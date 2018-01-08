With Android TV, your favorite content is always front and center. So whether you're looking for a new show to binge watch or just want to pick up where you left off, you get what you want when you want it. Android TV is a smarter way to watch.

Launching initially in North America in mid-2018, and built on the latest Android Oreo™ OS, the new Haier - Google Android TV series will incorporate the latest technology in FHD and 4K UHD TV and continues Haier's commitment to the Google ecosystem. Homlish went on to say, "We are thrilled to partner with Google to provide our customers with the Android TV Smart platform. As the home quickly becomes smarter, Google is leading the way and we are excited to provide customers with an entertainment experience that integrates seamlessly into the Google eco-system with the Google Assistant built-in."

With Google Assistant you can quickly find the latest blockbuster, check the score of the big game or dim the lights – all without leaving what you are watching. And with the Google Play Store for Android TV, whatever you're into from YouTube TV to Netflix to tons of games – there's an app you're sure to love including:

Access to over 40 million songs

Buy or rent all the newest movies and shows - plus your favorites, way before they hit DVD

In addition, the Google Assistant works with more than 1,000 smart devices (and growing) from 150 popular brands and will be built into all Haier Android TVs at introduction.

Haier will showcase the new products at CES 2018 in Central Hall Booth #11421.

About Haier Group

Founded in 1984, the Haier Group is today the world's leading brand of major household appliances, with global revenues amounting to RMB 241 billion and profits of RMB 30 billion in 2017. Haier has been named the number one Major Home Appliance brand every year for the last nine years by Euromonitor International, a world leader in strategy research for consumer markets, and is now transforming from a traditional manufacturer to an open entrepreneurship platform. In the era of the Internet and post e-commerce, Haier will extend its ecosystem to social networks and community economies while enhancing the user value of Haier products and services and instilling integrity as a core competence throughout the Group. Haier aims to become a global leader in the era of the Internet of Things.