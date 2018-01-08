One of the aspects David heavily praised about the Razer Phone when he tried it is the 120Hz display. But what good is a high refresh rate when you can't take advantage of it to the max? After all, gaming is the one major aspect Razer built this display for and it'd be good to know how it can best be utilized.
That's why Razer has published a list of all the 120Hz-optimized games on its site so you can check those out to see the full benefits of the display in action. You can check the list out at the source link below, or for convenience's sake, I've also included it here. If you have a Razer Phone, let us know if you've played any of these games and how the experience was.
Razer has updated its page to specify that all these titles don't necessarily reach 120FPS but do support UltraMotion based on tests performed internally at the company. It has also removed and added a few more games to the list, so to avoid confusion I've deleted the previous list and here's the full new one:
Fighting
Tekken Mobile
Injustice
Injustice 2
Mortal Kombat X
Marvel Contest of Champions
Shadow Fight 3
Racing
Gear.Club
Real Racing 3
RPG/MMORPG
Final Fantasy XV: Personal Edition
Space Rangers: Legacy
Vendetta Online
Runescape
Lineage 2: Revolution
Evoland
Middle Earth: Shadow of War
FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS
Fire Emblem Heroes
Old School Runescape
MARVEL Future Fight
Arcade
Pac-Man
Pac-Man Pop!
RC Soccer
Super Samurai Rampage
Chicken Jump
Zen Pinball
CATS: Crash Arena
Turbo Stars
Super Mario Run
Subway Surfers
Sonic Forces: Speed Battle
MOBA
Arena of Valor
Vainglory
FPS
Shadowgun Legends
Hitman Sniper
RTS
Titanfall Assault
Warhammer 40k: Freeblade
Warfair
World of Tanks: Blitz
Action-Adventure
#KillAllZombies
Bug Butcher
Caterzillar
Don't Starve
Don't Starve: Shipwrecked
Sandbox
Minecraft
Sandbox 3d
Other
Chameleon Run
Armajet
The Simpsons: Tapped Out
Puzzle/Strategy
Star Vikings
Puzzle Quest 2
Mini Metro
Hitman Go
Lara Croft Go
Deus Ex Go
Flippy Knife
Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle
South Park Phone Destroyer
Sports
OK Golf
Pumped 3
Rythm
Dub Dash
Location-based
Pokemon Go
- Source:
- Razer
