3-pre out connectivity builds a full acoustic system including a subwoofer, a mono amplifier and 4-channel amplifier for even louder and powerful sound reproduction.

Rear View Camera Ready: The image of a connected rear view camera is seen when the vehicle's transmission lever is shifted to the R(Reverse) position or when tapping the Rear Camera icon in the home screen.

XM-GS6DSP 6/5 Channel Class-D Amplifier Key Features

OE Upgrade Amplifier with Built-in Digital Signal Processor (hands-free phone calls are not available): An upgrade to factory radio without spoiling the appearance or functionality of the vehicle's original equipment. Connecting to the car's audio out or speaker out allows for superb music reproduction while receiving streaming Bluetooth audio signals from the mobile device.

Hassle-Free Sound Customization with Smartphone Screen (installation of Sony | Music Center app is required): Various sound adjustment functions including time alignment, 10-band equalizer, fader, balance, and subwoofer level are available on the smartphone screen.

Various Speaker Configurations and Crossover Management: Depending on the in-car environment and speaker choice, various options exist to select a speaker configuration. Variable High-pass/Low-pass filters are available to ensure accurate crossover management and versatile usages.

Optimal Design to Overcome Electromagnetic Interference: The Class-D digital amplifier is highly efficient and delivers incredible power in its compact size, overcoming the challenges of coping with electromagnetic interference. Sony's expertise and the long years of engineering experience with digital amplifiers made it possible to realize the ultra-compact class-D amplifier with an uncompromising sound quality.

6-Channel Class-D Amplification: Transforms in-car sound with 780W RMS power output, which is allocated into 4x45W (4 ohms) for full range, and bridged 600W(2 ohms) for subwoofer.

XS-GS1631C, Three-way component speaker Key Features

Three-Way Component Speaker System to Meet Latest Market Demands: As an addition to Sony's premium GS series speakers, this 3-way component speaker system features the Sony original MRC (Mica Reinforced Cellular) Aramid Fiber Matrix cone diaphragms, newly developed 3"1/2 mid-range drivers with neodymium magnet for superior response and easy installation, and a 1" soft dome tweeter with wider dispersion.

Perfect Match with The XM-GS6DSP Amplifier: Pairs perfectly with the new 6/5-channel amplifier, including power allocations and crossover managements.

MEX-XB120BT Car CD Receiver Key Features

Built-in Class-D Amp: Gives an outstanding 100Wx4 Max/45Wx4 RMS that delivers incredible power in its compact size. The power supply block is optimally designed, including choices of components and ideal circuit layout for low-noise, high efficient electric power transmission.

Sophisticated Digital Signal Processing (DSP) Function Including Time Alignment: Enables drivers to freely adjust while creating a sound field ideal for the inside of the vehicle. The DSO (Dynamic Stage Organizer) creates a more ambient sound as if there were speakers on the dashboard.

Dual Bluetooth® Connection with One-Touch NFC Pairing****: Passengers get instant Bluetooth® pairing, connection/disconnection and activation of "Music Center," formerly SongPal, an Android/iOS app for smartphone integration with Sony car audio. Two devices can be connected at once.

Voice Control on Android™ Phones: Voice commands are available to get directions, play music, and make calls when connected with Android smartphones.

Siri® Eyes Free: This feature allows users to ask Siri to make calls, select and play music, hear and compose text messages, use Maps to get directions, read notifications, find calendar information, add reminders, and more.*****

High Voltage Pre-out (5V): Sony's head unit with high voltage pre-out gives 5-volt signal, which achieves clearer sound with less distortion when the head unit is used connected to the power amplifier.

SiriusXM Radio Ready: Provides a seamless, fully-integrated satellite radio experience.

AOA 2.0 Compatible USB Terminal: The USB terminal supports AOA 2.0 (Android Open Accessory Protocol 2.0) in addition to MTP (Media Transform Protocol) and MSC (Mass Storage Class) connections. AOA 2.0 allows to play back music through a variety of music smartphone apps.

The XAV-AX5000, XM-GS6DSP and XS-GS1631C, and MEX-XB120BT, will be available across North America in Spring 2018. Sony is exhibiting new in-car audio at CES Sony Booth #5011. CES goers can also head to Sony Booth #17300 for additional products. Stay connected with Sony at events throughout the year. Explore tradeshows and events with our app – wherever you are! Download by searching for "Sony Events" in the App Store or the Google Play Store. To follow the online conversation use #SONYCES. For more information, please visit www.sony.com/ces.

