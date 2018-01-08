Insteon Announces Alliance with the Google Assistant

Insteon's Millions of Installed Devices Now work with the Google Assistant

Insteon

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Insteon®, a leading developer of IoT technology for the home, today announced that its line of ultra-reliable connected home devices are now compatible with the Google Assistant on speakers like Google Home, eligible Android phones and iPhones, and other Assistant-enabled devices. With this integration customers can easily control their Insteon lighting system, including wall switches, outlets, plugs, and more – all with their voice.

"Insteon continues to build interoperability with companies that enhance our customer's experience with their connected home," said Rob Lilleness, CEO of Insteon. "With our latest integration with the Google Assistant, our customers have even more options to control their lighting system hands-free with their voice."

"Helping to create a smart home with the Google Assistant is one of our key focus areas and we're looking forward to giving users one more way to connect, thanks to Insteon," said Mark Spates, Product Lead for Smart Home at Google. "With the Google Assistant and Insteon, users can control their lights, plugs, outlets and more, no matter where they are in their day or what device they're using."

To get started, customers using the Insteon Hub (2245-222) simply link their account from within the Google Home App or the Google Assistant on their phone. Once paired, customers can start voice controlling their Insteon devices by saying "OK Google" or "Hey Google" followed by instructions like "Turn on the outside lights" or "Turn off the downstairs lights."

Insteon is the world's most reliable IoT technology for lighting and electrical control. Insteon achieves this reliability via its patented dual-mesh network, which communicates simultaneously via wireless radio waves and the home's existing wiring. Insteon integrates with hundreds of products and systems in the home, including HVAC units, locks, timers, lighting, cameras, music, humidity and leak sensing, garage doors and more.

For more information, please visit www.insteon.com. To purchase Insteon products, visit www.smarthome.com.

About Insteon®

Insteon® transforms the "connected home" from a buzzword into reality. We make life simple by connecting you to the things that matter. Control your lights, alarms, thermostats – all your things – from wherever you are in the world. Insteon's patented technology is simple and reliable, powering the most fail-safe connected home on the market. With more than 200 Insteon products available today and thousands of developers, we bring all of the things in your home into elegant command. It's your house, turn it on.

For more information about Insteon, please visit www.insteon.com, or connect with Insteon on Facebook (www.facebook.com/insteon) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/insteon).

