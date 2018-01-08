The Nebula Capsule is a big screen in a small package. Using the most advanced DLP® (Digital Light Processing) technology and IntelliBright™ algorithms, it automatically adjusts brightness and contrast to project a more radiant picture.

Connectivity and content were top of mind when designing the Nebula Capsule, it has the capabilities of a smart TV. With Android 7.1, apps can be easily downloaded and content shared and displayed via streaming services like: Netflix, YouTube, Spotify and TED. It also seamlessly connects to devices via Bluetooth, HDMI and screen mirroring to make sharing a favorite show, video game or live sporting event with friends fun and easy.

INCREDIBLE SOUND

The Nebula Capsule has a 5W speaker to create 360° of omnidirectional sound with intelligent amplifier. It can make your latest binge-watching sound crystal clear, or it can be used as a standalone Bluetooth 4.0 speaker for your musical trips down memory lane. The 9,000 holes in its lightweight aluminum grill deliver a more immersive and pure sound to create a vibrant entertainment experience.

DESIGNED TO BE MOBILE

The Nebula Capsule is also rooted in Anker's world-leading battery technology with 4 hours of movie playtime and 30 hours of non-stop music on a single charge. The Quick Charge technology allows the Capsule to recharge faster than it consumes power. Unlike other pico projectors, users can charge and play content simultaneously.

Available for $349 on Amazon. For more information on the Nebula Brand visit, www.seenebula.com.

About Nebula

Nebula represents an exciting new class of smart, portable entertainment products. This includes our new line of smart projectors. These devices are breathing new life into the projector space in 5 key ways: beautiful and portable designs, incredible sound, amazing battery life, rich content and smart AI.

About Anker

Anker Innovations is a multinational company with offices in the US, Japan, and China. Anker Technology is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of connected devices to support smarter audio, driving and the emerging smart home space. Today, Anker Technology is focused on developing a new class of products lead by our five-key consumer electronic brands: ANKER, EUFY, ZOLO, NEBULA, and ROAV. Learn more about Anker and their products at www.anker.com.