Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Featured App

Paralign - Aligning Thoughts

Today's roundup is presented by Paralign - Aligning Thoughts from Paralign.me. Finding like-minded individuals can often be a difficult task. This is especially true when you want to reach out, but are wary of the judgment of your peers. Luckily, there is Paralign, a new community-driven, intelligent mood and thought tracker that connects you with compatible anonymous users. It also creates a universe of empowering content tailored to your thoughts. Through the Paralign app, you can open an avenue of therapeutic discussion where both parties can explore their similar mindsets in an intuitive and helpful manner. You can also explore various guided meditations and helpful quotes in order to change your mood into one that is more focused and empowered. Whether you are looking for help or are offering it, Paralign gives you a medium in which to explore your thoughts and feelings in a productive way.

--

Paralign is an AI-driven thought and mood tracker. With every thought, it connects you to people who have been there in the past, letting you know you are not alone. It also creates a universe of mindfulness content, inspiring quotes, and guided meditation; all tailored to the thought. Join our supportive community and empower yourself to be genuine and authentic about what you’re thinking and how you’re feeling.

Apps

Fly ADS-B VR

Android Police coverage: The FAA's new VR app lets you experience ADS-B tech through a plane's cockpit

ADS-B tech is a surveillance technology that uses satellite navigation to position and track aircraft. Fly ADS-B VR is a new app that showcases what it is like to pilot an aircraft using ADS-B tech by taking advantage of Android's virtual reality capabilities. When you consider that any aircraft that plans on flying in controlled airspace must be equipped with an ADS-B Out by December 31, 2019, using Fly ADS-B VR to get familiar with the technology may not be such a bad idea.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Fly this aircraft equipped with Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast (ADS-B) Out and In technology and see what it looks like from the cockpit as aircraft appear on your instrument panel and out of the horizon. You will experience a level of situational awareness and safety you don't have when flying without ADS-B in this cutting-edge Virtual Reality (VR) application from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Gudak Cam

Gudak Cam is an ingenious photography app for Android that simulates the experience of using a disposable camera. It does this by having you wait 3 days to view your photos, just as you would back in the day if you had to develop a roll of film. So sure, there may be no real need for such a camera app, but sometimes it's worth waiting for the things you enjoy.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

24 shots for one film roll, after you finish the last shot of the film, you have to wait an hour to reload the film. Once you finish the roll, you have to wait full 3 days for the development processing to see the photos. The term ‘Gudagdali’ is an old Korean term for ‘outdated.'

Mapapers

Mapapers is a unique wallpaper application that gives you an easy way to create customized map-themed wallpapers. There are a plethora of color choices, and you can even choose the map section you would prefer to use. So say you want a wallpaper that uses a map of your hometown, and you would like to color the map pink, blue, and orange, you can do that.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Mapapers is a wallpaper app that makes you theme a map creating beautiful wallpapers that fit perfectly with your smartphone. Just pick a style, search any location you want, and press the save button. As simple as that. Share your setups with #Mapapers.

Calendar Counter

Calendar Counter is an interesting app that collects the data from all of your calendar in order to provide you with a clear idea of how much time you have spent on all of your different activities. You can even choose which calendars will be crawled for this data, which can be helpful if certain activities need to be ignored.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Calendar Counter analyze calendars on your phone and show you much time you spent on different activities. Calendar Counter search for keywords in your events names, descriptions or locations and automatically create tags from most popular words.

ProtonVPN - Unlimited Free VPN made by ProtonMail

ProtonVPN - Unlimited Free VPN made by ProtonMail is indeed from the same people who made ProtonMail. Sure that doesn't mean ProtonVPN will be as useful or popular as the email application, but at least we all know a competent dev team is behind this release. Currently, ProtonVPN cannot block or handle IPv6 traffic, but the developers have stated they are working on it and a fix should be in the next update.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

ProtonVPN is developed by the same team of scientists who met at CERN and created ProtonMail, the world's largest encrypted email service. We created ProtonVPN to give journalists, activists, and everyday citizens unrestricted and secure access to the Internet.

nwsty - Headlines & Daily Breaking News Summaries

nwsty - Headlines & Daily Breaking News Summaries is a recently released news application for Android that boils down the day's most important stories into bite-sized morsels that can be easily read without having to dig through a bunch of your other news apps. This way you easily find the most notable current events that are worth reading about.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

nwsty brings you the benefits of great journalism and cutting-edge artificial intelligence techniques to bring you headlines and news summaries of 6-10 most important current news from our news digest that you should know on a daily basis.

FitzyTV Cloud DVR: Watch & Record Live TV Shows

FitzyTV Cloud DVR: Watch & Record Live TV Shows is a cloud-based digital video recorder for many of the online TV channels you have access to thanks to your cable subscription. So if you don't pay for a cable package, this app will be of no use. But for those of you who haven't cut the cord yet, then yeah, FitzyTV Cloud DVR should be a great way to view your favorite cable content on the go.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

FitzyTV turns your Android phone into a DVR for the online TV channels you have access to as part of your cable or satellite subscription. It works with all US cable / satellite providers and can easily be set up to start recording your favorite TV shows immediately.

