Google Text-to-speech isn't an application that most of us interact with on a daily basis, but it's very useful to the right audience. We don't often see new languages instilled here, with the last time being back in October with Filipino and Greek, but Google has just added support for Estonian, Romanian, and Slovak.

WHAT'S NEW Added support for Estonian, Romanian and Slovak.

Various other improvements to our voices.

Aside from these three new language inclusions, Google only mentions "various other improvements to our voices" in the changelog. After all, there's not much a TTS app can do aside from that.

These languages come courtesy of v3.14.9, and the update should be live now on the Play Store. If you can't grab it there for whatever reason, we've got the Google Text-to-speech APK over at APK Mirror for you.