Some of you may not know that we have an Overwatch team here at Android Police. Well, by "team," I mean three of us play Overwatch together sometimes. And, by "play," I mean that two of us flail against a keyboard and get carried by Corbin. Anyway, Blizzard has just released the official Overwatch League app for following the competitive esport's inaugural league season, giving you yet another avenue to not watch us play.

The app works quite simply, giving you the option to log in via your Blizzard account, and allowing you to view schedules, set alerts, watch video clips and live games, and follow team standings in a nicely designed 3-tab interface. You also don't have to log into your account if you don't want to, which is nice.

The three tabs in the Overwatch League app

Competitive Overwatch is getting to be a popular esport to watch (though I'm more of a Rocket League fan myself). This inaugural season of the Overwatch League might be worth watching, though, as there's $3.5 million at stake. Now I just have to choose a team. I guess that means I'm obliged to root for Boston.