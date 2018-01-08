The magic of USB-C is its versatility, meaning it can be simple to use your phone or computer's USB-C port for more than just charging and the occasional data transfer. Of course, sometimes the device you want to connect to doesn't have a USB-C port. This weekend's giveaway allows you to use a host device with USB-C to stream video up to 4K and 60Hz refresh rate over HDMI.

Up for grabs are 30 CHOETECH USB-C to HDMI cables. These normally run you $20 over at Amazon. In addition to the basic connections, you're getting even more than just the standard cable quality. First of all, as you can see in the image above, the USB-C connection is at a 90 degree angle — in many situations, this is much more ergonomic and can reduce strain on the cable and the port. Since USB-C ports have no "right side up," you can choose which direction to have the cable run.

The 4-foot cable is also braided, so it is able to withstand a bit of punishment. I don't buy anything but braided cables anymore — one of my cats will make mincemeat of any other cord.

You also get a zip-up carrying case to avoid the cable getting tangled up with other stuff in your bag or wherever else you might store it.

As a note of caution, not every device with a USB-C port will be able to use this cord effectively. The host device (the one with the USB-C port) needs to support DisplayPort Alt mode, which many devices do not. CHOETECH reports the Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ and Note 8 do work. The Huawei Mate 10 and HTC U11 are also compatible, according to user reports, while the LG G5, LG V30, and Google Pixels of all sizes and generations are not compatible. Apple Macbooks, Macbook Pros (2016 and later), and iMac (2017 and later) are compatible as host devices as are Chromebook Pixels. The HP Elitebook Folio G1 and some recent Dell XPS 13 and 15 models are also compatible.

Additionally, just as you would expect, you can only get that 4K resolution and 60Hz if both host and player support it. This cable cannot magically turn your 1080p TV into a 4K one nor can it speed up the refresh rate on a 30Hz screen. Some host devices may not support 4K output, though that would be the exception rather than the norm among those with USB-C DisplayPort Alt capability.

If you don't want to wait, know you want more than one, or are pessimistic about your chances in the giveaway, CHOETECH is providing a 50% discount on Amazon. This means your price will be $9.99, down from the typical $19.99. To get the discount, use the coupon code FFAV6RA7 at checkout. The code expires January 10th, so you do have some time after the giveaway ends to decide to buy. Note: You may also purchase from CHOETECH's website, where they ship anywhere in the world. You can use the code APPFOFF for an $8 discount on CHOETECH's site.

To enter the giveaway, use the widget below. The giveaway will end at 11:59pm Pacific Time on Monday, January 8th. People from all over the world may enter; you will receive 1 cable and can only win once. Be sure to stop back for daily bonus entries.

CHOETECH USB-C to HDMI cable giveaway

