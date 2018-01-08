Gourmia Brings Smart Kitchen Appliances with Google Assistant to CES 2018

New Items Feature Google Home; Gourmia App Controls Multiple Appliances, Users can Control Their Appliances from Virtually Anywhere; Products Ready for Shipping Q1 2018

Gourmia

Jan 07, 2018, 14:12 ET

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmia, a designer and manufacturer of innovative countertop kitchen appliances, announced today that its Internet of Things (IoT) award-winning line of smart kitchen appliances will be showcasing five new appliances that integrate with Google Assistant, part of the Google Home eco-system. The new additions will be on display at both the Gourmia Booth (LVCC, Central Hall, Booth #17318) and in the Google Booth (Central Plaza, Booth #CP-21) at CES 2018.

Gourmia's new GKM9000 with Google Assistant comes with voice command feature that allows for effortless cooking and control of your home, kitchen appliances, household lights, thermostat, and more. There's no need to use your phone or other devices with this kitchen machine on your counter.

"As with just about everything else in the world, kitchens are becoming a part of our connected lives that can be controlled by our smartphones and voice commands," remarked Heshy Biegeleisen, Gourmia founder. "Our Internet of Things products offer some of the most innovative, easy-to-use kitchen appliances that make cooking enjoyable, hassle-free, and smart. We are excited to have been working with Google to develop these five new items, which allows cooks to give the appliances specific verbal cooking commands through Google Assistant."

Kitchen Machine with Built-In Google Assist (GKM9000)

The Gourmia GKM9000 is amazingly engineered with a touch color screen, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections, an integrated scale for accurate ingredient portioning, blades for stirring, chopping, and whipping, and the power and accuracy to cook, bake, steam, sauté, sous vide, grind, mix, puree, knead…and more. It comes with 100 pre-loaded recipes and plenty of storage to add personal favorites. It handles virtually every part of the process from prep to cooking. It can replace a food processor, stove, and countertop cooking appliances, making it the only culinary device needed. In addition to helping you cook, the GKM9000 with built-in Google Assist, can tell you the weather, news, etc. all without the need for a smartphone.

The new Gourmia GKM9000 with Google Assistant makes everyday tasks simple and hassle-free. The voice command feature allows for effortless cooking and control of your home, kitchen appliances, household lights, thermostat, etc. It essentially can do just about anything you need on a daily basis such as: order you an Uber, check the weather, pre-heat the oven, etc. There is no need to use your phone or other devices with this kitchen machine on your counter, all you need is the sound of your voice to control virtually everything in your home.

The following new Gourmia smart kitchen appliances can be controlled by the single Gourmia mobile kitchen app and Google Assistant:

Air Fryer with Ready-View Camera and Google Assist (GTA2800)

This Gourmia Air Fryer with Ready-View Camera combines the latest cooking technologies with the power of remote viewing to make it simpler to eat healthy. Air fry and halogen technologies allow foods to fry to a perfect crisp without a drop of oil, and that means favorites like fried chicken, French fries, and crispy bacon are a lot healthier to enjoy. It can do over 20 cooking styles, including fry, bake, roast, grill, and rotisserie. Even popcorn! With the built-in camera, users can watch their food cook from a smartphone or computer. Compatible with the Gourmia mobile kitchen app.

Electric Smart Pot Pressure Cooker with Google Assist (GWC850)

The versatile Gourmia electronic Smart Pot Pressure Cooker comes with 13 functions including cooking, sautéing, and steaming, and is perfect for preparing meat, chicken, fish, rice, vegetables, beans, soups, yogurt, desserts, and more. It can reduce cooking time by up to 70%. The unit features 1200 watts of power, auto-locking lid, automatic pressure control, non-stick inner liner, and a stainless-steel exterior. Safe, durable and easy to clean. Compatible with the Gourmia mobile kitchen app.

Sous Vide & Multi Cooker with Google Assist (GWM670)

The Gourmia 11-in-1 Sous Vide & Multi Cooker features 11 modes including sous vide, roast, bake, sauté, steam, and slow cook. The device is perfect for preparing meat, chicken, fish, rice, vegetables, beans, soups, porridge, yogurt, and desserts. It features 1500 watts of power, a large 6.5-quart nonstick aluminum pot to spread heat evenly, and a tempered-glass lid to check on food without releasing heat. Cooks quickly and efficiently. Compatible with the Gourmia mobile kitchen app.

Smart Coffee Maker with Google Assist (GCM4750)

The Gourmia Smart Coffee Maker has a built-in bean grinder so every brew uses fresh grinds. On the user's command, the machine grinds the beans to perfection, brings the water to the perfect temperature, and brews the coffee exactly as desired. It features 1050 watts of power, a large capacity 42.6-ounce glass carafe, stainless-steel design, delay timer, easy-to-read display, and a dishwasher-safe grinding chamber. It will brew up to ten cups. Compatible with the Gourmia mobile kitchen app.

The Gourmia IoT-empowered mobile kitchen app is the perfect user-interface solution for a limitless number of appliances and features. The app effortlessly assists cooks in managing recipes, cooking, cooking safely, remote monitoring, and keeping track of every family member's food and meal preferences. Available for both iOS and Android systems, the app connects users to their Gourmia appliances using IoT/ Smart Home technology. It is free and available on the iTunes Store and Google Play Store.

ETL Listed

Gourmia takes the quality of its products very seriously. The company is ETL certified so retailers and users alike can be confident that that they are selling/buying safe, efficient, high-quality appliances.

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about cooking and the tools for the healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools that will make their lives easier. From sous vide immersion cookers to multi-purpose cookers and juicers, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.

