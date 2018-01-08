Canary Expands Reach and Impact of True Smart Home Security and Advanced Intelligence - Unveils $99 Canary View, Announces Package Detection and Skill for Amazon Alexa

Launches Canary View, the Best Value for Premium Smart Home Security, at CES Pepcom & ShowStoppers Events

Continues Release of New AI Features: Follows up Person Detection with Package Detection

Ask Alexa to Stream Live Camera Video to Echo Spot, Echo Show, and Fire TV

LAS VEGAS—January 8, 2018—Canary, the NYC-based pioneer in smart home security and intelligent video systems, today released several announcements at the Consumer Electronics Show 2018 that underscores its commitment to making advanced intelligence and security accessible to everyone.

Included in today’s announcements: Canary View—a $99 indoor HD security camera that extends the award-winning design of its flagship Canary all-in-one product; Package Detection—a new AI-powered targeted activity detection feature that builds on the company’s recent debut of Person Detection; and a new Canary skill for Amazon Alexa that will enable customers to stream live video from their Canary device straight to their Echo Spot or Echo Show, as well as televisions connected to a Fire TV or Fire TV Stick.

“Truly intelligent video and security solves a broad range of needs: it enables you to know that your home is safe while traveling, that your kids are home when they are supposed to be, and most importantly, it ensures that you’re instantly aware and equipped to take action if there’s an incident,” said Adam Sager, CEO and co-founder of Canary. “Canary View and our new AI-powered detection features make best-in-class security technology and intelligence even more accessible to new Canary users and those who already own Canary products. And, by adding support for Amazon Alexa, we’re expanded the reach of our products to one of the most popular smart home technology platforms.”

Canary View

Beautifully-designed and robust in capabilities, Canary View provides the same trademark smart security the company is known for at a more accessible price point. Designed to seamlessly integrate into your environment, Canary View maintains the same embedded AI technology as its multi-sensor predecessor, at just $99. Canary View has a 147-degree wide-angle lens that allows users to watch in sharp 1080p HD what’s going on in their home, both day and night, across multiple platforms. With intelligent alerts, one-touch access to local authorities, automatic arming and disarming and end-to-end encryption, Canary View provides users with the tools they need to ensure the people and places they love, as well as their private data, are safe.

Retailing at $99, Canary View unites best-in-class affordability with a fully-integrated, thoughtfully-designed security solution. Available today on Canary’s website, Canary View will be rolled out to Canary’s other retail partners later this month.

Package Detection

Following December’s introduction of Person Detection, Canary introduced an additional AI-powered feature for its intelligence suite of services: Package Detection. Using the same AI and machine learning technologies underlying Person Detection, Package Detection delivers additional intelligent and actionable alerts to users, providing custom notifications to users as soon as their device has detected a package delivery.

Available on Canary Flex, the world’s most versatile indoor/outdoor HD security camera, Package Detection will enable peace-of-mind to users awaiting the arrival of home deliveries or concerned about package theft. Users will have full insight on when their deliveries arrive and everything that happens until retrieval.

No new hardware purchases will be required to access Package Detection. The feature will be rolled out to Canary Flex devices in the first half of 2018 for all Membership customers.

Integration with Amazon’s Alexa

Canary is simultaneously expanding its footprint into the smart home with more third-party product integrations. Today the company announced customers will soon be able to use the new Canary skill for Amazon Alexa on the Echo Spot, Echo Show, and compatible Fire TV devices to stream live video from current and new Canary cameras. Once available and enabled, customers can just ask “Alexa, show me the Living Room.”

The Canary skill for Amazon Alexa will be rolled out to customers in the coming months, available on all Canary devices and to all Canary users. The integration with Amazon builds on Canary’s third-party integrations with both Google Assistant and Wink.

