LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASUS today announced ZenFone Max Plus (M1), the first model in the new ZenFone Max Series — the world's only range of high-battery-capacity smartphones, will be available in North America.. ZenFone Max Plus is the first ASUS smartphone with a 5.7-inch full-view display in an amazingly compact body that's no larger than many standard 5.2-inch smartphones.

With its expanded viewing area, compact size, dual rear cameras, convenient face- and fingerprint-recognition security, and a high-capacity 4130mAh battery — the hallmark of the ZenFone Max Series — ZenFone Max Plus offers a class-leading combination of features designed to encompass all life's adventures. ZenFone Max Plus has the stamina to go the distance, and lets photo-lovers see the bigger picture with a wider range of creative options — all in a stylish metal design that's ergonomic and comfortable to hold.

Introducing the new ZenFone Max Series

The new ZenFone Max Series is now a dedicated range of high-capacity smartphones. Previous generations of individual ZenFone Max models have become the company's best-selling smartphones, with ZenFone Max, ZenFone 3 Max, ZenFone 4 Max and ZenFone 4 Max Pro achieving a combined sales volume of around 5 million units. The new ZenFone Max Series will include variants with different display sizes and system-on-a-chip (SoC) processors, but the hallmark of the range will be high-capacity, long lasting batteries.

Max display

The up to Full HD1 5.7-inch full-view display in ZenFone Max Plus has an ultra-wide 18:9 aspect ratio and ultrathin bezels that give ZenFone Max Plus an 80% screen-to-body ratio. This allowed our engineers to craft an amazingly compact and ergonomic body that's no larger than most standard 5.2-inch smartphones.

The greatly expanded viewing area makes viewing photos and watching widescreen videos incredibly immersive, and when browsing the web there's less need for scrolling. Multitasking is also easier, as two apps fit comfortably side-by-side on the screen.

The slim and elegant size, premium metal finish and 2.5D-curved front edges of ZenFone Max Plus make it exceptionally comfortable to hold, with significantly less bulk than a standard 5.7-inch phone. It's available in three gorgeous colors to match the user's style: Azure Silver and Moonlight Black.

Max photos

With ZenFone Max Plus, photo lovers can enjoy unrivaled creative possibilities. In addition to the front f/2.0 selfie camera, ZenFone Max Plus features an advanced dual rear-camera system designed to take mobile photography to new heights. Its 16MP PixelMaster main camera is equipped with a wide, f/2.0 aperture lens to capture clearer photos, and a phase-detection autofocus (PDAF) system that can accurately focus on the subject in just 0.03 seconds even if the subject is moving.

The secondary 120° wide-angle camera has a 200%-wider field of view than standard smartphone cameras, allowing more scenery or people to fit in the frame for dramatic landscape shots, better group photos, and a more convenient photography experience in confined indoor spaces.

Max stamina

The hallmark of the ZenFone Max Series is the huge battery capacity, designed for serious travelers and those who need maximum battery endurance. ZenFone Max Plus has a high-capacity, high-density 4130mAh battery that not only gives it incredible staying power, but also contributes to its unbelievably compact dimensions.

ZenFone Max Plus offers users up to 26 hours on standby, 26 hours of 3G talk time, up to 21 hours of web browsing on Wi-Fi, or up to 13 hours of video playback. Its massive capacity also allows it to be used as a handy power bank to charge other devices.

The battery system in ZenFone Max Plus features ASUS PowerMaster, a suite of intelligent power-management technologies that work in concert to optimize battery life, ensure safety and long-term performance, provide reverse-charging capability, and more. Twelve safety checkpoints — including temperature monitoring and overvoltage protection — combined with automatic maintenance settings keep ZenFone Max Plus's battery running optimally, providing a 2X-longer average lifespan compared to other smartphone batteries.

Max security

ZenFone Max Plus is the first ZenFone — and one of the very few phones in its class — to feature Face Unlock, which gives users a quick, secure and convenient alternative to the rear fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone when wearing gloves or in inclement weather conditions.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

ASUS ZenFone Max Plus (M1) will be available February 2018, in a 3GB/32GB configuration for $229 in two colors; Azure Silver and Deepsea Black.

ASUS product availability and pricing varies by country and territory. Please contact your local ASUS representative or visit us at Edge Up ASUS or ASUS North America for additional information.