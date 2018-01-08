For every category of electronic accessory, you can be certain that Anker will make one and that Amazon will try to put Alexa into it. These two nearly inescapable industry forces were clearly destined to come together and make a car charger that you can talk to. Thus the introduction today of the Roav VIVA, one of those simple and compelling ideas that makes one wonder why it hadn't existed until now.
The Roav VIVA somewhat resembles a stumpy, square-ish microphone, which plugs into your car's outlet like any car charger, into which you can connect two devices for charging via Anker's PowerIQ.
That square-ish head on the device is essentially a little Echo Dot. (Sort of an Echo Hyphen?) Equipped with Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity for music streaming and the full slate of Alexa skills, the Roav VIVA also integrates with Google Maps, Apple Maps, or Waze for voice navigation.
Anker looks to have taken seriously the challenges inherent in having voice and audio compete with the ambient noise of a car, by giving the VIVA microphones that are designed to isolate voices, filter out background noise, and eliminate echoes (small "e") to make sure Alexa doesn't misinterpret you.
The Roav VIVA is available for U.S. pre-order at Amazon right now for $49.99, and according to its Amazon listing, starts shipping on January 31.
Press Release
ROAV VIVA: Alexa Enabled Car Kit and Fast Charger from Anker Gives Drivers Instant Access to Voice Controlled Communications, Navigation, Music Streaming and More
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anker Innovations, a global leader in charging technology and smart, connected devices to support entertainment, driving and the emerging smart home space, announced the ROAV VIVA, a new plug-and-play Bluetooth car kit that brings the Alexa voice service instantly to any modern car.[1]
In addition to supporting tens of thousands of Alexa skills, including news, weather, sports and games for the next road trip, the new ROAV VIVA also delivers calling and messaging; Bluetooth music streaming; voice initiated navigation; and two fast charging ports to keep mobile devices charged while on the road.
"We are thrilled to bring the world's first Alexa enabled car charger to market, giving drivers access to an ever-growing number of Alexa skills as well as critical hands-free features," says Anker Innovations CEO, Steven Yang. "The ROAV VIVA removes both the pricing and technical barriers for consumers who want to make their driving experiences both safer and smarter."
"We're excited about the ROAV VIVA device because it can bring Alexa voice capabilities into all kinds of cars," said Ned Curic, Vice President, Amazon Alexa. "Customers can simply plug the device into current- and late-model cars alike, and start asking Alexa for thousands of helpful things."
SMART VOICE SERVICES IN THE CAR
With the ROAV VIVA, driving directions are a simple voice command away. Designed to work with both Android and iPhone, drivers can use their voice to search for locations using Google Maps, Apple Maps or WAZE.
Additionally, with a simple "Alexa," drivers can check the weather, listen to their daily schedule, order morning coffee and even turn on the outside lights before arriving home in the evening.
The ROAV VIVA seamlessly creates a smart car experience right of the box with its Bluetooth 4.0 A2DP – meaning even cars with older versions of Bluetooth that support audio streaming can take advantage of new voice and music services.
Additionally, the ROAV VIVA comes with advanced voice isolation and noise cancellation technology, all fine-tuned to capture the driver's voice commands even in the noisiest car rides.
ENTERTAINMENT ON THE GO
Thanks to Alexa and her tens of thousands of skills, that time spent in the car can be used to both entertain and educate:
Connect with music services such as Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, SiriusXM and TuneIn to instantly add driving tunes.
Easily catch up on news of the day with from top-tier news programs as well as listen to an immersive best seller via Audible.
Challenge carpool mates to a game of Jeopardy before the work day gets started and even get dinner recipes on the way home.
A BEAUTIFULLY DESIGNED, FAST CHARGER
The ROAV VIVA has a sleek design, just a little larger than standard car charger with a multi-color LED light ring to visually communicate status. Similar to other Alexa-enabled devices, solid blue with cyan accents means Alexa is processing the request while pulsing greens means there is an incoming call to name a few.
The ROAV VIVA also leverages Anker's proprietary PowerIQ charging technology, which can provide super-fast charging to both Android and iPhone devices – including the new iPhone 8 and iPhone X.
AVAILABILITY AND COST
The ROAV VIVA will be available for pre-orders first in the United States on Amazon.com for $49.99 USD. For more information on the ROAV VIVA, visit www.goroav.com.
Media Inquiries:
Keita Williams
Senior Public Relations Manager
[email protected]
About ROAV
ROAV is an Anker Technology brand, focused on developing in-car products that bring smart, connected services to any driving experience. This includes the recently launched ROAV VIVA as well as its popular line of DashCam products. For more information, please visit goroav.com.
About Anker Innovations[1] For vehicles that support Bluetooth 4.0 A2DP
Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of connected devices to support smarter audio, driving and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its five key brands: Anker, Eufy, Nebula, Roav, and ZOLO. More information about Anker Innovations, its brands and its products can be found at www.anker.com.
Comments