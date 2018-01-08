With headphone jacks slowly starting to disappear from high-end smartphones, the market for Bluetooth headphones stands to become much busier in the coming months and years. Thankfully, Bluetooth 5.0 is finally here with more reliable connections capable of delivering consistent audio. One of the first products to ship with the new protocol – the very first total wireless earbud – is the Zolo Liberty+ from Anker, an upgrade to its Bluetooth 4.1 earbuds that went on sale towards the end of last year.

Made possible after a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised $2.8 million, the "zero-compromise total wireless" earbuds are the first to use graphene coated drivers. Anker says this offers clearer sound with deeper bass, sharper highs, and warmer mids. As with the standard Zolo Liberty, the plus version also boasts 3.5 hours battery life, but the additional time provided by the charging case has been doubled to 48 hours. Charging is handled by Micro-USB, which might be slightly disappointing in 2018.

Simple pairing is also being talked up by Anker, with just a single button tap on one earbud when removed from the case before selecting on your phone. I'm not sure that's any simpler than other devices with Google's Fast Pair feature, but it sounds easy enough. The Liberty+ should be good for exercise, with patented GripFit tech locking them in place and an IPX5 rating making sure they're at least sweatproof.

Anker is launching the Zolo Liberty+ at CES in Las Vegas this week and has announced availability on Amazon will be starting later in January, at a cost of $149.99 ($50 more than the original Zolo Liberty). You can find out more about them on the Zolo Audio site. Artem has been testing them out recently and is pleased to report that he's not had a single skip yet, so Bluetooth 5.0 seems to be the real deal.