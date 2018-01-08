LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anker Innovations, a global leader in charging technology and smart, connected devices to support entertainment, driving and the emerging smart home space, announced the ROAV VIVA, a new plug-and-play Bluetooth car kit that brings the Alexa voice service instantly to any modern car.[1]

In addition to supporting tens of thousands of Alexa skills, including news, weather, sports and games for the next road trip, the new ROAV VIVA also delivers calling and messaging; Bluetooth music streaming; voice initiated navigation; and two fast charging ports to keep mobile devices charged while on the road.

"We are thrilled to bring the world's first Alexa enabled car charger to market, giving drivers access to an ever-growing number of Alexa skills as well as critical hands-free features," says Anker Innovations CEO, Steven Yang. "The ROAV VIVA removes both the pricing and technical barriers for consumers who want to make their driving experiences both safer and smarter."

"We're excited about the ROAV VIVA device because it can bring Alexa voice capabilities into all kinds of cars," said Ned Curic, Vice President, Amazon Alexa. "Customers can simply plug the device into current- and late-model cars alike, and start asking Alexa for thousands of helpful things."

SMART VOICE SERVICES IN THE CAR

With the ROAV VIVA, driving directions are a simple voice command away. Designed to work with both Android and iPhone, drivers can use their voice to search for locations using Google Maps, Apple Maps or WAZE.

Additionally, with a simple "Alexa," drivers can check the weather, listen to their daily schedule, order morning coffee and even turn on the outside lights before arriving home in the evening.

The ROAV VIVA seamlessly creates a smart car experience right of the box with its Bluetooth 4.0 A2DP – meaning even cars with older versions of Bluetooth that support audio streaming can take advantage of new voice and music services.

Additionally, the ROAV VIVA comes with advanced voice isolation and noise cancellation technology, all fine-tuned to capture the driver's voice commands even in the noisiest car rides.

ENTERTAINMENT ON THE GO

Thanks to Alexa and her tens of thousands of skills, that time spent in the car can be used to both entertain and educate:

Connect with music services such as Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, SiriusXM and TuneIn to instantly add driving tunes.

Easily catch up on news of the day with from top-tier news programs as well as listen to an immersive best seller via Audible.

Challenge carpool mates to a game of Jeopardy before the work day gets started and even get dinner recipes on the way home.

A BEAUTIFULLY DESIGNED, FAST CHARGER

The ROAV VIVA has a sleek design, just a little larger than standard car charger with a multi-color LED light ring to visually communicate status. Similar to other Alexa-enabled devices, solid blue with cyan accents means Alexa is processing the request while pulsing greens means there is an incoming call to name a few.

The ROAV VIVA also leverages Anker's proprietary PowerIQ charging technology, which can provide super-fast charging to both Android and iPhone devices – including the new iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

AVAILABILITY AND COST

The ROAV VIVA will be available for pre-orders first in the United States on Amazon.com for $49.99 USD. For more information on the ROAV VIVA, visit www.goroav.com.

About ROAV

ROAV is an Anker Technology brand, focused on developing in-car products that bring smart, connected services to any driving experience. This includes the recently launched ROAV VIVA as well as its popular line of DashCam products. For more information, please visit goroav.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of connected devices to support smarter audio, driving and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its five key brands: Anker, Eufy, Nebula, Roav, and ZOLO. More information about Anker Innovations, its brands and its products can be found at www.anker.com.

[1] For vehicles that support Bluetooth 4.0 A2DP