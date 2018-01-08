ASUS Showcases Small Form Factor Solutions at CES 2018

New PB40 and PN40 Mini PCs, Chromebox 3 and Tinker Board S offer compact size and versatility for work or play

January 08, 2018 09:00 AM Eastern Standard Time

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASUS today announced its latest lineup of small form factor products at CES® 2018 in Las Vegas, including the PB40 and PN40 Mini PCs, Chromebox 3 and Tinker Board S. This year's innovations offer compactness and versatility for a variety of usage scenarios without compromising quality or performance.

With the new PB40 and PN40 Mini PCs, users can enjoy the power of a computer with the convenience of a compact and portable device, whether for work or play. The latest Chromebox 3 lets users enjoy their favorite Android apps for both home and educational entertainment, with the full power of an 8th Generation Intel® Core™ processor. And with the new ASUS Tinker Board S, DIY enthusiasts can enjoy class-leading performance for turning their creative ideas into reality.

PB40 Mini PC

The ASUS PB40 Mini PC offers unparalleled connectivity with up to six USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C™ ports and a flexible I/O port design with VGA/DP/COM/HDMI support. Its metallic chassis houses the latest 8th Generation Intel Pentium® Silver processor for powerful performance. The PB40 is also offered in a fanless design with Intel Celeron® processors for completely silent operation. In addition to its compact design, the PB40 supports optional stackable modules such as optical drives to provide space-saving versatility for a wide range of usage scenarios.

PN40 Mini PC

Powered by 8th Generation Intel Pentium Silver and Celeron processors, the new ASUS PN40 Mini PC features a sliding bottom case design for easy upgrades. Compact and lightweight, it measures 114 x 114 x 49mm and weighs just 1.54lbs. With a wide range of connectivity options including USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C for fast data transmission, and a changeable I/O port for VGA or COM support, the PN40 is ideal for both home entertainment and business solutions.

ASUS Chromebox 3

ASUS Chromebox 3 is the latest addition to the ASUS Chromebox family and is powered by an 8th Generation Intel Core processor and DDR4-2400 memory for faster, smoother and more energy-efficient performance. It is equipped with a versatile USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port for quick data transfers, dual-band 802.11ac WiFi and Gigabit LAN for faster streaming along with DisplayPort and HDMI connectivity for 4K UHD video playback. ASUS Chromebox 3 will also support Google Play.

Tinker Board S

The new Tinker Board S features 2GB of RAM and 16GB of eMMC storage, while retaining the same board size and component placement as the original Tinker Board. On display at the ASUS showcase room are two demos illustrating some of the ways the powerful Tinker Board S can turn ideas into reality. The first demo showcases the processor, memory and I/O speed of Tinker Board S with MATRIX Creator to quickly prototype different types of hardware applications. The second demo highlighted how the 192 KHz audio output and support for digital-to-analog converter (DAC) add-on cards improve the home entertainment experience.

PRODUCT IMAGES

https://www.asuswebstorage.com/navigate/s/09ED9DDE7A2A40828A55A3999A3EB08AY

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ASUS Mini PC PB40 and PN40 as well as the ASUS Chromebox 3 will be available in 2H 2018; pricing will be announced at launch.

The Tinkerboard S will be available in Q1 2018, and will be available starting at $79.99 MSRP.

ASUS product availability and pricing varies by country and territory. Please contact your local ASUS representative or visit us at Edge Up ASUS or ASUS North America for additional information.

1 Visit www.asus.com/us for additional information. Specifications are subject to change without notice, vary by region, device configuration, settings and other factors.