GoToMeeting Messenger

GoToMeeting Messenger is a chat client for anyone who uses LogMeIn's GoToMeeting web-hosted software. You can chat with individuals or groups so you can continue collaborating outside of your meetings. The app itself is completely free to install, though you will need a GoToMeeting sign-in to make use of it.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Chat where you want with the power of GoToMeeting Messenger on your mobile device. You'll never miss another conversation — unless you want to. Use the GoToMeeting Messenger app to exchange messages with a colleague or group from your Android device easily when you're on the go. Download the free app to start chatting immediately.

Overwatch League

Overwatch League is a new esports league application for Blizzard's team-based first-person shooter Overwatch. You can expect match schedules and alerts, standings, live streams, videos, news, and team profiles. This way you can stay on top of the happenings in Overwatch's esports league.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Quickly check the standings or catch the latest stories and videos from the Overwatch League, including interviews, team profiles, breaking news, and in-game analysis. Follow your favorite teams to receive automatic match alerts and easy access to their upcoming schedule, roster details and team-specific news and videos.

LightX Photo Editor & Photo Effects

LightX Photo Editor & Photo Effects offers precisely what its name implies. This is a powerful photo editing a filtering application. Not only can you completely change the backgrounds in your pictures, but you can also recolor specific objects to your liking in order to create some spectacular looking pictures.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

--

LightX is all in one free picture editor to make photo collages, add photo frames to your pictures, add stickers, make cutout and photo background changer, blur photos, create cartoons and caricatures, create sweet selfies and portrait photos, change hair color, add color splash effects, merge photos for double & multiple exposure effects and apply many other tools to edit pictures.

24GO by 24 Hour Fitness

24GO by 24 Hour Fitness is the official app of the 24 Hour Fitness brick and mortar chain of exercise gyms. What is nice is that you don't even have to be a member of the gym in order to take advantage of this app. You can easily find recommended workouts based on your location and the equipment you have on hand.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $5.99 a piece

--

Are you guessing what you should do at the gym? Is it hard to find the time or motivation to go work out? 24GO helps you reach your fitness goals by providing the perfect thing for you to do – at the gym, at home, or anywhere - based on what you like, what you’ve done, and more.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

HTC Edge Launcher

Android Police coverage: HTC squeezes more functionality out of Edge Launcher

The HTC Edge Launcher app isn't new to anyone who owns an HTC device that uses the edge squeezing technology. What is new is that the app is now listed on the Play Store and the fact that it just received a couple of interesting features. The most notable feature is the added ability to activate the edge launcher from the lock screen, which should come in pretty handy.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Edge Launcher helps give you fast access to your favorite apps, contacts, and settings with just one hand. Simply squeeze and you can instantly open a customizable circular-shaped menu that keeps what's important and most useful to you always within a thumb's reach. You can set up to five menus.

HTC Screen capture tool

Android Police coverage: HTC's new screenshot tool adds Galaxy-like scrolling and markup features

The HTC Screen capture tool is also another app pre-installed on the majority of newer HTC devices. It just showed up on the Play Store so that it can be updated by the manufacturer with ease. What is nice is that a few new features have been added to the app. The most notable additions are the Samsung-like scrolling screenshots, crops, and annotations with text and drawing for your screenshots.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

HTC Screen Capture tool is a useful tool that helps you do more with your screenshots. Share more information in one page. With HTC Screen Capture tool, now you can take a continuous screenshot for your chats, work documents or social network posts.

Clock - Alarm, Timer, Stopwatch, Reminder and more

Just like the two HTC apps above, Alcatel has released their Clock - Alarm, Timer, Stopwatch, Reminder and more app on the Play Store. This is also for the purpose of quickly updating the app through the store instead of having to rely on over the air updates from the manufacturer for your device.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Clock combines all of the functionality you need into one simple, beautiful package.

Set alarms, add timers, and run a stopwatch

Keep track of time around the world using the World Clock

Pair with Android Wear devices to bring your alarms and timers to your wrist

Live Wallpapers

Particle Live Wallpaper Pro

Particle Live Wallpaper Pro is a slick looking live wallpaper that animates moving wires frames across your preferred background. You can customize the color of these lines, as well as choose dynamic colors that will match with your chosen background.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

A minimal live wallpaper of particles randomly moving through space with plenty of features to customize.

Dynamic colors (Pro).

Set particle color.

Set line color (Pro).

Set particle size.

Set particle count.

Set particle velocity.

Set background image (Pro)/color.

Enable/disable touch effect. (Pro)

Set line length and thickness.

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.